The Sack Race

Gerry Attrick

Re: The Sack Race
October 8, 2022, 05:10:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  8, 2022, 05:04:03 pm
How is Rodgers not toast yet?

Leicester must be so skint its beyond belief. Signs were there when they couldnt sign anybody but Rodgers shouldve gone last term, let alone in the relegation zone this far into the season.
Red Berry

Re: The Sack Race
October 8, 2022, 05:43:38 pm
Leicester should just put Rodgers on gardening leave for the remainder of his contract if they can't afford to pay him off.  I'd honestly be embarrassed if I were Rodgers.
stevieG786

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 12:36:59 am
Gerrard or Lampard (whoever gets sacked first) to be the next England manager after Southgate gets the sack post World Cup
lfcred1976

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 02:10:01 am
Quote from: Red Berry on October  8, 2022, 05:43:38 pm
Leicester should just put Rodgers on gardening leave for the remainder of his contract if they can't afford to pay him off.  I'd honestly be embarrassed if I were Rodgers.

If he was an ice cream he'd lick himself.  He'll no doubt be thinking he's doing nothing wrong in all this.  Luis Suarez made him the manager he thinks he is, not his own ability.
Legs

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 09:39:05 am
Leicester were daft enough to give him a contract worth millions not many managers would walk away.

Going by that logic shouldnt some players who are rubbish or always injured walk away too.

Never ever going to happen money rules and in footy there is plenty of it.
gazzalfc

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Jack_Bauer

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 10:21:51 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 10, 2022, 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce had a job post-Newcastle?
Crosby Nick

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 10:24:03 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 10, 2022, 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce

Just in time for him to make the T20 World Cup. Loves a post sacking winter cricket tour.
Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 10:30:15 am
Quote from: Red Berry on October  8, 2022, 05:43:38 pm
Leicester should just put Rodgers on gardening leave for the remainder of his contract if they can't afford to pay him off.  I'd honestly be embarrassed if I were Rodgers.

They've just got 70 mill for Fofana.

Relegation would cost them more than that.
slaphead

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 10:40:42 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on October 10, 2022, 02:10:01 am
If he was an ice cream he'd lick himself.  He'll no doubt be thinking he's doing nothing wrong in all this.  Luis Suarez made him the manager he thinks he is, not his own ability.

Course he did. I didn't know Suarez played for Swansea, Celtic and Leicester though.
Terry de Niro

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 12:27:33 pm
Quote from: slaphead on October 10, 2022, 10:40:42 am
Course he did. I didn't know Suarez played for Swansea, Celtic and Leicester though.
Swansea, I'll give you. You, I, and most people with any knowledge of footy could manage Celtic.
He's been mostly gash at Leicester.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 12:34:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 10, 2022, 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Has fathead been paid more money in compensation from the times he's been sacked than he has been paid in wages since he got involved in football management?
Terry de Niro

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 12:56:41 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 10, 2022, 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October 10, 2022, 12:34:16 pm
Has fathead been paid more money in compensation from the times he's been sacked than he has been paid in wages since he got involved in football management?
Another massive fraud who has made enough money now for 10 lifetimes.
Half decent player in his time. Shite manager.
lfcred1976

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 01:07:30 pm
Quote from: slaphead on October 10, 2022, 10:40:42 am
Course he did. I didn't know Suarez played for Swansea, Celtic and Leicester though.

Yeah cos part from the Scottish ale house league that Roy Hodgson would probably win, he was really world class at the other teams you mentioned wasnt he?
Jack_Bauer

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 01:09:07 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 10, 2022, 12:56:41 pm
Another massive fraud who has made enough money now for 10 lifetimes.
Half decent player in his time. Shite manager.
I'm looking at his stats and for someone who has managed for over 20 years he has never had a winning record at a club (barring a brief stint at Palace) like its guaranteed for him to not have a winning record
Crosby Nick

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 01:49:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 10, 2022, 12:27:33 pm
Swansea, I'll give you. You, I, and most people with any knowledge of footy could manage Celtic.
He's been mostly gash at Leicester.

He won them the first FA Cup in their history. He should be remembered more fondly by their fans for that (but probably wont be).

He also led them to two 5th placed finishes in a row which is still pretty good for a club if their size. Hes unfortunate in a way that they blew CL qualification on the last day two seasons running. Had they just trundled their way to 5th both times hed probably be appreciated more.

His time looks to be up now obviously, but what more were they expecting from him?
slaphead

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 01:53:40 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on October 10, 2022, 01:07:30 pm
Yeah cos part from the Scottish ale house league that Roy Hodgson would probably win, he was really world class at the other teams you mentioned wasnt he?

He won 3 trebles in a row and went 60 odd games in row without getting beat, albeit without Rangers there. But speak to any Celtic fan and they'll tell you its the best football they seen in a long long time. He finished 5th with Leicester and won an FA Cup in his time. He has been a decent manager
World class ? Who said anything about World Class ? Rodgers is not a world class manager no one said he is
gjr1

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 02:39:55 pm
owners or chairmen who appoint Steve Bruce deserve all they get
Ghost Town

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 04:02:11 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on October 10, 2022, 02:39:55 pm
owners or chairmen who appoint Steve Bruce deserve all they get
Vitamin D deficiency?
afc turkish

Re: The Sack Race
October 10, 2022, 06:20:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 10, 2022, 04:02:11 pm
Vitamin D deficiency?

Tidal flooding of coastal properties...
Caligula?

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 05:30:34 pm
Hasselhoff sacked
The North Bank

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 05:36:09 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:30:34 pm
Hasselhoff sacked

I hope they get relegated, we can never beat them for some reason
Red-Soldier

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 06:25:24 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:30:34 pm
Hasselhoff sacked

The owners will take them down.
Schmidt

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 06:25:25 pm
The Southampton squad has been getting worse every season, and they were already championship level a few seasons ago. Maybe they get a bit of a new manager bounce but I can see them sinking fast without Hassenhutl there to keep them from leaking goals (aside from the odd twatting).
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 06:31:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:30:34 pm
Hasselhoff sacked

Well that's them likely gone. No investment every year while selling their best players. The talent pipeline has dried up
gerrardisgod

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 06:34:45 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:30:34 pm
Hasselhoff sacked
Theyve been playing like theyre on the beach for ages.
dirkster

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:34:45 pm
Theyve been playing like theyre on the beach for ages.
Need a knight in shining armour
Ghost Town

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
Need a knight in shining armour
Armour might be a bit heavy to use as a footie KITT
Cracking Left Foot

Re: The Sack Race
Today at 10:14:19 am
El Lobo

Re: The Sack Race
Today at 10:19:46 am
He got to the last of his nine lives there.
