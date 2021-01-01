« previous next »
RedSince86

UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Uefa will set out proposals next month to replace its Financial Fair Play rules with a salary cap and luxury tax by next year.

Under the planned system, clubs in European competition would be limited to spending a fixed percentage of their revenue  possibly 70 per cent  on salaries. Any clubs breaching the cap would have to pay a luxury tax, under which the equivalent or more of any overspend would go into a pot to be redistributed.


https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/uefa-plans-salary-cap-and-luxury-tax-for-teams-who-breach-it-5vrwf8cm7  Behind paywall

Basically copying Baseball who created this in the early 00's that the NBA followed years later.

Nothing will change, the richest clubs (Oil clubs) will take the hit on exceeding the cap and carry on regardless, it's what the mega rich Yankees did for years.

UEFA are fucking useless and tied to the hip of the 2 state clubs, this is finally proof of it now.
Craig 🤔

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
So basically if you're owned by an oil state with unlimited money you can now freely push your wages as high as you like and just throw a bit extra in a pot afterwards without a care in the world.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:44:27 pm
So basically if you're owned by an oil state with unlimited money you can now freely push your wages as high as you like and just throw a bit extra in a pot afterwards without a care in the world.


It's a load of bollocks.
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:44:27 pm
So basically if you're owned by an oil state with unlimited money you can now freely push your wages as high as you like and just throw a bit extra in a pot afterwards without a care in the world.

Or just pay them off the books.

Everything changes, everything stays the same.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Pathetic.
skipper757

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Anything that's percent of revenue (with the way the rules have been enforced so far) is pointless since inflated sponsorships will solve for that.

Same thing with off-book wage payments (as Rob mentions) such as ambassadorships and such.

You basically need a strict absolute limit with extremely careful auditing, but that's difficult to implement across all European leagues (100 million salary and 50 million transfer limit mean different things in the PL and Dutch league).  A variable cap could limit league's growth.  And that still doesn't account for off-book moves.
Chakan

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
They'll pay a luxury tax :lmao

Can they get any more pathetic?
Craig 🤔

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
So when PSG said that signing Messi and co "definitely meets UEFA FFP" I think we can see what he meant.

It's almost as if he's on the executive committee....
Craig 🤔

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:52:00 pm
They'll pay a luxury tax :lmao

Can they get any more pathetic?

UEFA will prob put it into the exec bonus pot.
TepidT2O

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
This makes was things worse

It limits genuine clubs whilst giving oil clubs the ability to falsely inflate their revenue to whatever degree they want.

Who owns uefa?

PSG/Qatar I cant imagine who suggested this plan
