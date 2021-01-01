No chance the ESL makes it cheaper for fans. It wasn't some revolutionary grass roots movement! It will be a fucking horrible shiny razzmatazz of shite and probably end up involving play-offs to decide a winner since there would be no European Cup knockout ties any more once we all play each other every season in a league.



I don't know what the solution to UEFA is, but the ESL was far from it, for me. And I don't think the clubs involved first time round will be in a rush to repeat the PR disaster of the last launch in any case.



Is there a genuine concern here that our owners will say enough's enough?



I reckon the first attempt was a "lets see just how far we can go/what we can get away with" punt, to test the water. Now they know what is and isn't acceptable and they will tweak it to suit.The ESL was only a replacement for the CL anyway (initially at least), so if they can sell an ESL/ESL2 to the clubs in the CL/Europa and to the national associations as a better alternative to UEFA, and with the nonsense that has gone on with City and PSG this week it shouldn't be hard, then it is a goer. FIFA will have to get on board or risk losing everything.Unless they sell to another Oil state like the Saudis, then who would buy us after this?