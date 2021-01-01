The references to a NBA-style cap + luxury tax are troubling, as the penalties in the NBA system are largely financial, and the system includes several exceptions such as the Larry Bird exception that allows teams to exceed the cap in order to re-sign their own free agents. I'm not sure such a system would work in a fair manner, as a draft system is used in North American sports and monetary transactions are rare. The NBA system has led to super teams based around a few key players, which makes the league fairly predictable, provided you have 2-3 superstars. Also the CL is a competition based on qualification, so a lot of teams won't be subject to the same rules every single year if they fail to qualify.



If they want a cap based on revenue, it should also include transfer fees as well as salaries, which could help reduce costs. The deterrents should be punitive. For example, a real deterrent would be that if the cap is exceeded, a team would have their allowable percentage reduced by a set amount (perhaps on a sliding scale depending on how much over the cap, they've gone) the following season or whenever they next qualify. That would give teams a one-time or limited opportunity to weather a downturn or make a one-off run, but would create a disincentive for largesse. The entire system also needs an independent auditor, which is one thing for an eighteen or twenty team league, and another for a competition that has 80 teams qualify.



Penalties for repeat offenders or parties that breach financial regulations should be severe: squad reductions, transfer bans, competition bans. Fines are not a deterrent for the petro clubs. There also needs to be a solution that prevents the type of neverending appeals process that Man City employs to avoid punishment. The entire idea needs to be based on sustainability. Naturally, the UK media for one will blather on about stupid arguments about 'competition' (code for new wealthy parties purchasing clubs) and owners pocketing revenues, but a true system of competition stops the accumulation of players by a few sides and the same four semi-finalists every year.