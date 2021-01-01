Arteta, then Rafa. Everton bring Arteta back. Mediocrity continues.
Lot of people writing Rafa off. Think hell do just about enough myself.
Nobody is writing off Rafa, we're just too aware of how little leeway and time he'll be given by the Everton 'faithful'. He's probably going to have to maintain a top 6 position all season to stave off calls for his head.Personally I think a Rafa - Arteta swap deal makes sense. I'm joking of course. Well, only half joking.
Southampton selling off a couple of key men in Ings and Vestegaard, plus Bertrand leaving on a free. I think if he sees a couple of hidings he's gone soon. Another 9-0? I don't know if Watford have done anything in the window, but regardless it's more than likely he'll get the sack, I can see them going down. If Norwich end up adrift early on I can see Farke leaving. They probably wouldn't want to sack him as he's cruised to two Championship titles but he'll probably fancy something else at that point.
In our house we have an annual sack race at the start of the season, myself, Mrs Worgie and my son all guess which Premier League manager will be the first to be sacked this season.We each put a pound in the pot every Saturday and whoever gets sacked first, from our chosen three takes the pot. A couple of seasons ago all of our selections were still in a job come January so we had a transfer window then!My son gets first pick, then Mrs Worgie, then me.Who do you reckon will be the first to go this season?
