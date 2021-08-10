« previous next »
Rhian Brewster

gray19lfc

Rhian Brewster
August 10, 2021, 09:38:08 pm
Finally off the mark for Sheff Utd. Must be difficult for him with that hefty price tag on his back.
Claude Cat

Re: Rhian Brewster
August 10, 2021, 09:41:07 pm
Yes Rhian! Made up for him :scarf
mallin9

Re: Rhian Brewster
September 12, 2021, 12:54:21 pm
Sheffield finally scoring, 6 yesterday, and hes not gotten off the bench
Adeemo

Re: Rhian Brewster
September 12, 2021, 01:21:50 pm
Youd think theyd be doing absolutely everything to try and get him scoring again.
lamonti

Re: Rhian Brewster
September 13, 2021, 05:49:44 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on August 10, 2021, 09:38:08 pm
Finally off the mark for Sheff Utd. Must be difficult for him with that hefty price tag on his back.

Say it was more difficult for him playing in that completely pish team and never getting a fucking pass.
Keith Lard

Re: Rhian Brewster
October 1, 2021, 10:21:38 am
Hes proven already he can do it in the championship because he smashed it whilst on loan at Swansea.

He might just be experiencing a Dominic Solanke style mental block. Hope the lad finds his form because he was one hell of a prospect and should be tearing up the championship.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rhian Brewster
October 11, 2021, 11:30:10 pm
He's had a mare since we sold him, whilst I am glad we got £24m for him, I feel for him. Sent off tonight for U21s and team then went and scored when they went down to 10 man. He must feel like shit these days but I bet Jurgen is still helping him when he can.
Redsnappa

Re: Rhian Brewster
November 6, 2021, 06:21:14 pm
First League goal for him today after 2 minutes and it's a fucking belter  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0VQkc2M0Kkw&amp;ab_channel=TheHighlightsworld" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0VQkc2M0Kkw&amp;ab_channel=TheHighlightsworld</a>
Red-Soldier

Re: Rhian Brewster
November 7, 2021, 11:39:42 am
A real contrast with him and Solanke.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Rhian Brewster
November 7, 2021, 11:49:17 am
Solanke went through similar struggles when he first joined Bournemouth. Hopefully Brewster will experience a similar upturn.
Red-Soldier

Re: Rhian Brewster
November 7, 2021, 12:17:40 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on November  7, 2021, 11:49:17 am
Solanke went through similar struggles when he first joined Bournemouth. Hopefully Brewster will experience a similar upturn.

True, but he was still getting game time to play his was out of it.  I'm not sure Brewster is.......
Sangria

Re: Rhian Brewster
November 28, 2021, 02:15:05 pm
He's scored again. I love this description of how he's been improving.

"Yep, he's been pulling off his man better than Jenna Jameson"
Redsnappa

Re: Rhian Brewster
November 28, 2021, 05:19:15 pm
Quote from: Sangria on November 28, 2021, 02:15:05 pm
He's scored again. I love this description of how he's been improving.

"Yep, he's been pulling off his man better than Jenna Jameson"

 ;D

Looks like the change of manager has changed his fortunes - he's hardly played under Jokanovic.
Fromola

Re: Rhian Brewster
November 28, 2021, 06:12:44 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on November 28, 2021, 05:19:15 pm
;D

Looks like the change of manager has changed his fortunes - he's hardly played under Jokanovic.

If he finally gets a run he'll bang in the goals hopefully.

Wilder and Jokavanvic hardly ever played him. He'd get the odd game in a team that creates fuck all and then dropped the next week.
Knight

Re: Rhian Brewster
May 18, 2022, 09:49:48 am
Just looked him up after watching a bit of Shef Utd in the playoffs. Not going well for him at the moment is it.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Rhian Brewster
May 18, 2022, 10:06:00 am
Needs to move to a smaller, progressive Championship club that will play him in almost any circumstances. The issues are, he's a £23m striker and has the wages to go with it - reportedly on £30,000 a week in the Championship, having been on £45,000 in the Premier League.

Somewhere like Stoke would actually be a great loan move, Bristol or Boro. Forest if they don't go up. He's shown he's too good for the Championship at Swansea, he needs a good move.
El Lobo

Re: Rhian Brewster
May 18, 2022, 10:30:42 am
He's been injured since January to be fair, its not like he's being left out.
Graeme

Re: Rhian Brewster
May 18, 2022, 10:44:26 am
Yeah he'd scored 3 in 5 prior to doing his hamstring, looked like the injury came at the worst possible time.
Fordy

Re: Rhian Brewster
May 18, 2022, 11:35:19 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 18, 2022, 10:06:00 am
Needs to move to a smaller, progressive Championship club that will play him in almost any circumstances. The issues are, he's a £23m striker and has the wages to go with it - reportedly on £30,000 a week in the Championship, having been on £45,000 in the Premier League.

Somewhere like Stoke would actually be a great loan move, Bristol or Boro. Forest if they don't go up. He's shown he's too good for the Championship at Swansea, he needs a good move.

He's at a good club but has been injured.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Rhian Brewster
May 20, 2022, 07:47:57 am
Quote from: Fordy on May 18, 2022, 11:35:19 am
He's at a good club but has been injured.
Im not so sure. At the point of his injury, hed played 14 games of a possible 28 and less than 800 minutes in those 14, so not even amounting to 9 games worth.

Yes he had 3 goals in 5 prior to his injury, which is evidence of an uptick, but they were his only goals all season. Sometimes it just doesnt feel like it works and to me this doesnt feel right for him. They play a lot of direct football and theyre losing their best on the ground creative player in the summer, Gibbs-White, and they mainly play hoof ball to a veteran target man.

I might be proven wrong, they may restructure the side in the summer in light of spending another season away from the Premier League and start to resemble a side that Brewster can flourish in. My gut says leave though.
El Lobo

Re: Rhian Brewster
May 20, 2022, 10:17:15 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 20, 2022, 07:47:57 am
Im not so sure. At the point of his injury, hed played 14 games of a possible 28 and less than 800 minutes in those 14, so not even amounting to 9 games worth.

Yes he had 3 goals in 5 prior to his injury, which is evidence of an uptick, but they were his only goals all season. Sometimes it just doesnt feel like it works and to me this doesnt feel right for him. They play a lot of direct football and theyre losing their best on the ground creative player in the summer, Gibbs-White, and they mainly play hoof ball to a veteran target man.

I might be proven wrong, they may restructure the side in the summer in light of spending another season away from the Premier League and start to resemble a side that Brewster can flourish in. My gut says leave though.

They're pretty wise transfers if done for the right reason, if the player will actually fit in with your style. That one just smacked of seeing a 'fringe', highly rated youngster available and thinking 'If he has a good season or two here they'll either pay a shitload to buy him back or someone else will pay a shitload for him'.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rhian Brewster
June 14, 2022, 02:05:13 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 18, 2022, 10:06:00 am
Somewhere like Stoke would actually be a great loan move


Just want to say that in no known universe is that statement true - on all levels.

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Rhian Brewster
June 14, 2022, 02:14:31 pm
I get the rationale behind the Brewster transfer - Sheffield United were creating chances but didn't have a reliable finisher to convert them. Unfortunately, they also played in a very specific way and it was difficult for Brewster to tune into it (something I think that's also affected most of Leeds' signings since they came up).

Having said that, I was never too impressed with Brewster at Championship level when everyone here was raving about him. His finishing's always been very good but he barely touched the ball when he was playing at Swansea and his all-round game clearly had issues.
Fromola

Re: Rhian Brewster
June 14, 2022, 04:56:55 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 14, 2022, 02:14:31 pm
I get the rationale behind the Brewster transfer - Sheffield United were creating chances but didn't have a reliable finisher to convert them. Unfortunately, they also played in a very specific way and it was difficult for Brewster to tune into it (something I think that's also affected most of Leeds' signings since they came up).

Having said that, I was never too impressed with Brewster at Championship level when everyone here was raving about him. His finishing's always been very good but he barely touched the ball when he was playing at Swansea and his all-round game clearly had issues.

They created absolutely nothing the season he was there in the PL. Hopeless midfield and toothless attack. Brewster never got a run either and when he did start he'd come off after an hour.

It was a bad move for him and a bad move for them because he wasn't the player they needed (i.e. basically a younger Billy Sharp). However, it was a great deal for us.

They scored 20 goals that season in 38 PL games. He'd have scored more than that if he'd gone back to Swansea on loan.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Rhian Brewster
June 14, 2022, 05:19:05 pm
I'm not sure how a younger Billy Sharp is materially different from Brewster, it's not like he's an Andy Carroll type who can hold the ball up. He's also a short poacher, the difference is he's capable of heading the ball, setting up goals and fitting into Sheffield United's system. As for creating nothing, they created more big chances than Wolves or Palace that season. Still bad, but if you have someone better than Brewster or McGoldrick to lead the line you start turning 0-0s into 1-0s.

And the reason he never got a run was because he played horribly and contributed nothing. Obviously he'd have scored more at Swansea, he would have been in a league where Dominic Solanke, who did only marginally better in the top flight, just scored almost 30 goals in a season.
Fromola

Re: Rhian Brewster
June 15, 2022, 07:24:49 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 14, 2022, 05:19:05 pm
I'm not sure how a younger Billy Sharp is materially different from Brewster, it's not like he's an Andy Carroll type who can hold the ball up. He's also a short poacher, the difference is he's capable of heading the ball, setting up goals and fitting into Sheffield United's system. As for creating nothing, they created more big chances than Wolves or Palace that season. Still bad, but if you have someone better than Brewster or McGoldrick to lead the line you start turning 0-0s into 1-0s.

And the reason he never got a run was because he played horribly and contributed nothing. Obviously he'd have scored more at Swansea, he would have been in a league where Dominic Solanke, who did only marginally better in the top flight, just scored almost 30 goals in a season.

It's what I meant that he's basically a younger Sharp when they needed something different.

I can only go by the games I watched of them, where they were completely toothless in creating anything a number of times (a decent sample of games).
Redsnappa

Re: Rhian Brewster
Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm
Up before the Beak for Common Assault during the pitch invasion back in May.  :o



Two Sheffield United players have been summonsed to appear in court over violence at the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Trouble flared after fans invaded the pitch when the Blades lost a penalty shoot-out at the City Ground on 17 May.

Nottinghamshire Police said Oli McBurnie, 26, and Rhian Brewster, 22, would be charged with common assault.

The players are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 28 July.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-61912436
kavah

Re: Rhian Brewster
Today at 05:41:02 am
^ seems a mad shout by whoever brings these cases, the players must have been shitting it considering how aggressive the pitch invasion was.
