I'm sorry, but you can't go on being so open and expect to continue to finish mid-table. The best coaches evolve their play and learn from their deficiencies. It is what Klopp did when he arrived here. Biesla needs to have a better defensive system generally, otherwise if those results run dry they will struggle badly.
! Imposter alert !
Leeds have done very well every year under Bielsathey will be fine in mid table.Man Utd are an awful side to play 1v1 with the pace they have
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Leeds fans apparently sang songs at Sancho about letting his country down. Classy bunch as always.
Yep. Those relegating Leeds after one game are just as ridiculous as those handing the Mancs the title. Leeds are not shit and will be absolutely fine. The Mancs are a good side but not good enough to win the league.
Pogba with more assists (4) in this match than the whole of last season.
He could do even better if he improved the deficiencies they have defensively. Football is not just about attacking the game, you have to have a plan that the players understand. They looked as if they were a bunch of strangers. As for United, too early to be blowing their trumpet after one game.
Yet the attacking game was their main issue today. They looked foolish because they took all those positioning risks to attack but it didnt work and they got tore up in response. Might not have mattered as ManU finished everything but if their attack worked the narrative would have been different.
I thought it was a worrying performance because i think Man Utd look set to improve again this year again.I dont think it will enough to win the league though just they will get closer but they are a bulding a good side.Greenwood is very good.
I'd say the 5 goals they let in at the other end was a bigger issue.
Round of applause for Rafa at Goodison.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
So VAR is going to be super lenient this season it seems.Just seen the Burnley goal against Brighton - surely that is a blatant foul in the box leading to the goal?
What's everyone watching? Stuck between Chelsea and Everton.
Rafa with a blue suit, shirt and tie there - taking no chances
