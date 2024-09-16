« previous next »
Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 119969 times)

Offline RedPat

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1120 on: September 16, 2024, 02:47:07 pm »
Anybody else not have Bournemouth showing when they log into their account my next home league game showing is Chelsea.Bournemouth is showing in my NFC pass alright.
Offline RedPat

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1121 on: September 16, 2024, 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on September 16, 2024, 12:41:53 pm
How come the next game is showing West Ham.....where's Bournemouth gone ?!
Same for me so must be everyone
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1122 on: September 17, 2024, 08:21:35 am »
My god we must have the shittest ticketing system. The Bournemouth game is now showing on my account but the "forward ticket" option has been greyed out so its not an option. I am sure it will sort itself out before the game but why do they make it so feckin painful?!?!
Offline alx

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1123 on: September 17, 2024, 09:23:06 am »
Fwd for Bournemouth is working now.
Online claresy2005

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1124 on: September 19, 2024, 01:01:25 pm »
When will forwarding for West Ham be open?
Offline HystrixCristata

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1125 on: September 20, 2024, 08:26:50 am »
It is usually one game at a time. Depends how long it is between games, but usually a day or two after the last game has been played the next one opens for forwarding.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1126 on: October 8, 2024, 06:29:20 pm »
As a season ticket holder is there a maximum number of times a season you can forward your ticket on friends and family ? I'm being sent away on work for 6 months so wil be limited as to what I can attend for the forseeable.
I'm worried the club might start to do what some clubs have done and limit the games you are allowed to miss.

Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1127 on: October 8, 2024, 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on October  8, 2024, 06:29:20 pm
As a season ticket holder is there a maximum number of times a season you can forward your ticket on friends and family ? I'm being sent away on work for 6 months so wil be limited as to what I can attend for the forseeable.
I'm worried the club might start to do what some clubs have done and limit the games you are allowed to miss.
Season ticket holders can forward every single home match if they want to, with no repercussions whatsoever.
Offline GambleScouser

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 10:48:39 am »
Hi, this may have been asked and answered before, but I've not succeeded in finding the answer, so apologies if this is a repeat...

I'm a season ticket holder.  Officially I cant add more Friends and Family this season as the facility closed on 10th September.

Trying to establish if there are any work-arounds:
- it looks like the buttons to add friends and family are still live on my acount.  Has anyone tried it post September 10th, and does it work?
- what about the statement on the website that says "If you are a new member, you have 14 days from date of purchase to add supporters to your account.". Does that mean someone can take out a paid membership, then add me, then I will be able to forward tickets to them this season? And does that also work for new free supporter IDs, or only paid memberships?

Any experience anyone has of similar, feel free to share!

Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 11:02:28 am »
Quote from: GambleScouser on Today at 10:48:39 am
Hi, this may have been asked and answered before, but I've not succeeded in finding the answer, so apologies if this is a repeat...

I'm a season ticket holder.  Officially I cant add more Friends and Family this season as the facility closed on 10th September.

Trying to establish if there are any work-arounds:
- it looks like the buttons to add friends and family are still live on my acount.  Has anyone tried it post September 10th, and does it work?
- what about the statement on the website that says "If you are a new member, you have 14 days from date of purchase to add supporters to your account.". Does that mean someone can take out a paid membership, then add me, then I will be able to forward tickets to them this season? And does that also work for new free supporter IDs, or only paid memberships?

Any experience anyone has of similar, feel free to share!
Yes, as a seasie there is no deadline as you can still add to your f&f at any point all season. Once added it adds both ways so it will show on your account as well as the seasie/member's account that you have added to your own f&f.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 10:23:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:02:28 am
Yes, as a seasie there is no deadline as you can still add to your f&f at any point all season. Once added it adds both ways so it will show on your account as well as the seasie/member's account that you have added to your own f&f.

I thought the deadline applied to everyone? Is there no deadline for ST holders?
