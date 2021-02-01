« previous next »
Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22

duvva

Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 12, 2021, 10:27:46 pm
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A)
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

6  West Ham United (A)
20  Arsenal (H)
27  Southampton (H)
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
11  Aston Villa (H)
15  Newcastle United (H)
18  Tottenham Hotspur (A)
26  Leeds United (H)
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

1  Chelsea (A)
15  Brentford (H)
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
19  Norwich City (H)
26  Arsenal (A)

March

5  West Ham United (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H)

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A)
16  Aston Villa (A)
23  Everton (H)
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A)
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Cheers, updated.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up (Chopper's got the European Cup)
August 13, 2021, 01:13:46 am
I'm on stand by
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up (Chopper's got the European Cup)
August 13, 2021, 02:31:31 pm
Quote from: Sarge on August 13, 2021, 01:13:46 am
I'm on stand by

"Just twat these"

Writeup done.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up (Chopper's got the European Cup)
August 13, 2021, 02:33:17 pm
Hi duvva. Thanks for organising this. Many members of the forum think that things just happen but somebody needs to lead and organise so well done.

Oh and if you need me to do one at short notice then let me know......message me and I'll give you a contact number.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up (Chopper's got the European Cup)
August 13, 2021, 03:22:56 pm
Quote from: stockdam on August 13, 2021, 02:33:17 pm
Hi duvva. Thanks for organising this. Many members of the forum think that things just happen but somebody needs to lead and organise so well done.

Oh and if you need me to do one at short notice then let me know......message me and I'll give you a contact number.
Cheers mate. And Im sure I still have your number in my pms from last season, thanks.

Good mix of new and experienced previewers to cover the first few months, so great effort from all who put themselves forward.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 13, 2021, 10:10:18 pm
Sign me up for Man United Home please.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 14, 2021, 12:25:02 am
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A)
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

6  West Ham United (A)
20  Arsenal (H)
27  Southampton (H)
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
11  Aston Villa (H)
15  Newcastle United (H)
18  Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
26  Leeds United (H)
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

1  Chelsea (A)
15  Brentford (H)
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
19  Norwich City (H)
26  Arsenal (A)

March

5  West Ham United (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A)
16  Aston Villa (A)
23  Everton (H)
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A)
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 14, 2021, 12:25:25 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on August 13, 2021, 10:10:18 pm
Sign me up for Man United Home please.
Thanks PIM
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 14, 2021, 12:11:06 pm
I'll do Tottenham away if that's available :)
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 14, 2021, 01:31:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August 14, 2021, 12:11:06 pm
I'll do Tottenham away if that's available :)
Thanks Hazell
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 14, 2021, 01:35:41 pm
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A)
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

6  West Ham United (A)
20  Arsenal (H)
27  Southampton (H)
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
11  Aston Villa (H)
15  Newcastle United (H)
18  Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
26  Leeds United (H)
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

1  Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
15  Brentford (H)
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
19  Norwich City (H)
26  Arsenal (A)

March

5  West Ham United (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A)
16  Aston Villa (A)
23  Everton (H)
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A)
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 14, 2021, 01:36:47 pm
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 29, 2021, 04:52:41 pm
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
15 - AC Milan (H) - Raid
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
21 - Norwich City (A) - Dougle
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez
28 - Porto (A)

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A)
19 - Atletico Madrid (A)
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

3 - Atletico Madrid (H)
6  West Ham United (A) - Schmarn
20  Arsenal (H) - telekom
24 - Porto (H)
27  Southampton (H)
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
7 - AC Milan (A) - PoetryInMotion
11  Aston Villa (H)
15  Newcastle United (H)
18  Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
26  Leeds United (H)
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

1  Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
15  Brentford (H)
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
19  Norwich City (H)
26  Arsenal (A)

March

5  West Ham United (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A)
16  Aston Villa (A)
23  Everton (H)
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A)
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Updated to include League Cup and Champions League games. Shout if you want one
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 29, 2021, 07:37:00 pm
Milan Away please..
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 29, 2021, 07:39:43 pm
Happy to take the Milan home game
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 29, 2021, 09:46:01 pm
Thanks chaps, thought those games may go quickly
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 30, 2021, 05:01:51 pm
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
August 30, 2021, 05:10:37 pm
Quote from: telekon on August 30, 2021, 05:01:51 pm
If it's okay I can do Arsenal (H).
Done. Cheers
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 6, 2021, 10:08:30 pm
I'm working on the basis that Wednesday evening (after the international matches) is the time to post the pre-match thread - that about right?  I presume as soon as the Sunday/Monday fixtures were done would be the best time if it were back-to-back league weekends.  I'm on it though - managed not to forget (yet!)!
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 6, 2021, 10:47:14 pm

Id be happy to do West Ham away
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 7, 2021, 07:29:11 am
Jack is Leeds going to be ready soon?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 7, 2021, 09:18:08 am
Quote from: jackh on September  6, 2021, 10:08:30 pm
I'm working on the basis that Wednesday evening (after the international matches) is the time to post the pre-match thread - that about right?  I presume as soon as the Sunday/Monday fixtures were done would be the best time if it were back-to-back league weekends.  I'm on it though - managed not to forget (yet!)!
Yes I think thats fine
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 7, 2021, 09:19:43 am
Quote from: Schmarn on September  6, 2021, 10:47:14 pm
Id be happy to do West Ham away
Done cheers
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 7, 2021, 09:20:59 am
If anyone wants Norwich away in the League Cup thats the next one without a name against it
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 11:54:33 am
Milan will be up this evening.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 12:45:45 pm
Quote from: duvva on September  7, 2021, 09:20:59 am
If anyone wants Norwich away in the League Cup thats the next one without a name against it

Hiya Mate. Never done one of these but I'll give it a go if there is still no-one on it ?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 04:34:19 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:54:33 am
Milan will be up this evening.
Cheers Raid

Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:45:45 pm
Hiya Mate. Never done one of these but I'll give it a go if there is still no-one on it ?
All yours fella
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 04:35:09 pm
Porto away anyone?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 06:31:51 pm
Duvva, happy for you to put me down to do Southampton towards the end of November :wave
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 06:41:44 pm
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
15 - AC Milan (H) - Raid
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
21 - Norwich City (A) - Dougle
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez
28 - Porto (A)

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A)
19 - Atletico Madrid (A)
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

3 - Atletico Madrid (H)
6  West Ham United (A) - Schmarn
20  Arsenal (H) - telekom
24 - Porto (H)
27  Southampton (H) - jackh
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
7 - AC Milan (A) - PoetryInMotion
11  Aston Villa (H)
15  Newcastle United (H)
18  Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
26  Leeds United (H)
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

1  Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
15  Brentford (H) - BIG DICK NICK
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
19  Norwich City (H)
26  Arsenal (A)

March

5  West Ham United (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A)
16  Aston Villa (A)
23  Everton (H)
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A)
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 06:42:45 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 06:31:51 pm
Duvva, happy for you to put me down to do Southampton towards the end of November :wave
Thanks jackh
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 07:07:14 pm
Could I do one of the Brentford games please? Think the away game may be taken already but happy to do the home game.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 08:42:16 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:07:14 pm
Could I do one of the Brentford games please? Think the away game may be taken already but happy to do the home game.
Thats fine Nick, Ill add you to the home game cheers
