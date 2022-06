He's at a good club but has been injured.



I’m not so sure. At the point of his injury, he’d played 14 games of a possible 28 and less than 800 minutes in those 14, so not even amounting to 9 games’ worth.Yes he had 3 goals in 5 prior to his injury, which is evidence of an uptick, but they were his only goals all season. Sometimes it just doesn’t feel like it works and to me this doesn’t feel right for him. They play a lot of direct football and they’re losing their best ‘on the ground’ creative player in the summer, Gibbs-White, and they mainly play hoof ball to a veteran target man.I might be proven wrong, they may restructure the side in the summer in light of spending another season away from the Premier League and start to resemble a side that Brewster can flourish in. My gut says leave though.