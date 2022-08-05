Wonder if Rodgers will make it past the 4th of October
I wonder if clubs will be a little slower than usual to pull the trigger on a manager, with the break for the world cup, they may hold off on any sacking until then, giving their new manager time to settle in without a rush of games.
There don't seem to be many obvious sacking clubs this year. I do still think Leicester are going to continue to decline and Rogers may be about spent. Also Hasenhuttl may be a good call. And finally Ten Hag could go very early. Possibly also Lampard. Don't know enough about Bournemouth or Fulham but possibly on the radar?
David Moyes enters the room...
Still got enough credit in the bank. Im pretty sure its gonna be Stevie unfortunately
I had a peek at FoxesTalk yesterday and a large majority is #RodgersOut.
Them not letting him spend any money in this window implies that he is on short leash too.
Something not right at Leicester , I think itll be Rodgers , unless west ham lose 10 in a row or something.
It has gone stale just like it did here in 2015.
Its all over twitter that Leciester are about to sack Rodgers tonight
I think his head's gone like it did here post 13/14. He ultimately did very well there for two seasons, despite the way the seasons finished, as they got 5th twice and won the FA Cup. His head just goes.
I think that's harsh if it's happening. They had an awful season last season with a lot of injuries but they still finished 8th which I would say was not a bad season for a Leicester. And we're only 3 games in now. I guess perhaps because they invested a lot in his first couple of seasons?
The rot set in last season and their fans have clearly given up on him. It's just like how we sacked him in the early stages of the 2015/16 season.
Looks like Brendans gone Leicester statement on twatter
All the best to you and yours too.
