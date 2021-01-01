« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League MW1 August 13-15  (Read 14577 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • IFWT
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #760 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
Jake Humphries - ooh not one Leeds supporter has left

erm - they'll be locked in won't they?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #761 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:27:45 pm
I'm sorry, but you can't go on being so open and expect to continue to finish mid-table. The best coaches evolve their play and learn from their deficiencies. It is what Klopp did when he arrived here. Biesla needs to have a better defensive system generally, otherwise if those results run dry they will struggle badly.
Leeds have done very well every year under Bielsa

they will be fine in mid table.

Man Utd are an awful side to play 1v1 with the pace they have
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,630
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #762 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 02:32:07 pm
! Imposter alert !

Current world events have left me feeling that there are other, more worthy things to get angry and upset about.

I'm hoping that in the future I can once again get cheesed off by dodgy decisions that ruin my weekend, but I'm not there yet..

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,969
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #763 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Leeds have done very well every year under Bielsa

they will be fine in mid table.

Man Utd are an awful side to play 1v1 with the pace they have

Yep. Those relegating Leeds after one game are just as ridiculous as those handing the Mancs the title.

Leeds are not shit and will be absolutely fine. The Mancs are a good side but not good enough to win the league.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,366
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #764 on: Today at 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Leeds have done very well every year under Bielsa

they will be fine in mid table.

Man Utd are an awful side to play 1v1 with the pace they have

He could do even better if he improved the deficiencies they have defensively. Football is not just about attacking the game, you have to have a plan that the players understand. They looked as if they were a bunch of strangers. As for United, too early to be blowing their trumpet after one game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,949
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #765 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm »
Leeds fans apparently sang songs at Sancho about letting his country down.  Classy bunch as always.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,030
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #766 on: Today at 02:46:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Leeds fans apparently sang songs at Sancho about letting his country down.  Classy bunch as always.
Its football rivalry, shouldnt expect anything less. As long as it isnt racist I dont see the issue.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #767 on: Today at 02:47:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Leeds fans apparently sang songs at Sancho about letting his country down.  Classy bunch as always.

As long as there was no racism whats wrong with that
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #768 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:42:04 pm
Yep. Those relegating Leeds after one game are just as ridiculous as those handing the Mancs the title.

Leeds are not shit and will be absolutely fine. The Mancs are a good side but not good enough to win the league.
I thought it was a worrying performance because i  think Man Utd look set to improve again this year again.

I dont think it will enough to win the league though just they will get closer but they are a bulding a good side.
Greenwood is very good.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #769 on: Today at 02:54:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:59:40 pm
Pogba with more assists (4) in this match than the whole of last season.

They should double his wages.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #770 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Excellent result for Man Utd.

Most worryingly,  they didn't even need to bring on their best player,  Dive Pelanty, off the bench.
I genuinely feel he will be the decider in tight games, so ominous that they can do without his services on occasion...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #771 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:43:55 pm
He could do even better if he improved the deficiencies they have defensively. Football is not just about attacking the game, you have to have a plan that the players understand. They looked as if they were a bunch of strangers. As for United, too early to be blowing their trumpet after one game.

Yet the attacking game was their main issue today.  They looked foolish because they took all those positioning risks to attack but it didnt work and they got tore up in response.  Might not have mattered as ManU finished everything but if their attack worked the narrative would have been different.
Logged

Online riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #772 on: Today at 02:56:25 pm »
Happy to see Hoever starting for Wolves today.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,286
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #773 on: Today at 02:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:56:07 pm
Yet the attacking game was their main issue today.  They looked foolish because they took all those positioning risks to attack but it didnt work and they got tore up in response.  Might not have mattered as ManU finished everything but if their attack worked the narrative would have been different.
I'd say the 5 goals they let in at the other end was a bigger issue.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,366
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #774 on: Today at 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:49:25 pm
I thought it was a worrying performance because i  think Man Utd look set to improve again this year again.

I dont think it will enough to win the league though just they will get closer but they are a bulding a good side.
Greenwood is very good.

It hasn't told us anything new though. They should be improving the money they have spent and Greenwood has always looked good. He doesn't strike me as the smartest cookie though, little doubt he will have some controversy to deal with this season. It will be how quickly he grows out of those stupid incidents, which will indicate whether he has matured enough. He has the tools if he's interested enough in stepping up though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,949
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #775 on: Today at 02:59:50 pm »
Round of applause for Rafa at Goodison.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #776 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:57:48 pm
I'd say the 5 goals they let in at the other end was a bigger issue.

xG was 1.7 to .6.  As noted it may not have mattered as everything ManU hit went in but their attack was not good which makes all those defensive risks they take pointless.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,271
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #777 on: Today at 03:01:01 pm »
Think we should give Utd the title now, they won it last season when they were top in January but this feat is far more impressive. We all took the piss out of Gollum but hes done brilliantly well despite the supporter unrest and the lack of investment.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,366
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #778 on: Today at 03:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:56:07 pm
Yet the attacking game was their main issue today.  They looked foolish because they took all those positioning risks to attack but it didnt work and they got tore up in response.  Might not have mattered as ManU finished everything but if their attack worked the narrative would have been different.

I would say both ends they were badly lacking today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #779 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:59:50 pm
Round of applause for Rafa at Goodison.
Is right.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #780 on: Today at 03:02:07 pm »
Rafa with a blue suit, shirt and tie there - taking no chances  ;D
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,689
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #781 on: Today at 03:02:14 pm »
What's everyone watching? Stuck between Chelsea and Everton.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #782 on: Today at 03:02:34 pm »
Pickford's first touch straight into the Bullens
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,706
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #783 on: Today at 03:04:04 pm »
what game is everyone watching? Leicester Wolves is what i've got on first but equally Chelsea Palace could be intriguing I guess
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,037
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #784 on: Today at 03:05:35 pm »
So VAR is going to be super lenient this season it seems.

Just seen the Burnley goal against Brighton - surely that is a blatant foul in the box leading to the goal?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #785 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm »
Went with Everton v Southampton to soak in the misery
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,366
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #786 on: Today at 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:05:35 pm
So VAR is going to be super lenient this season it seems.

Just seen the Burnley goal against Brighton - surely that is a blatant foul in the box leading to the goal?

Let's see what happens in our game first.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,141
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #787 on: Today at 03:07:43 pm »

'Rafa Benitez gets great reception from the Everton supporters.' (with short video clip):-

https://twitter.com/Tony_Scott11/status/1426544451565113346





Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #788 on: Today at 03:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:02:14 pm
What's everyone watching? Stuck between Chelsea and Everton.

Watching Chelsea to see what the hype is about. Not seeing it.

One thing for sure though: their new kits look awful.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #789 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm »
Watford 1-0 up against Villa, Emmanuel Dennis on his debut.

Sarr has started really well.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,175
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #790 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:02:07 pm
Rafa with a blue suit, shirt and tie there - taking no chances  ;D

You know hes got red undies on.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,691
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #791 on: Today at 03:15:50 pm »
The Man United fans must be celebrating by smashing up shops and throwing traffic cones at Leeds supporters
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,906
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #792 on: Today at 03:16:43 pm »
Surprised to see Richarlison starting considering he played in the final of the Olympics
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,141
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #793 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »

Watford 1-0 Aston Villa: Dennis goal on '10 - https://streamable.com/u5zxpa & https://streamja.com/BBQ43


Burnley 1-0 Brighton; J. Tarkowski goal on 2' - https://streamable.com/hmycqi & https://streamable.com/0dkqrf (push in the back on the Brighton player?)


Everton 0-1 Southampton: Armstrong goal on 22 - www.clippituser.tv/c/qmxdwk & https://streamable.com/ywejv5

« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:39 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #794 on: Today at 03:22:22 pm »
Boooooooo

Edit: Keane with just an awful play
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #795 on: Today at 03:22:59 pm »
Gett the fuck in!!
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #796 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
Arf! :lmao
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #797 on: Today at 03:24:02 pm »
Saints 1 up )
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #798 on: Today at 03:24:07 pm »
Shocking from Keane, wanted a month with the ball ;D
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,112
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #799 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Oops ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 