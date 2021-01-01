Absurd that Milan could only be drawn in groups A or B when 5 groups were possible. Im assuming they are a far cry from the Milan of old.



It's because of the rule that states that for countries with 3 of 4 representatives in, you can't have more than 2 of the teams being played on the same night. So Groups A-D and E-G are the split - A-D play Tuesday, E-H Weds, and then switch. When Milan were drawn out, you already had Juve and Atalanta in the groups E-H so they could only go in A-D; Inter were already in Group D, and Besikitas had already completed Group C, so it was A or B.What I don't understand is why they paired Inter with Juve, and not AC. For those not in the know - where you have 4 teams, you "pair" them up, so they can't be playing on the same night. So for instance, we can't be playing the same night in the Groups as Manchester United, as we are paired as the two biggest clubs in the country (ha ha fuck you City/Chelsea, even UEFA agreses). And UEFA/IFA decided Inter and Juve should be paired so they couldn't be playing same night - and that's why Atalanta earlier were auto placed in Chelsea's group, as they couldn't be in A-D as Juve had to go in the same as AC