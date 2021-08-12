OK, quick update. The selections have been made:-
My Son. Ralph Hasenhuttel......He thinks poor 2nd half of last season and losing Danny Ings will cost Ralph.
Mrs Worgie. Patrick Vieria.......Young, inexperienced.
Me. Xisco Munoz..... Newly promoted Watford may well struggle and the owners have plenty of previous for pulling the trigger early.
Had a quick look at the betting, just to see who has the longest odds, Jürgen or that bloke at Manchester City. Turns out they are both 50/1. You can get 100/1 on no manager leaving for the whole season! Don't think I will be taking a punt on that