Author Topic: The Sack Race  (Read 19943 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #360 on: October 8, 2022, 05:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  8, 2022, 05:04:03 pm
How is Rodgers not toast yet?

Leicester must be so skint its beyond belief. Signs were there when they couldnt sign anybody but Rodgers shouldve gone last term, let alone in the relegation zone this far into the season.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #361 on: October 8, 2022, 05:43:38 pm »
Leicester should just put Rodgers on gardening leave for the remainder of his contract if they can't afford to pay him off.  I'd honestly be embarrassed if I were Rodgers.
Offline stevieG786

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:36:59 am »
Gerrard or Lampard (whoever gets sacked first) to be the next England manager after Southgate gets the sack post World Cup
Online lfcred1976

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #363 on: Today at 02:10:01 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on October  8, 2022, 05:43:38 pm
Leicester should just put Rodgers on gardening leave for the remainder of his contract if they can't afford to pay him off.  I'd honestly be embarrassed if I were Rodgers.

If he was an ice cream he'd lick himself.  He'll no doubt be thinking he's doing nothing wrong in all this.  Luis Suarez made him the manager he thinks he is, not his own ability.
Offline Legs

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
Leicester were daft enough to give him a contract worth millions not many managers would walk away.

Going by that logic shouldnt some players who are rubbish or always injured walk away too.

Never ever going to happen money rules and in footy there is plenty of it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:03:13 am »
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:21:51 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce had a job post-Newcastle?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:24:03 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce

Just in time for him to make the T20 World Cup. Loves a post sacking winter cricket tour.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:30:15 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on October  8, 2022, 05:43:38 pm
Leicester should just put Rodgers on gardening leave for the remainder of his contract if they can't afford to pay him off.  I'd honestly be embarrassed if I were Rodgers.

They've just got 70 mill for Fofana.

Relegation would cost them more than that.
Online slaphead

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:40:42 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 02:10:01 am
If he was an ice cream he'd lick himself.  He'll no doubt be thinking he's doing nothing wrong in all this.  Luis Suarez made him the manager he thinks he is, not his own ability.

Course he did. I didn't know Suarez played for Swansea, Celtic and Leicester though.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #370 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:40:42 am
Course he did. I didn't know Suarez played for Swansea, Celtic and Leicester though.
Swansea, I'll give you. You, I, and most people with any knowledge of footy could manage Celtic.
He's been mostly gash at Leicester.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #371 on: Today at 12:34:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Has fathead been paid more money in compensation from the times he's been sacked than he has been paid in wages since he got involved in football management?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #372 on: Today at 12:56:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:03:13 am
Lower leagues but West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:34:16 pm
Has fathead been paid more money in compensation from the times he's been sacked than he has been paid in wages since he got involved in football management?
Another massive fraud who has made enough money now for 10 lifetimes.
Half decent player in his time. Shite manager.
Online lfcred1976

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #373 on: Today at 01:07:30 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:40:42 am
Course he did. I didn't know Suarez played for Swansea, Celtic and Leicester though.

Yeah cos part from the Scottish ale house league that Roy Hodgson would probably win, he was really world class at the other teams you mentioned wasnt he?
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #374 on: Today at 01:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:56:41 pm
Another massive fraud who has made enough money now for 10 lifetimes.
Half decent player in his time. Shite manager.
I'm looking at his stats and for someone who has managed for over 20 years he has never had a winning record at a club (barring a brief stint at Palace) like its guaranteed for him to not have a winning record
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #375 on: Today at 01:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:27:33 pm
Swansea, I'll give you. You, I, and most people with any knowledge of footy could manage Celtic.
He's been mostly gash at Leicester.

He won them the first FA Cup in their history. He should be remembered more fondly by their fans for that (but probably wont be).

He also led them to two 5th placed finishes in a row which is still pretty good for a club if their size. Hes unfortunate in a way that they blew CL qualification on the last day two seasons running. Had they just trundled their way to 5th both times hed probably be appreciated more.

His time looks to be up now obviously, but what more were they expecting from him?
Online slaphead

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #376 on: Today at 01:53:40 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 01:07:30 pm
Yeah cos part from the Scottish ale house league that Roy Hodgson would probably win, he was really world class at the other teams you mentioned wasnt he?

He won 3 trebles in a row and went 60 odd games in row without getting beat, albeit without Rangers there. But speak to any Celtic fan and they'll tell you its the best football they seen in a long long time. He finished 5th with Leicester and won an FA Cup in his time. He has been a decent manager
World class ? Who said anything about World Class ? Rodgers is not a world class manager no one said he is
