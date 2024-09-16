« previous next »
Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 127025 times)

Offline RedPat

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1120 on: September 16, 2024, 02:47:07 pm »
Anybody else not have Bournemouth showing when they log into their account my next home league game showing is Chelsea.Bournemouth is showing in my NFC pass alright.
Offline RedPat

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1121 on: September 16, 2024, 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on September 16, 2024, 12:41:53 pm
How come the next game is showing West Ham.....where's Bournemouth gone ?!
Same for me so must be everyone
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1122 on: September 17, 2024, 08:21:35 am »
My god we must have the shittest ticketing system. The Bournemouth game is now showing on my account but the "forward ticket" option has been greyed out so its not an option. I am sure it will sort itself out before the game but why do they make it so feckin painful?!?!
Offline alx

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1123 on: September 17, 2024, 09:23:06 am »
Fwd for Bournemouth is working now.
Offline claresy2005

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1124 on: September 19, 2024, 01:01:25 pm »
When will forwarding for West Ham be open?
Offline HystrixCristata

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1125 on: September 20, 2024, 08:26:50 am »
It is usually one game at a time. Depends how long it is between games, but usually a day or two after the last game has been played the next one opens for forwarding.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1126 on: October 8, 2024, 06:29:20 pm »
As a season ticket holder is there a maximum number of times a season you can forward your ticket on friends and family ? I'm being sent away on work for 6 months so wil be limited as to what I can attend for the forseeable.
I'm worried the club might start to do what some clubs have done and limit the games you are allowed to miss.

Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1127 on: October 8, 2024, 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on October  8, 2024, 06:29:20 pm
As a season ticket holder is there a maximum number of times a season you can forward your ticket on friends and family ? I'm being sent away on work for 6 months so wil be limited as to what I can attend for the forseeable.
I'm worried the club might start to do what some clubs have done and limit the games you are allowed to miss.
Season ticket holders can forward every single home match if they want to, with no repercussions whatsoever.
Offline GambleScouser

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1128 on: October 14, 2024, 10:48:39 am »
Hi, this may have been asked and answered before, but I've not succeeded in finding the answer, so apologies if this is a repeat...

I'm a season ticket holder.  Officially I cant add more Friends and Family this season as the facility closed on 10th September.

Trying to establish if there are any work-arounds:
- it looks like the buttons to add friends and family are still live on my acount.  Has anyone tried it post September 10th, and does it work?
- what about the statement on the website that says "If you are a new member, you have 14 days from date of purchase to add supporters to your account.". Does that mean someone can take out a paid membership, then add me, then I will be able to forward tickets to them this season? And does that also work for new free supporter IDs, or only paid memberships?

Any experience anyone has of similar, feel free to share!

Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1129 on: October 14, 2024, 11:02:28 am »
Quote from: GambleScouser on October 14, 2024, 10:48:39 am
Hi, this may have been asked and answered before, but I've not succeeded in finding the answer, so apologies if this is a repeat...

I'm a season ticket holder.  Officially I cant add more Friends and Family this season as the facility closed on 10th September.

Trying to establish if there are any work-arounds:
- it looks like the buttons to add friends and family are still live on my acount.  Has anyone tried it post September 10th, and does it work?
- what about the statement on the website that says "If you are a new member, you have 14 days from date of purchase to add supporters to your account.". Does that mean someone can take out a paid membership, then add me, then I will be able to forward tickets to them this season? And does that also work for new free supporter IDs, or only paid memberships?

Any experience anyone has of similar, feel free to share!
Yes, as a seasie there is no deadline as you can still add to your f&f at any point all season. Once added it adds both ways so it will show on your account as well as the seasie/member's account that you have added to your own f&f.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1130 on: October 14, 2024, 10:23:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on October 14, 2024, 11:02:28 am
Yes, as a seasie there is no deadline as you can still add to your f&f at any point all season. Once added it adds both ways so it will show on your account as well as the seasie/member's account that you have added to your own f&f.

I thought the deadline applied to everyone? Is there no deadline for ST holders?
Offline Ernie Clicker

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1131 on: October 14, 2024, 10:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October 14, 2024, 10:23:33 pm
I thought the deadline applied to everyone? Is there no deadline for ST holders?
I did as well to be honest.
Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1132 on: October 15, 2024, 12:38:38 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October 14, 2024, 10:23:33 pm
I thought the deadline applied to everyone? Is there no deadline for ST holders?
No, its open all season, it was exactly the same last season as well.
Offline owens_2k

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1133 on: October 16, 2024, 10:20:29 am »
Is there somewhere on the official website which states that there is no deadline for ST holders?
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1134 on: October 16, 2024, 10:32:24 am »
I'm a STH and I saw something on my account saying the deadline has passed
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1135 on: October 16, 2024, 11:14:45 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on October 16, 2024, 10:32:24 am
I'm a STH and I saw something on my account saying the deadline has passed

I'm a STH and this is what the message says

My Friends & Family
The Friends and Family facility closed on 10th September. If you are a new member, you have 14 days from date of purchase to add supporters to your account.

That being said, I was able to get to the screen where I can add someone (though I have not got anyone to add to test this)
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1136 on: October 16, 2024, 11:30:43 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on October 16, 2024, 10:20:29 am
Is there somewhere on the official website which states that there is no deadline for ST holders?

No there's nothing but like the STH's below have attested they have messages saying the scheme has closed but they're still able to add people to their lists.
Offline Milly B

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1137 on: November 7, 2024, 05:45:36 pm »
Just wondering can anyone help me with this, received a ticket from my mate, season ticket seat with no credit and am trying to forward onto another mate, the forward option is greyed out even though the seat has only been forwarded once. Any ideas how I sort this?
Cheers.
Offline anitrella

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1138 on: November 7, 2024, 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on November  7, 2024, 05:45:36 pm
Just wondering can anyone help me with this, received a ticket from my mate, season ticket seat with no credit and am trying to forward onto another mate, the forward option is greyed out even though the seat has only been forwarded once. Any ideas how I sort this?
Cheers.
you cant forward STs I dont think
Offline anfieldash

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1139 on: November 7, 2024, 07:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on November  7, 2024, 05:45:36 pm
Just wondering can anyone help me with this, received a ticket from my mate, season ticket seat with no credit and am trying to forward onto another mate, the forward option is greyed out even though the seat has only been forwarded once. Any ideas how I sort this?
Cheers.

Think ST holder needs to recall it then send it to different person, if thats possible ie. is on their F+F list.
Offline cdgilbert

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1140 on: November 19, 2024, 01:09:12 pm »
Can you forward a child ticket to an adult?  How do you pay the difference?
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1141 on: November 19, 2024, 01:14:49 pm »
Quote from: cdgilbert on November 19, 2024, 01:09:12 pm
Can you forward a child ticket to an adult?  How do you pay the difference?
yes. you don't.
It's in their FAQs that this isn't in place yet.

"Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this."
Offline cdgilbert

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1142 on: November 19, 2024, 01:30:25 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on November 19, 2024, 01:14:49 pm
yes. you don't.
It's in their FAQs that this isn't in place yet.

"Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this."

Thanks :)
Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1143 on: November 19, 2024, 10:46:57 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on November 19, 2024, 01:14:49 pm
yes. you don't.
It's in their FAQs that this isn't in place yet.

"Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this."
I was told 3 years ago that this was imminent so you can ignore this part.
Offline mainstandscouser

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1144 on: November 20, 2024, 04:42:39 pm »
Does anyone know when the F&F transfer window for the Real Madrid game will open?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1145 on: November 21, 2024, 08:19:14 am »
Quote from: mainstandscouser on November 20, 2024, 04:42:39 pm
Does anyone know when the F&F transfer window for the Real Madrid game will open?

About to ask the same question. It usually opens the week before which means it should be open by now
Offline Kg3192

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1146 on: November 21, 2024, 08:40:23 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 21, 2024, 08:19:14 am
About to ask the same question. It usually opens the week before which means it should be open by now
Given how late the sales were, Id expect it to become available in the next 48 hrs
Offline elmothered1

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1147 on: November 24, 2024, 11:05:14 am »
anyone else lost loads of their F&F list after reverting to the new log in??? one of ours has lost more than half
Offline DanK1456

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1148 on: November 24, 2024, 12:00:27 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on November 24, 2024, 11:05:14 am
anyone else lost loads of their F&F list after reverting to the new log in??? one of ours has lost more than half

Not for me are they having trouble adding them back? Some of ours don't have MyLFC but doesn't seem to have caused the same issue
Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1149 on: November 24, 2024, 12:28:32 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on November 24, 2024, 12:00:27 pm
Not for me are they having trouble adding them back? Some of ours don't have MyLFC but doesn't seem to have caused the same issue

Yeah I wondered if ones without the new log in sorted might disappear but mine are all there.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1150 on: November 24, 2024, 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 24, 2024, 12:28:32 pm
Yeah I wondered if ones without the new log in sorted might disappear but mine are all there.

Its just me and my dad who go regularly, a few of our F&F needed for ticket forwarding every now and then. Hopefully they dont need to do much with account logins as they dont buy themselves
Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1151 on: November 25, 2024, 08:15:59 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on November 24, 2024, 11:05:14 am
anyone else lost loads of their F&F list after reverting to the new log in??? one of ours has lost more than half
F&F is fine but Ive lost some of my purchase history. Thankfully I print it all off from time to time as I dont trust the TOas has just been proved.
Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1152 on: November 25, 2024, 10:51:14 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 25, 2024, 08:15:59 pm
F&F is fine but Ive lost some of my purchase history. Thankfully I print it all off from time to time as I dont trust the TOas has just been proved.

Any particular period of time lost or does it seem random? Feel the need to check mine now!
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1153 on: Yesterday at 05:55:21 pm »
Does anyone know why I cant distribute my Leicester ticket ? Thanks
Offline ant

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1154 on: Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm »
you can only distibute a ticket if a 13+ member ticket and not done 2 times distribute before !

hope that helps - ynwa
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1155 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm »
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
you can only distibute a ticket if a 13+ member ticket and not done 2 times distribute before !

hope that helps - ynwa

Ive got a season ticket though
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1156 on: Yesterday at 10:33:13 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 05:55:21 pm
Does anyone know why I cant distribute my Leicester ticket ? Thanks

You can't distribute. But you can forward
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 01:42:57 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:33:13 pm
You can't distribute. But you can forward

When I do that it says the person Im sending it to  has exceeded the maximum number. Dont know what to do
