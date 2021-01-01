Arsenal weren't wrong for moving on from Wenger, however their decisions post that in terms of appointments and signings have been god awful.



They should have spent his last 5 or so years at the club dividing up his responsibilities and scouting people who could take on those responsibilities and work as a unit, to make managerial transitions less of an upheaval. Instead they seemed to sleepwalk into this mess and then sleepwalk some more.I'm usually quite cynical about managers who throw a bunch of kids in, it's often a way of pressuring the owners into spending more money or buying yourself some time, but it feels like he genuinely has to as the senior players just aren't all that up to it.