In the past my recollection is that ST holders could either distribute or forward (there wasn't an option of either). It seems there is an option now.

As ST holder want the ST holder to retain the ticket, forwarding seems the appropriate option but it says you can't recall once forwarded - this might be a problem because the recipient has a new iPhone and his old NFC pass doesn't appear in his wallet.

(he deleted it from his old phone based on old, perhaps inaccurate advice on here)

1/ should I forward.

2/ will the ticket appear & effectively wake up his NFC pass on receipt?



Ta