Hi, this may have been asked and answered before, but I've not succeeded in finding the answer, so apologies if this is a repeat...



I'm a season ticket holder. Officially I cant add more Friends and Family this season as the facility closed on 10th September.



Trying to establish if there are any work-arounds:

- it looks like the buttons to add friends and family are still live on my acount. Has anyone tried it post September 10th, and does it work?

- what about the statement on the website that says "If you are a new member, you have 14 days from date of purchase to add supporters to your account.". Does that mean someone can take out a paid membership, then add me, then I will be able to forward tickets to them this season? And does that also work for new free supporter IDs, or only paid memberships?



Any experience anyone has of similar, feel free to share!



