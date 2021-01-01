« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League MW1 August 13-15  (Read 7434 times)

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • All is well
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm »
For all the talk of Toney, I was most impressed with his strike partner. Can't pretend to know anything about him but he had a godd game and unlucky not to score himself.

The Brentford fans seem like a decent crowd so I'm made up for them. We could do with a few more non bellend fanbases in this league as they seem to be few and far between.
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,941
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm
Spine tingling. Ive really missed fans.

Thomas Frank picking out kids and disabled fans was a nice touch.

That's not a nice way to describe Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Home advantage going to be a big advantage again. We'll have to be on our game tomorrow, their crowd will be well up for it.

Generally can't be arsed playing promoted teams away from home first game especially first game back after last year. Good way to set a marker down though
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,421
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm
That's not a nice way to describe Arsenal.


:D
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm
Damn, Sergi Canos is still only 24

Yeah, he was with us when he was only 18, don't think he managed any league games for us, just a cup appearance or 2.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,421
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
Arsenal have loads of problems and not sure how signing Odegaard will help at all
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm »
Must be a bleak time to support Arsenal.

Never understood why the fans forced Wenger out. There is no way they would be languishing where they are right now.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
Must be a bleak time to support Arsenal.

Never understood why the fans forced Wenger out. There is no way they would be languishing where they are right now.

They thought the grass would be greener, like most knobs.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
Must be a bleak time to support Arsenal.

Never understood why the fans forced Wenger out. There is no way they would be languishing where they are right now.

Getting rid of all their scouts and turning to agents for players was a bad move also.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm
In patches yeah but I wasn't overly impressed, I think they'll definitely struggle, nice for them to beat a terrible Arsenal though..........going to be a very long season for them!

Well speaking as an absolute ignoramus re-Brentford and their squad depth it's probably gonna be an issue and tonight they were absolutely adrenalised. Anyway well done them. I'd love the away trip there myself.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm »
Lovely seeing the old fans in particular, with tears down their faces. They're seeing Brentford in the Prem probably for the first time in memory, theyve survived a terrible pleague and probably banked a shitload on their inevitable bet. Well in, Bees.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,319
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
Must be a bleak time to support Arsenal.

Never understood why the fans forced Wenger out. There is no way they would be languishing where they are right now.

It doesn't help when you get the succession plan so wrong though. In theory if they replaced him with Jurgen Klopp, for example, a couple of years earlier it could have worked out a lot different.

Emery was too random an appointment and Arteta too much a rookie.

When you look at the direction the clubs have gone in on the pitch in the last few years, getting Klopp in was such a gamechanger for us.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,368
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
Gary Neville's laugh is fucking stupid.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,765
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
Great start for Brentford; long season ahead for Arsenal
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,153
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:39:44 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
Must be a bleak time to support Arsenal.

It'll be 18 seasons without winning the league at the end of the season. Well over halfway towards our record. At least we won the odd couple of Champions Leagues and a UEFA Cup to tide us over in the bad years. They don't even have Europe to look forward to this season.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm
It doesn't help when you get the succession plan so wrong though. In theory if they replaced him with Jurgen Klopp, for example, a couple of years earlier it could have worked out a lot different.

Emery was too random an appointment and Arteta too much a rookie.

When you look at the direction the clubs have gone in on the pitch in the last few years, getting Klopp in was such a gamechanger for us.
All very true. We could very well be in Arsenals position, or worse, had we not gotten Klopp.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm
First game in and there's a clear Sky commentary bias there. How can Carragher do an article on decisions ahead of the season and completely ignore that arm hold in the immediate reaction and in the second analysis later on.

It's absolute bollocks.

Well they realized everything was far too strict last year ruining the game so they come in by plan all prepared to be a little bit less letter of the law and a little bit more spirit of the game, and it just so happens first goal was probably out of play and the second goal was a very clear goalie interference that both should have been called, except it fucked up the whole plan when nothing was so they just pretended they didn't see anything.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,862
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm »
Arsenal weren't wrong for moving on from Wenger, however their decisions post that in terms of appointments and signings have been god awful.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,860
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm »
It's all very well Gary Neville saying Leno is weak and Allison wouldn't let himself get trapped and he'd push the player away, Neville doesn't ref a game or interpret the fucking rules in the moment, the prick. Nonetheless, since when did VAR take account of a goalies lack of wrestling skills?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
Carragher & Neville laughing & acting like immature clowns all the time is getting old now.

I dont usually watch the post match stuff but it is all a bit cringe.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm »
Carra must've been on the ale tonight
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm »
tbf, watching the ball bounce in the box from a throw in and nodded in uncontested was truly hilarious. I think there must be a little known notwithstanding clause in the rules where if a promoted home team in a first top flight game in decades scores a hilarious goal that send the world into giggles, it MUST be allowed to stand irrespective of any rule breaking subsequently unearthed.

and im just fine with that.  ;D  common sense.

seriously, dont think ive ever seen that before  boink
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,410
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
.

Arsenal were blown away like peanut dust.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 11:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
Snip. probably banked a shitload on their inevitable bet. Well in, Bees.

The open-ended nature and out in the open embrace of sports gambling addiction in the UK will never not throw me for a loop. A riposte might be I live in the USA so Ive made peace with everyone around me maybe packing a gun, bit rich to be ok with that and raise an eyebrow on a couple bets.

Still, it is a part of your culture that I think hmmmm, who is this really for; why is this so commonplace?  And as with guns I would suggest a near zero number benefit from this societal norm, as with guns here in USA.

Anywho, Sambi looked good
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm
For all the talk of Toney, I was most impressed with his strike partner. Can't pretend to know anything about him but he had a godd game and unlucky not to score himself.

The Brentford fans seem like a decent crowd so I'm made up for them. We could do with a few more non bellend fanbases in this league as they seem to be few and far between.

What is a non bellend fanbase? Sure every club has them, even we do.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 11:41:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Carragher & Neville laughing & acting like immature clowns all the time is getting old now.

I dont usually watch the post match stuff but it is all a bit cringe.

They are like a walking-talking scummy tabloid with a microphone spouting off hyperbolic shite every few seconds then ladding it up at every opportunity. Gobshites playing to the crowd. Will be making sure I skip any pre or post shite theyre involved in as usual.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm
It's all very well Gary Neville saying Leno is weak and Allison wouldn't let himself get trapped and he'd push the player away, Neville doesn't ref a game or interpret the fucking rules in the moment, the prick. Nonetheless, since when did VAR take account of a goalies lack of wrestling skills?

Biggest issue is you know the shit like Burnley and Newcastle will try this all day if you let them get away with it.  I'm happy Brentford won but in no way should that 2nd goal have stood.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,344
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 pm »
What the fuck is Medium Wave 1 all about
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,069
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #348 on: Today at 12:09:34 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm
Arsenal weren't wrong for moving on from Wenger, however their decisions post that in terms of appointments and signings have been god awful.

They should have spent his last 5 or so years at the club dividing up his responsibilities and scouting people who could take on those responsibilities and work as a unit, to make managerial transitions less of an upheaval. Instead they seemed to sleepwalk into this mess and then sleepwalk some more.

I'm usually quite cynical about managers who throw a bunch of kids in, it's often a way of pressuring the owners into spending more money or buying yourself some time, but it feels like he genuinely has to as the senior players just aren't all that up to it.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #349 on: Today at 01:38:13 am »


Just confirms that Arsenal were just Ok.  Not what you're hoping for against a relegation contender....
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,692
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #350 on: Today at 02:29:21 am »
That Smith-Rowe is a lovely player to watch.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,319
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:59:34 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Carragher & Neville laughing & acting like immature clowns all the time is getting old now.

I dont usually watch the post match stuff but it is all a bit cringe.

Neville needs to fuck off to MUTV. Carragher needs to go off to Paddy Power TV or something.

Sky need to get a grip with the clowns. And why Tyler still hasn't been pensioned off for another season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #352 on: Today at 07:08:35 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:29:21 am
That Smith-Rowe is a lovely player to watch.
Yeah I thought he was excellent. Dont think him or Saka will be there after this season if they finish outside the Top 6.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #353 on: Today at 07:17:30 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 07:08:35 am
Yeah I thought he was excellent. Dont think him or Saka will be there after this season if they finish outside the Top 6.

Smith-Rowe just signed to 2026. Saka I believe is locked in until 2024.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,692
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #354 on: Today at 07:20:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:17:30 am
Smith-Rowe just signed to 2026. Saka I believe is locked in until 2024.
Smith-Rowe reminds me of David Silva in his style of play, obviously I'm not comparing him to Silva, merely saying he's a similar sort of midfielder.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 