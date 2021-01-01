« previous next »
Online rocco

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 05:30:39 pm »
Fernandinho Thought his contract ended last season
Online red1977

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 05:34:05 pm »
Spurs need to find a decent final ball!!
Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 05:35:21 pm »
Some dreadful finishing on show here.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:29:14 pm
I honestly think Grealish might be the most overrated player in Premier League history. 

Granted, my footballing memory really only goes back to about 1998 but I've never known such hardcore media fawning over such an average player.

He's so one-dimensional and predictable it's unreal.

I wanted us to sign him when Spurs were in for him a couple of years ago (and Levy did his usual), so I think he's a good player. I just don't get where the hype has come from though, as it certainly wasn't about then. Just over 12 months ago he was very lucky to not get relegated again with Villa (low points total, scraped it on the last day with other results going their way) and no team were really in for him last summer.

More hype last season but it wasn't as if he was footballer of the year or anything. Then at the Euros the Gazza-style mania for a player who couldn't even get in the team and when he did play was just diving for free kicks.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 05:39:47 pm »
Lucas having a decent game, just rushing his finishing
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 05:41:13 pm »
Amazing fucking goal.

Son is lethal.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 05:41:14 pm »
Hhahaahhaahhaahhahahahahahahahhaha
Online duvva

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm »
Get in
Online cdav

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 05:41:19 pm »
Get in there
Online red1977

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 05:41:23 pm »
Haha.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 05:41:25 pm »
Great finish by Son, much better from Spurs.

City looking very flat.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 05:41:42 pm »
Spurs are so much of a better off without kane
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 05:41:48 pm »
Arf!

Get the fuck in
Online Mister men

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 05:41:55 pm »
 :lmao :lmao
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 05:41:55 pm »
Get fucked city
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 05:41:56 pm »
Ahhhh ha ha finally a decent finish
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
Hahaha gerrin, they've deserved that, been by far the better team
Online S

Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 05:42:10 pm »
Son to City?
