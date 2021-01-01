« previous next »
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo
I opened this thread thinking the idea is great. Finally some reform to the inflated wages, fees and commissions around.

I see the contents of the 1st post and jeezus how daft and naive does someone have to be to come up with such proposals?

Not naive, not when you have a Qatari on the UEFA committee, its blatant corruption dressed up as punishments, its all about pocketing the cash from the fines. Abu Dhabi and Qatar can afford and will happily pay £100 million a season in fines, so long as they can spend what the fuck they want, its like one of us getting fined 1p to them.

2021 has been a great year for UEFA to show just how fucking corrupt they are, moving the CL to Portugal for the UEFA piss up, the joke that was the fly all around Europe during a pandemic Euros, the whole rainbow disgrace during the Euros and now the openly accepting bribes.

Fuck UEFA.
Schmarn

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
The NBA salary cap is a defined sum, currently $117M. If Ive understood this proposal properly, UEFA propose a cap that is a percentage of a clubs revenue. These are not even comparable. The whole problem with City and PSG is that their revenue is a bottomless pit so a percentage of infinity is still infinity. Any cap needs to be a fixed cap to be in any way meaningful.

After that I would agree that there should be no luxury tax as money is no object to the oil states. Deduct points or ban them.

You would have the support of 90 out of the 92 EL clubs and similar percentages across Europe.

Of course UEFA dont like that because they want a cartel that feeds them millions in side payments.
KillieRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
UEFA is just as corrupt as FIFA.
fucking appalled

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Makes you even angrier at how the ESL proposal was presented. If they'd actually done it properly and excluded the right clubs it could have pushed things into motion to rid football of cancers like PSG, Man City and Chelsea.
clinical

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Need spending caps, salary caps to a point. But also a way to stop extra profits going into owners hands. Tax the shit out of clubs making huge profits I say. Maybe they will pay their non playing staff better wages then.
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: clinical
Need spending caps, salary caps to a point. But also a way to stop extra profits going into owners hands. Tax the shit out of clubs making huge profits I say. Maybe they will pay their non playing staff better wages then.

That the hits clubs like us who are using the profits to fund player purchases, ground redevelopment etc. City and PSG would just stop declaring profits anyway, they'd just adjust everything to be break even.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: rob1966
Not naive, not when you have a Qatari on the UEFA committee, its blatant corruption dressed up as punishments, its all about pocketing the cash from the fines. Abu Dhabi and Qatar can afford and will happily pay £100 million a season in fines, so long as they can spend what the fuck they want, its like one of us getting fined 1p to them.

2021 has been a great year for UEFA to show just how fucking corrupt they are, moving the CL to Portugal for the UEFA piss up, the joke that was the fly all around Europe during a pandemic Euros, the whole rainbow disgrace during the Euros and now the openly accepting bribes.

Fuck UEFA.

Naive in the sense the fucktwats at UEFA thought this would be a fair solution for those criticising the FFP and proposed it without a hint of an afterthought to check if its really the solution to the problems the game currently is infested with.
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo
Naive in the sense the fucktwats at UEFA thought this would be a fair solution for those criticising the FFP and proposed it without a hint of an afterthought to check if its really the solution to the problems the game currently is infested with.

They just think we are stupid and will swallow it all.
clinical

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: rob1966
That the hits clubs like us who are using the profits to fund player purchases, ground redevelopment etc. City and PSG would just stop declaring profits anyway, they'd just adjust everything to be break even.

Yeah as I've said on other thread. Maybe the only way is gross transfer spend. Have a cap on that. I don't think anything else can be controlled due to dodgy work arounds.
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Don't know if there is any truth in this, but Ronaldo in/Mbappe out in 2022

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/psg-lionel-messi-cristiano-ronaldo-24749676
scatman

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: rob1966
Don't know if there is any truth in this, but Ronaldo in/Mbappe out in 2022

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/psg-lionel-messi-cristiano-ronaldo-24749676
seen it being said at multiple places. maybe peter's dream is coming to fruitiion
clinical

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: scatman
seen it being said at multiple places. maybe peter's dream is coming to fruitiion

Mbappe moving to Madrid on a free?
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: scatman
seen it being said at multiple places. maybe peter's dream is coming to fruitiion

Harlem GlobeTrotters.
Fromola

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Messi at 35/36 and Ronaldo at 37/38 (the couple of seasons beyond this one), while cutting loose potentially a top 3 world player for the next decade, doesn't seem smart.
red1977

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
This will get almost universal support, clubs will know that City and Chelsea will over spend and hope they do because it means a few quid going to them. The only clubs who will oppose it will be City and Chelseas Title rivals. It stinks and for us Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester and Arsenal because eventually there will be a scrap on for 2nd and 3rd between these clubs whilst Chelsea and City in particular buy the title each season. The other clubs wont care one jot.

Why, cant clubs be required to present their accounts properly and be docked points if they dont?. Club chairmen shouldnt be on the board at UEFA it should be neutral.
red1977

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: Fromola
Messi at 35/36 and Ronaldo at 37/38 (the couple of seasons beyond this one), while cutting loose potentially a top 3 world player for the next decade, doesn't seem smart.

Be better for their image though and dont forget to visit Qatar.
Fromola

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: red1977
Be better for their image though and dont forget to visit Qatar.

Nice marketing gimmick it might be and they might still stat pad the French league (which nobody takes seriously) but a PSG team with Messi and Ronaldo in it (with Mbapppe gone) will fall short in the CL. You can't carry both, neither do much work off the ball and have slowed down a lot.
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: Fromola
Messi at 35/36 and Ronaldo at 37/38 (the couple of seasons beyond this one), while cutting loose potentially a top 3 world player for the next decade, doesn't seem smart.

Over 500 million combined Instagram followers, sportswashing at the highest level.

Quote from: Fromola
Nice marketing gimmick it might be and they might still stat pad the French league (which nobody takes seriously) but a PSG team with Messi and Ronaldo in it (with Mbapppe gone) will fall short in the CL. You can't carry both, neither do much work off the ball and have slowed down a lot.

PSG isn't about football right now for these, its about image
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
If the result of all UEFA's fuckwittery is some version of the ESL, then I'd argue that City and PSG have successfully ruined football anyway, since it will mean the destruction of the football pyramid, and the final unmooring of a few elite clubs from the rest. We'll have been party to a selfish act in response to the selfish behaviour of the oil clubs, and that is not a savoury prospect at all.

As others have argued in here, this shouldn't become a binary ESL/Oil Domination debate. It's perfectly possible to sort this out without destroying the traditional leagues. It simply needs people in place to enforce meaningful rules, rather than the stooges of UEFA. Can't we and the other big non-oilers demand genuine reform using the threat of some kind of ESL as leverage? Because at that point, UEFA would pretty much face extinction if it didn't comply - UEFA is worth nothing without LFC, Bayern, Juve, Barca, Madrid, Man U, Arsenal, Dortmund, Ajax, and so on.
Fromola

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge
If the result of all UEFA's fuckwittery is some version of the ESL, then I'd argue that City and PSG have successfully ruined football anyway, since it will mean the destruction of the football pyramid, and the final unmooring of a few elite clubs from the rest. We'll have been party to a selfish act in response to the selfish behaviour of the oil clubs, and that is not a savoury prospect at all.

As others have argued in here, this shouldn't become a binary ESL/Oil Domination debate. It's perfectly possible to sort this out without destroying the traditional leagues. It simply needs people in place to enforce meaningful rules, rather than the stooges of UEFA. Can't we and the other big non-oilers demand genuine reform using the threat of some kind of ESL as leverage? Because at that point, UEFA would pretty much face extinction if it didn't comply - UEFA is worth nothing without LFC, Bayern, Juve, Barca, Madrid, Man U, Arsenal, Dortmund, Ajax, and so on.

They've been doing that for 10 years now until they finally took the plunge. FFP was a big part of that and UEFA failed, partly because they were happy to let off PSG.

They fucked up their leverage with that ill-thought out Super League announcement.  The way the English media and supporters went to town on those clubs and their owners, has also lost them leverage because these clubs will fear the backlash as much as UEFA will fear losing them. The Germans stayed well away from it in the first place because they knew the fans wouldn't stand it.

Therefore the power of clubs like Real/Barca/Liverpool/United/Juventus has never been lower within UEFA.
jepovic

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: skipper757
Anything that's percent of revenue (with the way the rules have been enforced so far) is pointless since inflated sponsorships will solve for that.

Same thing with off-book wage payments (as Rob mentions) such as ambassadorships and such.

You basically need a strict absolute limit with extremely careful auditing, but that's difficult to implement across all European leagues (100 million salary and 50 million transfer limit mean different things in the PL and Dutch league).  A variable cap could limit league's growth.  And that still doesn't account for off-book moves.
This. I don't think UEFA could stop oil money from flowing into the game, even if they wanted to. Europe is far more complicated than the US, and there are so many loopholes. The owners arent even EU based.  How do you prevent a rich owner from pumping money into a club?

That said, I dont think UEFA minds the oil money. Its money after all.
jepovic

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: red1977
This will get almost universal support, clubs will know that City and Chelsea will over spend and hope they do because it means a few quid going to them. The only clubs who will oppose it will be City and Chelseas Title rivals. It stinks and for us Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester and Arsenal because eventually there will be a scrap on for 2nd and 3rd between these clubs whilst Chelsea and City in particular buy the title each season. The other clubs wont care one jot.

Why, cant clubs be required to present their accounts properly and be docked points if they dont?. Club chairmen shouldnt be on the board at UEFA it should be neutral.
Well find loopholes too. This wont change anything IMO.
WillG.LFC

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: Nitramdorf
I'd love this to be so but the whole problem seems to stem from noone knowing what these cheats' budgets are. They dont even know themselves as its unlimited.
so you do it on transfers spent. There will be ways around it but there should not be financial punishments anymore when the owners are billionaires as its no deterent. Would a club go 50 mill over transfer budgets if it cost them 10 points?
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: WillG.LFC
so you do it on transfers spent. There will be ways around it but there should not be financial punishments anymore when the owners are billionaires as its no deterent. Would a club go 50 mill over transfer budgets if it cost them 10 points?

That is the only thing that will stop them, but with a member of PSG on the UEFA committee, its never happening.
