If the result of all UEFA's fuckwittery is some version of the ESL, then I'd argue that City and PSG have successfully ruined football anyway, since it will mean the destruction of the football pyramid, and the final unmooring of a few elite clubs from the rest. We'll have been party to a selfish act in response to the selfish behaviour of the oil clubs, and that is not a savoury prospect at all.



As others have argued in here, this shouldn't become a binary ESL/Oil Domination debate. It's perfectly possible to sort this out without destroying the traditional leagues. It simply needs people in place to enforce meaningful rules, rather than the stooges of UEFA. Can't we and the other big non-oilers demand genuine reform using the threat of some kind of ESL as leverage? Because at that point, UEFA would pretty much face extinction if it didn't comply - UEFA is worth nothing without LFC, Bayern, Juve, Barca, Madrid, Man U, Arsenal, Dortmund, Ajax, and so on.