A great result and a decent performance.A Robbie Fowler style goal from Jota, a fantastic smile on Bobbys face when he realises normality has resumed and then to watch Mo respond to the chants from the travelling Kop and stick it in the net for another Record.To see Virg and Matip back playing so well is a tremendous boost and allows the other players to concentrate on their tasks.I like to play Norwich as they at least try to play football and that suits us but next week will be a different type of game as we will face a wall of 10 Burnley defenders.That said a nice start to the season and no injuries.