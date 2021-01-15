« previous next »
Pip was supposed to be at the pitchside table with NBC I wonder if he'll turn up
Fantastic.

I really, really like(d) watching Grealish play over the last couple of seasons but 100 million pounds? I do wonder if he is slightly more style than substance in the way he plays the game. He had a couple of magnificent little touches and passes today but his final delivery/shot wasn't there. Didn't really have an impact in the final third, for 100 million you have to be that difference.

Obviously very early days but good to see from our perspective. You can't afford to lose many over the course of a season any more and there's one down for them already. Fingers crossed they don't sign Kane or another top centre forward before the window shuts.
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 06:39:09 pm
Bookies not normally so fickle, but already City have gone from 4/5 mainly to odds against with all but 1 bookie now.

There's going to be a ton of hype over United now.
Come on Pep, show us the nandrolene
keep the fucker and play him in the u23s they look a better unit without him trying to hog the limelight
Moura was excellent.... as he seems to be almost every time I watch Spurs....always puzzled me why he's never been a regular starter?...
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 06:43:48 pm
Football fairly free-flowing, ref letting tackles go, no VAR delays, fans back and Martin Tyler actually making a funny comment about Grealish.

Only down from here.

Good weekend with full crowds, good football and no VAR bollocks and refs not making it all about them. Can it last?
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:49:38 pm
for 100 million you have to be that difference.
For £100m I'd expect Messi and the best part is if they had waited a week or two they could have had him.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:24:12 pm
Lets get Micah's PR take on this

I'm interested to hear old Trev Sinclair's take..
"That potent killer in front of goal'.
Micah, who do you speak of?
Yosser, you too, fuck off.
City need .... a mystery striker ...
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 06:47:28 pm
Let's hope Spurs stick with their supposed determination not to sell Kane to City. Without Kane City will continue to struggle in the tougher games.
Or they get him and his spaghetti ankles snap again. He's a ticking time bomb.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:49:38 pm
Fantastic.

I really, really like(d) watching Grealish play over the last couple of seasons but 100 million pounds? I do wonder if he is slightly more style than substance in the way he plays the game. He had a couple of magnificent little touches and passes today but his final delivery/shot wasn't there. Didn't really have an impact in the final third, for 100 million you have to be that difference.

Obviously very early days but good to see from our perspective. You can't afford to lose many over the course of a season any more and there's one down for them already. Fingers crossed they don't sign Kane or another top centre forward before the window shuts.

Is Grealish plus Kane really an improvement over Silva plus Aguero? I dont think so, not ready to flap yet.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:45:06 pm
Amazing given how much money they have spent on that squad that they are short on a top-notch striker. They won't win the league without one.

I think I agree with that.

If they don't get Kane, I don't think they'll win it - crazy given the amount they've spent!
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:56:18 pm
Or they get him and his spaghetti ankles snap again. He's a ticking time bomb.

Aguero wasn't exactly known for lack of injuries, and they managed to still win multiple titles with him.
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 07:01:14 pm
Is Grealish plus Kane really an improvement over Silva plus Aguero? I dont think so, not ready to flap yet.

Aguero was a non factor for the last season, i think Kane would be an improvement... I dont understand the Grealish signing though? He is exactly what they already have in Mahrez, B.Silva, KDB, Sterling, Foden... at least one of them can do what Grealish does. He is a great player, but will he drastically improve them? I can't see it.
Is my Christmas present ... a bike?
I can't tell, it's all wrapped up.
(No Undertones intended, Good Vibrations only, ta)

It's not Harry Kane is it,
oh, for fuck's sake, please, it's not Harry Kane.

Fuck it, it's Harry Kane.
Look at it.
The back wheels buckled, the handlebars aren't sat right.
Even the pump doesn't fit properly.

Don't worry, it's a shit pump.
It's a shit bike, actually.

It is, I can't believe.they got me Harry Kane, they must hate me.

Did you get anything else?

A cardigan.

Fuck sake mate, you're fucked.
We're off to have fun.

Can I come?

Can he come?
Look at him.
So no?
No.
No, mate, you can't.
You've got Harry Kane and a cardigan.
What do you expect us to say.
You're kind of, I can't say it.
I can, shit.

I fucking hate Christmas.


Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 06:51:49 pm
For £100m I'd expect Messi and the best part is if they had waited a week or two they could have had him.
Yes, HA-HA
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:06:27 pm
Aguero was a non factor for the last season, i think Kane would be an improvement... I dont understand the Grealish signing though? He is exactly what they already have in Mahrez, B.Silva, KDB, Sterling, Foden... at least one of them can do what Grealish does. He is a great player, but will he drastically improve them? I can't see it.

Other than the sports washing project, they also have Sterling sitting down for contract talks - Signing Grealish, doesn't harm them when negotiating with Raheem, lets face it - he'll struggle to get paid more somewhere else and this could be seen as City acquiring some leverage.
