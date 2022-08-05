« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Sack Race  (Read 8772 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #120 on: August 5, 2022, 02:37:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  4, 2022, 11:50:04 pm
Wonder if Rodgers will make it past the 4th of October

I wonder if clubs will be a little slower than usual to pull the trigger on a manager, with the break for the world cup, they may hold off on any sacking until then, giving their new manager time to settle in without a rush of games.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,390
  • Bam!
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #121 on: August 5, 2022, 08:36:23 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on August  5, 2022, 02:37:59 am
I wonder if clubs will be a little slower than usual to pull the trigger on a manager, with the break for the world cup, they may hold off on any sacking until then, giving their new manager time to settle in without a rush of games.

No chance, fully expect someone to be meeting the board for crunch talks by next Thursday.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,488
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #122 on: August 5, 2022, 08:55:20 am »

Was totally wrong about Vieira last season, so this season i`m giving Hassanhutl the benefit of my predictive powers.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #123 on: August 14, 2022, 08:51:19 pm »
There don't seem to be many obvious sacking clubs this year. I do still think Leicester are going to continue to decline and Rogers may be about spent. Also Hasenhuttl may be a good call. And finally Ten Hag could go very early. Possibly also Lampard.

Don't know enough about Bournemouth or Fulham but possibly on the radar?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #124 on: August 14, 2022, 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on August 14, 2022, 08:51:19 pm
There don't seem to be many obvious sacking clubs this year. I do still think Leicester are going to continue to decline and Rogers may be about spent. Also Hasenhuttl may be a good call. And finally Ten Hag could go very early. Possibly also Lampard.

Don't know enough about Bournemouth or Fulham but possibly on the radar?
When they were previewing the Southampton game on Radio 5 they talked about rumours that Hassenhuttl had "lost the changing room".  That they fought back from 0-2 to get a point suggests the players have not completely downed tools and that result has almost certainly bought Hassenhuttl a few more games.

The bookies still have him as favourite as the first to go (followed by ten Hag, Lampard and Rodgers)
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,454
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #125 on: August 14, 2022, 10:43:03 pm »
Ten Hag won't go this season unless they finish in the bottom half. The perceived wisdom (using the word lightly) is that he's a long-term hire that needs a chance to build a team.  Top 4 is an aim, not a requisite for Ten Hag.  Look how much time they gave Moyes and Ole. 

Rodgers or the Tory Frank will be first to go.
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm »
David Moyes enters the room...
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm
David Moyes enters the room...
Dyche is salivating
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • JFT96
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm
David Moyes enters the room...

Still got enough credit in the bank. Im pretty sure its gonna be Stevie unfortunately
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Still got enough credit in the bank. Im pretty sure its gonna be Stevie unfortunately
I live near Leicester these days and had their local BBC radio station on during my trip back from watching a non-league game on Saturday.  Their fans were making wild statements like "Rodgers is trying to get sacked so he can get a pay-off" and the presenters were piling in on Rodgers too.

Gerrard may get the benefit of the doubt in that he's still relatively new to the job but Leicester fans have been losing faith in Rodgers pretty much since the first lockdown.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,827
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:02:17 pm »
Also think Tuchel is an outside shout. Underwhelming start to the new season, new ownership and he appears to be slowly losing the plot.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm »
I had a peek at FoxesTalk yesterday and a large majority is #RodgersOut.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 08:30:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
I had a peek at FoxesTalk yesterday and a large majority is #RodgersOut.

Them not letting him spend any money in this window implies that he is on short leash too.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:30:27 pm
Them not letting him spend any money in this window implies that he is on short leash too.
It has gone stale just like it did here in 2015.
Logged

Offline wz4jc3

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:49:53 pm »
There are a few in the mix for me, but, I said Rodgers will go first in a discussion this afternoon.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:30:27 pm
Them not letting him spend any money in this window implies that he is on short leash too.
I think this is probably true, along with their FFP issues. He spent a lot by their standards last summer and convinced them not to sell Tielemans and Soyuncu for decent money, it went poorly so now theres suddenly a lot more doubt than there ever was.

Last summer they spent £65m with nothing to offset it in sales and the players he bought - Daka, Soumare and Vestergaard have been either underwhelming or awful. He also brought in a few players in free deals on high wages whove barely had a kick - Bertrand at 33 was given a 3 year deal on £80k a week, at Rodgers behest, even though they were stacked at full back. Rodgers makes odd calls like that because he puts a lot of stock in players he knows, even when its painfully obvious to all but him that theyre not good enough for what the club needs.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:58:48 pm »
Something not right at Leicester , I think itll be Rodgers , unless west ham lose 10 in a row or something.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm »
Rodgers nailed on, unless he turns it around then it'll be Lampard, Brentford & Leeds away, the derby at the pit then Arsenal away and a potential 6 pointer against West Ham, can't see them getting much from those
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:58:48 pm
Something not right at Leicester , I think itll be Rodgers , unless west ham lose 10 in a row or something.
Rodgers has lost the fanbase. I reckon he'll be the first.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm »
Rodgers
Tuchel
Lampard
Moyes

Anyone on that list looks vulnerable right now.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:41:16 pm
It has gone stale just like it did here in 2015.

I think his head's gone like it did here post 13/14. He ultimately did very well there for two seasons, despite the way the seasons finished, as they got 5th twice and won the FA Cup. His head just goes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 pm »
Its all over twitter that Leciester are about to sack Rodgers tonight
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:47:01 pm
Its all over twitter that Leciester are about to sack Rodgers tonight

Rodgers next Villa manager has to be worth a punt.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm
I think his head's gone like it did here post 13/14. He ultimately did very well there for two seasons, despite the way the seasons finished, as they got 5th twice and won the FA Cup. His head just goes.
They are saying the same thing we were saying then.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,474
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm »
Looks like Brendans gone

Leicester statement on twatter
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm »
I think that's harsh if it's happening. They had an awful season last season with a lot of injuries but they still finished 8th which I would say was not a bad season for a Leicester. And we're only 3 games in now. I guess perhaps because they invested a lot in his first couple of seasons?
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:16:20 pm »
Seems like they have got a couple unsettled players right now and I don't think sacking Rodgers will help with that, could easily be dragged into relegation battle get the next appointment wrong
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm
I think that's harsh if it's happening. They had an awful season last season with a lot of injuries but they still finished 8th which I would say was not a bad season for a Leicester. And we're only 3 games in now. I guess perhaps because they invested a lot in his first couple of seasons?
The rot set in last season and their fans have clearly given up on him. It's just like how we sacked him in the early stages of the 2015/16 season.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm
The rot set in last season and their fans have clearly given up on him. It's just like how we sacked him in the early stages of the 2015/16 season.
There's a big difference between where we should be at and Leicester though. I think it would probably be the right move for Rodgers to go but I do think it's a mistake by them not to have faith in him and give him a few more games. Maybe there's more behind the scenes like but it does make me despair how fickle football is. It gave us Hodgson so I'll never be a fan of the whole sack em after one disappointing season.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,510
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm »
If true he's beaten his own retained-then-sacked record
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm
Looks like Brendans gone

Leicester statement on twatter

Seems to be a fake statement. However they've suspended bets on him getting sacked, so probably just a matter of time.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,207
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #151 on: Today at 01:50:50 am »
It is probably between Rodgers and Bruno for the first one sacked, with Gerrard, Tuchel, England's brave and shite cardigan wearer Parker, and Moyes feeling the early pressure.
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:08:32 am »
Gerrard has West Ham Arsenal and City as the next 3
Moyes has Villa Spurs Chelsea
Rodgers has Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton
Bruno has Newcastle, Bournemouth, Southampton
Lampard has Brentford, Leeds, then the Merseyside derby
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 