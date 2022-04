I like it Prof! Interesting how that 8 point gap has shrunk to just one point over the last 7 matches. Other interesting point for me is that Abu Dhabi have lost 2 home games this season (weeks 10 and 26). Final point I'd like to make is that from week 15, we have been steady as a rock (give or take the odd point dropped), whereas the FFP cheats have looked very choppy over the last 7 games (which also includes their fortunate result vs The Toffees). Every reason for optimism.

Having said that I think we are due a bad result against Watford after the break. Hope we get away with a draw.