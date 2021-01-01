I thought it was a worrying performance because i think Man Utd look set to improve again this year again.



I dont think it will enough to win the league though just they will get closer but they are a bulding a good side.

Greenwood is very good.



It hasn't told us anything new though. They should be improving the money they have spent and Greenwood has always looked good. He doesn't strike me as the smartest cookie though, little doubt he will have some controversy to deal with this season. It will be how quickly he grows out of those stupid incidents, which will indicate whether he has matured enough. He has the tools if he's interested enough in stepping up though.