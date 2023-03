Facts



Managers can be good in one job and terrible in another



Vieira had a good first season at Nice followed by an abysmal one that saw him sacked for five losses in a row: bad luck? - or is there something vital missing from his managerial skillset?



Allegedly he sacked coach Shaun Derry for being too abrasive to the players.



Yous lot are spoiled for managers - youve had two bad ones in living memory.

Yous dont grasp that the usual suspects arent even the worst option. You dont remember all the ex-pros and lower league managers who bravely been chosen and been total shit.



Parish is either a genius or the luckirst chairman arounf.



On the other hand, if hodgson is manager of palace at the beginning of next season, im throwing

myself under the 468 bus. Remember me fondly.