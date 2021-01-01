« previous next »
Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm

kennedy81

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #560 on: Today at 07:43:41 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:42:36 pm
They're at the same level they've been in the past. For all the improvements, we're better than we were the last time we played them.

Milan are a meh side. Atalanta of last year are better than them.
Cool. It's a nice draw in terms of playing teams with a bit of pedigree anyway.
rossipersempre

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #561 on: Today at 07:44:09 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:42:49 pm
We owe Atletico. Should be some fireworks that night.
Lets hope Alissons fit this time.
redtel

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #562 on: Today at 07:44:30 pm
Yes, A draw that has no easy game on paper for us which is what makes the CL what it is.

First time AC Milan have visited Anfield for a European game and Im looking forward to it. I cant think of many previous Champions that havent felt that atmosphere on Euro nights here.

Time to put Atletico in their place and Porto will have memories of recent drubbings to concern them.
A positive is that we cant play Atletico in the first ko round!

Bring it on, missed that buzz last season as the teams walked out. Its an addiction.  ;D
disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #563 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm
We've not won games away to Atletico (can we count the final in 2019?  ;D) and AC Milan, and the chances come along very rarely to win at those venues. Would love to see us go there and get the points. As for the home games, it'll be great to see European football properly back at Anfield after so long, and I'd fancy us to beat all three there, which is what we should be aiming to do.

Any indication on what time the dates and order are revealed? It's usually a few hours after the draw so I'm impatiently waiting!
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #564 on: Today at 07:46:51 pm
I hope we get AC Milan back-to-back.
Zeb

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #565 on: Today at 07:47:46 pm
Didn't know that about AC Milan. Looking forward to seeing how we deal with these three.
number 168

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #566 on: Today at 07:50:13 pm
I doubt Adrian will be getting a game.
jonnypb

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #567 on: Today at 08:02:48 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:45:58 pm

Any indication on what time the dates and order are revealed? It's usually a few hours after the draw so I'm impatiently waiting!

I think I heard them say it will be confirmed by Saturday morning at the latest, but like you say its often usually done within a few hours.

Was hoping for someone other than Porto, would have been nice to get a team that weve not played for a while. Should be 3 good home European nights for the group stage tho.
Last Edit: Today at 08:04:52 pm by jonnypb
Filler.

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #568 on: Today at 08:05:14 pm
Quote from: redtel on Today at 07:44:30 pm


First time AC Milan have visited Anfield for a European game and Im looking forward to it. I cant think of many previous Champions that havent felt that atmosphere on Euro nights here.


Good to know. Did wonder if we hosted them ever. A high point of the draw which is fast becoming like a tedious homogonous soup of group ties that we see year in year out at the mo. All groups look pretty balanced give or take, except group G.
Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #569 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm
San Siro will be bulldozed soon. Would be great to win there against them before it goes and they go into a soulless stadium.
PIPA23

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #570 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm
fantastic CL group!!!

I'm confident we can beat anyone.
Jm55

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #571 on: Today at 08:29:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:06:40 pm
San Siro will be bulldozed soon. Would be great to win there against them before it goes and they go into a soulless stadium.

We have won there in the past albeit against Inter.

Fucking boss away that was, real shame theyre losing the ground.
Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #572 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm
I know mate hence the "against them" "them" being AC Milan.  When you think of San Siro you think AC not Inter. :D
Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #573 on: Today at 08:38:46 pm
Quote
Jürgen Klopp detailed his excitement about starting Liverpool's 2021-22 Champions League campaign after they discovered their group-stage opponents on Thursday.

The Reds were placed in Group B alongside Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan during the draw in Istanbul.

Offering his immediate reaction at the AXA Training Centre, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: "I laughed, to be honest, pretty loud because it is a tough group obviously.

"It's Champions League, so that's how it is, and you have to play the best teams in Europe, and obviously some of them are in our group!

"We played, I don't know how often, already against Porto, so they will be waiting for us. We have obviously a little bit of [an] open bill with Atletico, and AC Milan, a historical one obviously.

"So, I think our supporters should be looking forward to it  we do, for sure.

"I know that people sit always at home and think, 'Ah come on, that would be cool, then you have this team together and the worst of pot four and the worst of pot one' and all this kind of stuff.

"So, we didn't get that obviously but we're still pretty ambitious and would like to show the really hard work from last year, qualifying for the Champions League, that it was worth it. That's how we will play the games."

The opening phase of Europe's premier club competition begins next month and is scheduled to conclude in early December, with fixture details to be confirmed soon.

On how the strength of his squad will be required as his team's fixture schedule gets busier, the boss continued: "We have a good team whoever is playing, that's how it is.

"But it's not that we play in the Champions League and have a look at who can play in the Champions League and then who can then play in the Premier League.

"No, we try to bring the best team always on the pitch  and that can have some probably physical reasons sometimes, and sometimes shape reasons.

"But we need the squad definitely for the whole year, that's definitely the case.

"But now thinking about these games, my first idea was not to think about rotation or whatever, it's about playing football and go for it."

Mighty_Red

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
Reply #574 on: Today at 08:44:39 pm
Don't mind Atletico in the group stages, usually there is less importance on those individual matches so Simeone wont hype his team up as much, they will settle for 2 draws and so would we probably. Atletico has be ability to drop points at other sides going on previous years so it is open for us. How much of that Porto side is left (and in form) I'm not sure.

Milan will be great though they are far weaker than they probably should be.

Another chance for us to visit the venue for no 6? Sounds good to me.
