Author Topic: Most untypical Liverpool team  (Read 978 times)

Most untypical Liverpool team
Insomnia drives you to make lists to help you drop off, last nights was trying to work out that Liverpool team which felt least like a Liverpool team from players over the years, in some ways it is not too different from the team you'd least like to see or even the worst team for some of these players. Criteria probably relate to not getting the club, being the sort of player you don't want at the club, players that just don't fit or just being crap (preferably all 4)

Charles Itandje (Benitez) Only remembered for one thing and the resulting Ezcema

Paul Konchesky (Hodgson) Never has a player been so let down by his mother
Neil Ruddock (Souness) Big daft stupid dickhead, poor driver
Torben Piechnik (Souness) Just not very good, probably a better Masseur
Julian Dicks (Souness) Bought to replicate (with Ruddock) the Kray twins, given Souness's worship of hardness, always going to be a pub landlord

Christian Poulsen (Hodgson) Seen as inferior to Jay Spearing, nuff said
Paul Stewart (Souness) To be fair we didn't know the back story back then
David Speedie (Dalglish) Despite a top class goal ratio, not liked by Souness, ironically seen as a racist at Chelsea
Charlie Adams (Dalglish) Very rarely have we bought a player because he took good corners

Iago Aspas (Rogers) Maybe we should have kept Charlie Adams for that corner
El Hadji Diouf (Houllier) Undroppable from this team, now(?) a goodwill ambassador (?), even Bob Carolgees would not employ him

I could have had plenty more, I am sure you could as well
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
No Sean Dundee?  ;D
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
A bit harsh on Aspas when we had wasters like Balotelli in the same period. Good footballer who didn't really settle in the PL/was a committee signing so Rodgers wasn't interested in devloping him (same with Luis Alberto).

Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
I think Aspas was the right type of player for us - a Liverpool player - but maybe it came too early in his career.  Carroll, Benteke and Balotelli were whacky.  To think The King signed Carroll is mind-blowing.

As a kid I had a soft spot for Speedie but maybe that's misplaced nostalgia.

Interesting that there's no signings from Evans.  I'm not saying there should be but Ince was one that never set easy with me - plus he didn't ever really do what he was signed for (make our midfield a bit tougher).
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Sachin Nakrani did one of these on Twitter last season. Hard to top:

https://twitter.com/SachinNakrani/status/1392125367125790726?s=20



Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Balotelli and Andy Carroll were the two worst attackers we signed since I've been following the club. Both totally against what we are all about.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Yeah I dont think Aspas was particularly not a typical Liverpool player in terms of style. I dont even think Diouf was, but he clearly was for his attitude.

Carroll Benteke Balotelli
Diouf
Adam Poulsen
Konchesky Sakho Ruddock Dicks
   Itandje
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Joe Cole?
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Joe Cole never felt 'right' as a Liverpool signing. Synonymous with one of our biggest rivals of the time, spent the best part of the previous 24 months out injured and signed at 29 on big wages to big expectations during a dark period for the club. Was simply never a Liverpool footballer.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Joe Cole is a great shout, and for me Mario Balotelli gets the Captains Armband in this side. When he signed there was an almost a belief that the Liverpool side at the time had the perfect set up and perfect manager for him to shine, but he was just terrible. As usual he tried to make it the Mario show early on with that penalty nonsense and was just absolute shite for his whole time with us, barring a tap in against Spurs that anyone would have put away.

For one of the most memorable footballers "antics" wise, his time with us was very forgettable.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
But just think of Charlie Adam putting set-pieces in for those three up-front  :hally
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Yes Balotelli was dreadful. Some talent, no application. He talks big about how 'things have gone on behind the scenes at clubs' that have prevented him playing to full capability, but when he's had so many clubs now and barely strung together a season's worth of good form at any of them, I think he should finally have realised that he is the problem, not every single set-up he's ever been in. Now if we examine the reasons behind his behaviour more deeply it might be a different story, but that guy was not in any way a Liverpool player.

Fabio Borini equally never felt quite right to me. Not good enough was the main issue, as much as he seemed passionate. Always felt wrong that despite our struggles at the time, that Rodgers was essentially signing a young forward who'd only had one good season in The Championship as his main man for the coming season.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Yeah, that Carroll thing still baffles me. Cleverly off-loading a broken Torres to Chelsea and then blowing a shedload of it like that when you had players of the quality of Llorente available. Really made me doubt Kennys judgement, that.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Karius is a fucking shit call. He's a  decent keeper, far better than Mignolet, James, Itandje
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Hard to fathom some of the shite weve had over the years.

Diouf, Cole, Konchesky, Poulsen, Balotelli particularly stick out.

Honourable mentions for Markovic, Borini, Jovanovic, Aquilani.

Think Balotelli has to take it though. Just the complete antithesis of a Liverpool player and a thoroughly odd individual overall.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Borini, Nunez, Dossena, Assaidi, El Zhar.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Diouf was worse. Utter c*nt of a man
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
He's always reminded me of Pogba, just further forward. People always talk about how talented they are, but it seems based purely on 'they can occasionally score cracking goals and can make good passes sometimes'. Its not just application with them for me. Its lacking the absolute basics. I'm not a big FIFA gamer fan but I had one about 6 years ago where you could play just as one player in a team and you controlled him all the time, and they play like that. Constantly asking for the ball and then going into business for themselves :D
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
That's a title winning team, that.

The title being "the most non-LFC team, eva"
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Think its a bit harsh having Babb in there. He wasnt great but he was ok. He just wasnt worth the money (was he a British record for a defender at the time?). He probably got labelled in with the Spice Boys but he didnt seem to have a poor attitude. And defensively he was ok, he was just not great on the ball.

But from when we signed him til about 97 he was a regular part of a defence that for all the frailties generally always had one of the best defensive records in the League.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Karius isn't and wasn't better than Mignolet or David James. Itandje was such a minor role that I can see why he picked Karius.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Christian Benteke would be up front for me and what about Jimmy Carter?
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Back in the late 80's me and the mates put together the worst Liverpool 11 in our time ( late 60's onwards)...thing was ..it was still pretty decent and hard to choose players who where really bad...sadly that challenge is no longer difficult......but no one  currently which is main thing.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Yes he is.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
I'd personally put Steven Caulker in there, not sure if he would be centre half or up front though!
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Mignolet was a solid keeper. Maybe not good enough for a team challenging for titles but was about average for a PL keeper. He still playing at a decent level. Club Brugge has established themselves as the best team in Belgium and they have been competitive in CL.

Karius was similar once upon a time, but ever since that CL final loss, he hasn't even been a championship-level keeper. That is why is probably behind Adrian in the pecking order now.

Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
No mention of Voronin, however I think many have mentally blanked out his time with us.  :rollseyes

fc
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Worst ever striker and probably the worst ever player to play for the club, certainly in my time supporting  the club. Eric Meijer wouldnt be far behind, neither would Voronin.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
Some new contenders

Pegguy
Kromkamp / Josemi Tanner Kippe  Harkness
Carter Ince Jovanovich
Meijer Lee Jones McGarvey
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
This thread is like a horror story to read. The thing about Andy Carroll though, which I have mentioned on here before, was that he committed the cardinal sin for me. He was in on goal against Newcastle and he refused to put in a sitter because he supported them. Inexcusable.
