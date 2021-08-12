« previous next »
Author Topic: The Sack Race

Offline FiSh77

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #40 on: August 12, 2021, 11:42:43 am »
Quote from: fredfrop on August 12, 2021, 11:11:16 am
Arteta, then Rafa.
Everton bring Arteta back.
Mediocrity continues.

Does he get to spend the Arteta money?
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #41 on: August 12, 2021, 01:25:17 pm »
Viera.

Rafa won't see 2022 at Everton.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #42 on: August 12, 2021, 01:28:25 pm »
Lot of people writing Rafa off. Think hell do just about enough myself.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #43 on: August 12, 2021, 01:37:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 12, 2021, 01:28:25 pm
Lot of people writing Rafa off. Think hell do just about enough myself.


So many Everton fans can't wait to give him shit so unless he hits the ground running, that toxicity will just spread.

Luckily for Rafa, they've got an easy start on paper, not playing any of last season's top 6 until October. But then, there's expectation they'll win most of those games which brings its own peril.

Offline Romford_Red

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #44 on: August 12, 2021, 03:07:14 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 12, 2021, 01:28:25 pm
Lot of people writing Rafa off. Think hell do just about enough myself.

Nobody is writing off Rafa, we're just too aware of how little leeway and time he'll be given by the Everton 'faithful'. He's probably going to have to maintain a top 6 position all season to stave off calls for his head.

Personally I think a Rafa - Arteta swap deal makes sense. I'm joking of course. Well, only half joking.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #45 on: August 12, 2021, 03:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on August 12, 2021, 03:07:14 pm
Nobody is writing off Rafa, we're just too aware of how little leeway and time he'll be given by the Everton 'faithful'. He's probably going to have to maintain a top 6 position all season to stave off calls for his head.

Personally I think a Rafa - Arteta swap deal makes sense. I'm joking of course. Well, only half joking.

Where's the half-joking money, Rom?
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #46 on: August 12, 2021, 03:21:58 pm »
It's hard to not pick the Watford manager., with how routinely they've fired and hired managers over the last 7 or 8 years.

Think Steve Bruce is in with a shout too, especially with fans returning to the stadiums.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #47 on: August 12, 2021, 04:11:24 pm »
Southampton selling off a couple of key men in Ings and Vestegaard, plus Bertrand leaving on a free. I think if he sees a couple of hidings he's gone soon. Another 9-0?  ;D

I don't know if Watford have done anything in the window, but regardless it's more than likely he'll get the sack, I can see them going down. If Norwich end up adrift early on I can see Farke leaving. They probably wouldn't want to sack him as he's cruised to two Championship titles but he'll probably fancy something else at that point.

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #48 on: August 12, 2021, 04:19:55 pm »
Farke just signed a contract extension with Norwich a couple of weeks ago. It appears he's quite content at Carrow Road and they're understandably quite content with him as well.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #49 on: August 12, 2021, 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 12, 2021, 04:11:24 pm
Southampton selling off a couple of key men in Ings and Vestegaard, plus Bertrand leaving on a free. I think if he sees a couple of hidings he's gone soon. Another 9-0?  ;D

I don't know if Watford have done anything in the window, but regardless it's more than likely he'll get the sack, I can see them going down. If Norwich end up adrift early on I can see Farke leaving. They probably wouldn't want to sack him as he's cruised to two Championship titles but he'll probably fancy something else at that point.

Farke signed a new long term contract about a fortnight ago. You dont leave that so soon unless youve been sacked.
Offline JRed

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #50 on: August 12, 2021, 04:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Worgie on August 12, 2021, 08:46:43 am
In our house we have an annual sack race at the start of the season, myself, Mrs Worgie and my son all guess which Premier League manager will be the first to be sacked this season.

We each put a pound in the pot every Saturday and whoever gets sacked first, from our chosen three takes the pot. A couple of seasons ago all of our selections were still in a job come January so we had a transfer window then!

My son gets first pick, then Mrs Worgie, then me.

Who do you reckon will be the first to go this season?
Guardiola.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #51 on: August 12, 2021, 04:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on August 12, 2021, 03:07:14 pm
Nobody is writing off Rafa, we're just too aware of how little leeway and time he'll be given by the Everton 'faithful'. He's probably going to have to maintain a top 6 position all season to stave off calls for his head.

Personally I think a Rafa - Arteta swap deal makes sense. I'm joking of course. Well, only half joking.

They only sacked off Silva and Koeman when they were near the bottom and heading for a relegation battle

He only needs to have them sat in mid table. He can manage that.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #52 on: August 12, 2021, 04:59:16 pm »
Solsjaer, Guardiola, Arteta
Offline stoopid yank

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #53 on: August 13, 2021, 02:05:51 am »
Arteta -

Aubamayang has scored 0 goals in 6 preseason games. He was poor last season also. They look a mess.
Online 19th Nervous Title

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #54 on: August 13, 2021, 05:07:38 am »
Watford manager. Firing managers is what they do.
Offline Worgie

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #55 on: August 13, 2021, 10:42:11 am »
OK, quick update. The selections have been made:-

My Son.        Ralph Hasenhuttel......He thinks poor 2nd half of last season and losing Danny Ings will cost Ralph.
Mrs Worgie.  Patrick Vieria.......Young, inexperienced.
Me.              Xisco Munoz..... Newly promoted Watford may well struggle and the owners have plenty of previous for pulling the trigger early.


Had a quick look at the betting, just to see who has the longest odds, Jürgen or that bloke at Manchester City. Turns out they are both 50/1. You can get 100/1 on no manager leaving for the whole season! Don't think I will be taking a punt on that  ;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #56 on: August 13, 2021, 10:07:24 pm »
Arteta

 :lmao
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #57 on: August 13, 2021, 10:17:18 pm »
Arteta in trouble already. Next two games are Chelsea and Abu Dhabi so expect Arsenal to be bottom at the international break.
Offline JRed

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #58 on: August 13, 2021, 10:18:00 pm »
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:36:59 am »
I actually expect Rafa to do wonders at Everton, he'll turn the Blue Noses around.

For me Arteta's job is on the line already.
