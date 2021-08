Arsenal got shafted by the refs. Should have had a penalty on Balogun first half. Just rewatched it. Defender lunged for the ball, completely missed & landed in his knee. Shot already got off or not, that's a foul.



And of course the reverse nelson on the second that should have chalked off the goal.



Arsenal were the poorer team but the refs did a job on them & highlighted that it may be a new season, but the random bias are still there.