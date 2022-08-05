Them not letting him spend any money in this window implies that he is on short leash too.



I think this is probably true, along with their FFP issues. He spent a lot by their standards last summer and convinced them not to sell Tielemans and Soyuncu for decent money, it went poorly so now theres suddenly a lot more doubt than there ever was.Last summer they spent £65m with nothing to offset it in sales and the players he bought - Daka, Soumare and Vestergaard have been either underwhelming or awful. He also brought in a few players in free deals on high wages whove barely had a kick - Bertrand at 33 was given a 3 year deal on £80k a week, at Rodgers behest, even though they were stacked at full back. Rodgers makes odd calls like that because he puts a lot of stock in players he knows, even when its painfully obvious to all but him that theyre not good enough for what the club needs.