Author Topic: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm  (Read 6463 times)

Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:16:46 am »
Atletico, Zenit and Malmo. Would take that all day.
Offline Elzar

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:16:46 am
Atletico, Zenit and Malmo. Would take that all day.

LFC branded gloves would be selling quick.
Online Morgana

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:54:57 am
Our group looks fun, but this will never happen as City have already been drawn against Burton Albion, Runcorn Linnets and Harchester United
:D
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm »
It's really difficult to plot a tough group, which makes a nice change! So really we should just want a group that limits travel
Offline jlb

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:29:28 am
Why would that matter?

Not sure that I understand the question. It means that there are less permutations possible. Might not make any difference to how easy/tough our group is.
Offline Elzar

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm
It's really difficult to plot a tough group, which makes a nice change! So really we should just want a group that limits travel

Looking at the pots, somehow Pot2 is what you'd normally expect from Pot1. I suppose that's what happens with the champions being in pot1 and a few big teams blowing it last season.

Pot 3 doesn't really have anyone terrible in it though (maybe Zenit but that's just a horrible trip). Every group should be fairly balanced.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 12:06:05 pm
Not sure that I understand the question. It means that there are less permutations possible. Might not make any difference to how easy/tough our group is.

And in the same way it'll be set up if we were paired with Chelsea or Man City. Why would it be rigged for us to be paired with Man Utd?

Last year the pairings were decided after the group stage was drawn according to this
Offline Chris~

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm
And in the same way it'll be set up if we were paired with Chelsea or Man City. Why would it be rigged for us to be paired with Man Utd?

Last year the pairings were decided after the group stage was drawn according to this


They might announce who it is after, but it's set up before. Real and Barca, us and Red mancs, Bayern and Dortmund have been kept on opposite sides for years
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:48:20 pm

They might announce who it is after, but it's set up before. Real and Barca, us and Red mancs, Bayern and Dortmund have been kept on opposite sides for years

For TV purposes. Not to rig how difficult our draw might be.
Offline jlb

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm
And in the same way it'll be set up if we were paired with Chelsea or Man City. Why would it be rigged for us to be paired with Man Utd?

Last year the pairings were decided after the group stage was drawn according to this

Sigh, the word 'rigged' was a joke. It was a genuine question otherwise...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 01:45:56 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
Sigh, the word 'rigged' was a joke. It was a genuine question otherwise...

In that case yes, it is more likely we'll get paired with Man Utd than Chelsea or City. Mainly because we are the biggest draw for TV. No one gives a fuck about City or Chelsea.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm »
Be gutted to get Zagreb if we're not allowed to travel there, would be sod's law like Ajax last season.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:23:59 pm »
I wouldn't mind Beşiktaş from Pot 4 for another 8-0
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:45:56 pm
In that case yes, it is more likely we'll get paired with Man Utd than Chelsea or City. Mainly because we are the biggest draw for TV. No one gives a fuck about City or Chelsea.
Almost certainly we will. We tend to play on the same night as City and I'm sure that will continue. The only way City get a big TV audience is if they play Bayern of someone
Offline jlb

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:45:56 pm
In that case yes, it is more likely we'll get paired with Man Utd than Chelsea or City. Mainly because we are the biggest draw for TV. No one gives a fuck about City or Chelsea.

Cheers, mate.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:23:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm
Be gutted to get Zagreb if we're not allowed to travel there, would be sod's law like Ajax last season.

They're not getting through anyway
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm »
Sporting Club, Ajax & Bruges. Not too far , and all very beatable
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Would put my life on one of City, Chelsea or United drawing 'Sheriff Tiraspol'  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm
Would put my life on one of City, Chelsea or United drawing 'Sheriff Tiraspol'  ;D

City normally get Shakhtar although Shakhtar are 2-2 on agg against Monaco with a few minutes left

Can't believe Milan are in pot 4, far cry from there glory days. :o
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm »
So if Monaco win the tie, they & Dynamo Kyiv go into pot 4 with Beşiktaş going into pot 3.  If Shakhtar win, they go into pot 3 & Beşiktaş & Dynamo Kyiv go into pot 4.  I'd prefer Monaco, as it eliminates another potential long Eastern European away trip.

I don't think there will be a real group of death this season, unless you get AC Milan in pot 4 & say RB Leipzig in pot 3.

I don't think we should be overly worried regardless of who we draw, it should be the other teams worrying about avoiding us!!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm
So if Monaco win the tie, they & Dynamo Kyiv go into pot 4 with Beşiktaş going into pot 3.  If Shakhtar win, they go into pot 3 & Beşiktaş & Dynamo Kyiv go into pot 4.  I'd prefer Monaco, as it eliminates another potential long Eastern European away trip.

I don't think there will be a real group of death this season, unless you get AC Milan in pot 4 & say RB Leipzig in pot 3.

I don't think we should be overly worried regardless of who we draw, it should be the other teams worrying about avoiding us!!

Kyiv are already in pot 4.

If Monaco win, they're in pot 4 and Beşiktaş in pot 3.
If Shakhtar win, they're in pot 3 and Besikats in pot 4.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm »
The confirmed pots

.
Pot 1

Chelsea
Villarreal
Atlético Madrid
Manchester City
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
Lille
Sporting CP

Pot 2

Real Madrid
Barcelona
Juventus
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto
Ajax
RB Leipzig
Benfica
Atalanta
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Salzburg
Shakhtar

Pot 4

Beşiktaş
Dynamo Kyiv
Club Brugge
AC Milan
VfL Wolfsburg
Young Boys
Malmo
Sheriff Tiraspol
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:47:41 pm »
So here's a few things I've seen from the teams that have qualified

The 1st team from Moldova has qualified for the group stages this season, it's Malmo's 1st participation in the top European club competition since 1978/79, when they lost to Nottingham Forest & Milan the 7 times European Cup/CL winners in the tournament for the 1st time since 2013/14 are notable highlights, but otherwise it's pretty much the same old teams competing.

Just want a draw that involves the minimum amount of travel & ideally can qualify for knockout stages with a match or 2 to spare.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm »
Are Sheriff from Texas? We letting in the Yanks now?
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm
Are Sheriff from Texas? We letting in the Yanks now?
Do It All I think
Online Bobinhood

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm »
So there's a new Sheriff in town. Draw, pardner. Draw.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
Can't believe Milan are in pot 4, far cry from there glory days. :o
Theyre just glad to be back in it after 8 seasons out.

My simulated draw had them, Inter and us in the same group.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:00:16 am »
Id quite like Malmö, Benfica and Villareal.

Nice and easy with minimal travel time.
Online jckliew

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
Villarreal
Liverpool
Leipzig
Malmö

i like these ones!   

Bayern
Paris
Salzburg
Milan

Man City
Barcelona
Porto
Sheriff
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:15 am by jckliew »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:06:10 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm
Theyre just glad to be back in it after 8 seasons out.

My simulated draw had them, Inter and us in the same group.

Your draw simulator is broken if AC and Inter were in the same group
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:09:49 am »
H

Iternazionale
Liverpool
Leipzig
Young Boys

Could be better, but I expect us to top that group 
Online Al 666

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:26:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm
Are Sheriff from Texas? We letting in the Yanks now?

Surely Sherrif is more Bob Marley than Texas.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #112 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:26:13 am
Surely Sherrif is more Bob Marley than Texas.

Sherrif don't like it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #113 on: Today at 12:54:34 am »
Be careful how I say this, but I really want Young Boys.

 
Online ABJ

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:01:50 am »
If we're allowed to go :

Inter or Sporting
Ajax
Sheriff

Would be 3 brilliant trips.



