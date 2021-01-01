I agree UEFA stink of corruption and damage the integrity of the game (as does FIFA).
But Im not sure what FSG could do, or would be prepared to do regarding sportswashing. I also dont think the Super League is more likely because of UEFAs announcement.
Barca, Real and Juve are still in it. FSG and the Glazers know this is just a way to allow the sportswashers to take the piss even more, Bayern can't compete. Us, Utd , Arsenal and Spurs, Bayern, Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Roma, Juve, AC, Inter, Ajax, Lyon, Lille, Porto, Benfica, Barca, Real, Atleti. That's a lot of powerful clubs and big names in their own countries, with literally tens of millions of supporters around the globe following us Utd, Barca and Real alone. They can sell the ESL for billions and people will watch.
If you build it, they will come.