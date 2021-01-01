I'm not arsed who starts. Just get the 3 points, that's all that matters.
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Banana peel match. 7 new additions and a newly promoted side for the first match of the season. And Marriner for the ref.I wouldn't be surprised if we drop points, but obviously I hope we don't.

Banana peel match.
7 new additions and a newly promoted side for the first match of the season.
And Marriner for the ref.
I wouldn't be surprised if we drop points, but obviously I hope we don't.
