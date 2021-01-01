They would be better off focusing the regulations on squad size, number of transfers in any one seasons and money spent on youth players in any one season. You'll have way more success trying to even the playing field by focusing on those areas. If you can only register 18 players then who cares if you can spend unlimited money as it's still only 18 players. If you can only make say 3 transfers a window then again who cares how much you can spend if you can only get at most 3. They'll never make financial regulations work when you have owners that are basically governments of other nations unless you want the FBI or US Department of Justice to be the ones in charge which is while it would be comical is a non-starter.