Insomnia drives you to make lists to help you drop off, last nights was trying to work out that Liverpool team which felt least like a Liverpool team from players over the years, in some ways it is not too different from the team you'd least like to see or even the worst team for some of these players. Criteria probably relate to not getting the club, being the sort of player you don't want at the club, players that just don't fit or just being crap (preferably all 4)



Charles Itandje (Benitez) Only remembered for one thing and the resulting Ezcema



Paul Konchesky (Hodgson) Never has a player been so let down by his mother

Neil Ruddock (Souness) Big daft stupid dickhead, poor driver

Torben Piechnik (Souness) Just not very good, probably a better Masseur

Julian Dicks (Souness) Bought to replicate (with Ruddock) the Kray twins, given Souness's worship of hardness, always going to be a pub landlord



Christian Poulsen (Hodgson) Seen as inferior to Jay Spearing, nuff said

Paul Stewart (Souness) To be fair we didn't know the back story back then

David Speedie (Dalglish) Despite a top class goal ratio, not liked by Souness, ironically seen as a racist at Chelsea

Charlie Adams (Dalglish) Very rarely have we bought a player because he took good corners



Iago Aspas (Rogers) Maybe we should have kept Charlie Adams for that corner

El Hadji Diouf (Houllier) Undroppable from this team, now(?) a goodwill ambassador (?), even Bob Carolgees would not employ him



I could have had plenty more, I am sure you could as well