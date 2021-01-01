« previous next »
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:52:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:51:13 pm
I had high hopes for FFP but it wasn't adhered to strongly enough and clubs could afford lawyers to get them off on technicalities. This doesn't even allow that, a breach of the rules and clubs with unlimited money can just pay the tax/fine/whatever and be done with it. Like you say, competition bans, transfer bans etc should be the punishment, otherwise it's pointless and it reads like clubs with unlimited funds can get away with doing what they want. Pointless.

Same here
thaddeus

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:54:11 pm
It's a crappy compromise but does anyone think FFP or anything similar could ever be enforced against the richest and most powerful clubs?  PSG and Man City were both caught out in the early days (and fined - nothing more than a mild annoyance for the owners) but recently both have just taken the pee and relied on lawyers or gaining seats on powerful boards to make sure they're covered.

There's so many ways to move expenditure off the books or inflate incomes.  Expensive lawyers without morals don't seem hard to come by.

I'd settle for football fans and pundits just treating clubs like PSG and Man City as abominations and freak shows.  To think how many neutrals were backing Man City against us in the title race and would do so again this season.
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:32:23 pm
No chance the ESL makes it cheaper for fans. It wasn't some revolutionary grass roots movement! It will be a fucking horrible shiny razzmatazz of shite and probably end up involving play-offs to decide a winner since there would be no European Cup knockout ties any more once we all play each other every season in a league.

I don't know what the solution to UEFA is, but the ESL was far from it, for me. And I don't think the clubs involved first time round will be in a rush to repeat the PR disaster of the last launch in any case.

I reckon the first attempt was a "lets see just how far we can go/what we can get away with" punt, to test the water. Now they know what is and isn't acceptable and they will tweak it to suit.

The ESL was only a replacement for the CL anyway (initially at least), so if they can sell an ESL/ESL2 to the clubs in the CL/Europa and to the national associations as a better alternative to UEFA, and with the nonsense that has gone on with City and PSG this week it shouldn't be hard, then it is a goer. FIFA will have to get on board or risk losing everything.

Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:38:06 pm
Is there a genuine concern here that our owners will say enough's enough?

Unless they sell to another Oil state like the Saudis, then who would buy us after this?
Max_powers

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #83 on: Today at 09:55:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:09 pm
This is probably a gift horse to them. They can make it clear how bad this is for every club outside of the 3 oil clubs, how UEFA are complicit and how the breakaway ESL, with qualification to appease those who cried last time, is now the only way to save the game..

The thing is, the cap actually hurts clubs like Everton, Leicester, Burnley and West Ham more than it hurts us, they are all above the 70% threshold, so it shouldn't be a hard sell

Look at the clubs that got severe punishments under FFP, its mostly clubs under severe financial distress and large debt. AC Milan got banned, Partizan Belgrade got banned, Red star got banned. City and PSG though? nah they did nothing wrong.

The Salary cap thing will only work if its set at fixed amount for the whole league, maybe all clubs in European comps. Possibly based on median revenue of a team. Then ban all that are over it and/or try to skirt the rules.
kasperoff

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #84 on: Today at 10:03:05 pm
The only way to hurt those teams is points reductions and competition bans. Money means nothing to them.
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #85 on: Today at 10:03:25 pm
This will do nothing to address the current unsustainable spending model.

If you are introducing a cap, you need a proper one for a pan-European competition that is fairly set at a level that doesn't offer workarounds for clubs with state benefactors or those from wealthy leagues. Football has by and large just been devastated by a global pandemic. It needs protections to reduce costs and prevent clubs from hoarding players, not tools with enough exceptions and opt-outs to create NBA-style super teams.  Penalties have to be actual deterrents that promote sustainability, rather than encourage largesse
PeterTheRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #86 on: Today at 10:12:15 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:42:41 pm
The ESL is as bad for football as the oil clubs except in a different way. The one thing I still don't get is how those club thought they'd get away with creating a rogue elite league while at the same time staying in their domestic leagues that are tied to Uefa and their competitions. It still looks dodgy as fuck to me, that they came out with the announcement the way they did...

It was always a choice between two evils. Unfortunately, the worse evil won. It is only a matter of time before Man City will make a £200 million bid for Salah, and offer him £500-600,000 per week ...
Vote For Pedro

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #87 on: Today at 10:14:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:55:05 pm

Unless they sell to another Oil state like the Saudis, then who would buy us after this?

That's what worries me
Samie

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:35:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 

That'll be the day the club dies.
TepidT2O

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #90 on: Today at 10:35:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 
Thats unlikely to be true.  They have always been looking for minority investment.

Red bird bought a stake which values FSG zag over £5bn.  So you imagine Liverpool are well over £1.5bn of that.
RedSince86

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #91 on: Today at 10:41:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion.
It was the leader of Abu Dhabi, the cousin of Mansour.

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/sport/403094-liverpool-fc-owners-turn-down-26bn-bid-from-uae-royal
ToneLa

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #92 on: Today at 10:42:43 pm
"Minister without portfolio" should not exist
Red Berry

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #93 on: Today at 10:46:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:01:17 pm
European Super League now a nailed on certainty.

But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.
Jookie

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #94 on: Today at 11:11:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:46:06 pm
But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.

In ESL the traditional European superpowers hold the power and can potentially force more stringent financial restrictions on the oil clubs. At least more so than UEFA.

Choice seems like ESL where could stay competitive, but kill the football pyramid, or continue the status quo but see oil clubs have absolutely free reign to spend what they want
rossipersempre

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #95 on: Today at 11:21:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 
And the rest. Forbes has us valued at almost £3bn/$4.2bn
rossipersempre

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #96 on: Today at 11:26:25 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:46:06 pm
But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.
I can see them being excluded. After all, City and PSG have zero European Cups and Chelsea recently equalling Notts Forests haul isnt going to get them an automatic invite especially after their FFP-blitzing spending sprees.
PeterTheRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #97 on: Today at 11:30:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:46:06 pm
But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.

Who says that Man City, PSG and Chelsea must be invited to the ESL? Man City and Chelsea are not even the biggest clubs in their own cities (markets), and PSG are against the idea of the ESL anyway. You can easily create the ESL without the oil clubs ...
