He's at a good club but has been injured.



Im not so sure. At the point of his injury, hed played 14 games of a possible 28 and less than 800 minutes in those 14, so not even amounting to 9 games worth.Yes he had 3 goals in 5 prior to his injury, which is evidence of an uptick, but they were his only goals all season. Sometimes it just doesnt feel like it works and to me this doesnt feel right for him. They play a lot of direct football and theyre losing their best on the ground creative player in the summer, Gibbs-White, and they mainly play hoof ball to a veteran target man.I might be proven wrong, they may restructure the side in the summer in light of spending another season away from the Premier League and start to resemble a side that Brewster can flourish in. My gut says leave though.