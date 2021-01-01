Anything that's percent of revenue (with the way the rules have been enforced so far) is pointless since inflated sponsorships will solve for that.



Same thing with off-book wage payments (as Rob mentions) such as ambassadorships and such.



You basically need a strict absolute limit with extremely careful auditing, but that's difficult to implement across all European leagues (100 million salary and 50 million transfer limit mean different things in the PL and Dutch league). A variable cap could limit league's growth. And that still doesn't account for off-book moves.