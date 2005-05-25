« previous next »
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
August 21, 2024, 12:16:54 pm
Quote from: didopich on August 21, 2024, 11:59:10 am
Is the forward option officially allowed IE I remember there used to show a date somewhere on the site. Same for distribution.

yes it is open.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding
Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
August 21, 2024, 12:21:39 pm
Trying to distribute a ticket from a mates accounts thats on 13+, still not open yet though.
Offline Istanbul Boy

Re: Friends and Family
August 21, 2024, 12:31:46 pm
Quote from: Winckle on August 20, 2024, 04:08:53 pm
I'm trying to forward a ticket to one of my friends who has a membership. I get the below error when trying to do so:



He definitely has a membership, but not a ticket. He failed to get one in the ballot. He attended 12 games on his member's card last season.

I thought I'd try forwarding it to someone else to see what happens and the error is there too.

Any ideas?

I had this problem too.  However, the person I was forwarding to had lapsed their membership subscription.  They just had to download a new general admission NFC pass instead to replace their old membership NFC pass.  Once they had downloaded the new NFC pass, the forwarding worked.
Offline Winckle

Re: Friends and Family
August 21, 2024, 04:04:07 pm
Thanks for the replies all.

It has worked this morning, so it was probably just getting some server nonsense sorted. We're going the game now and that's the important part.  :D
Offline Astagob

Re: Friends and Family
August 21, 2024, 04:56:49 pm
Distribute working for anyone else? Its still greyed out on my account
Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
August 21, 2024, 05:20:16 pm
Quote from: Astagob on August 21, 2024, 04:56:49 pm
Distribute working for anyone else? Its still greyed out on my account
It was working about 20 mins ago but it now says this -

IMPORTANT: A system update is taking place between 5-8pm on Wednesday 21 August. During this time tickets cannot be downloaded and Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will be unavailable. We apologise for any inconvenience.

 ::)
Offline HystrixCristata

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 10:22:05 am
I managed to forward a ticket last night. A couple of days ago I was getting the message that the person exceeded the number of allowed tickets of 0.
Then yesterday the forward button wasn't enabled.

It did let me do it around 11pm. But then couldn't download the pass (I always redownloaded it as the ticket never seemed to refresh without doing that) but about 20 mins later the pass I had in my google wallet did refresh and show the ticket.
Offline tesh1e

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 04:58:25 pm
Anyone managed to forward a ticket today? Have been onto LFC chat to redownload an NFC pass to people receiving the ticket. But still showing maximum quantity exceeded when I try to forward.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 05:40:58 pm
Quote from: tesh1e on August 22, 2024, 04:58:25 pm
Anyone managed to forward a ticket today? Have been onto LFC chat to redownload an NFC pass to people receiving the ticket. But still showing maximum quantity exceeded when I try to forward.

Yes I got this bullshit solution too. Was never going to work.

The tickets are set up like they're late availability and not bulk sale tickets. No return option and forwarding doesn't work.
They started the chat saying it had to be late availability.

Did they tell you to go to TO on Sunday and lift paper ticket or that they would escalate?
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 05:48:42 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on August 22, 2024, 05:40:58 pm
Yes I got this bullshit solution too. Was never going to work.

The tickets are set up like they're late availability and not bulk sale tickets. No return option and forwarding doesn't work.
They started the chat saying it had to be late availability.

Did they tell you to go to TO on Sunday and lift paper ticket or that they would escalate?
What do they mean by Escalate mate
Offline tesh1e

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 06:24:10 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on August 22, 2024, 05:40:58 pm
Yes I got this bullshit solution too. Was never going to work.

The tickets are set up like they're late availability and not bulk sale tickets. No return option and forwarding doesn't work.
They started the chat saying it had to be late availability.

Did they tell you to go to TO on Sunday and lift paper ticket or that they would escalate?

No, in the end they said "wait 24 hours" and try again or contact them again... seeing all the issues on here, I really don't fancy queuing at the TO for hours before the game. Whole process from the bulk sales to NFC passes to F&F forwarding has been a shitshow. My main concern is turning up at the TO and they say I can't do it or need original ticket holder to validate the transfer or some other crap so want it resolved tomorrow.

They didn't suggest escalating or paper tickets.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 06:30:52 pm
Quote from: Bonzai25 on August 22, 2024, 05:48:42 pm
What do they mean by Escalate mate

Escalating to a specialised ticket team or the ticket office. The staff on live chat don't have full knowledge needed to do their jobs.
Offline Tjfruits

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 09:34:22 pm
Does the person the ticket is being forwarded to need a live membership? They have an supporter Id from a membership a couple seasons a go- its let them download the blank 24/25 NFC
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 09:38:48 pm
Quote from: Tjfruits on August 22, 2024, 09:34:22 pm
Does the person the ticket is being forwarded to need a live membership? They have an supporter Id from a membership a couple seasons a go- its let them download the blank 24/25 NFC

No they don't need a membership. Downloaded GA NFC will work.
Offline Tjfruits

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 09:53:48 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on August 22, 2024, 09:38:48 pm
No they don't need a membership. Downloaded GA NFC will work.

Cheers
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Friends and Family
August 22, 2024, 11:51:09 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on August 22, 2024, 06:30:52 pm
Escalating to a specialised ticket team or the ticket office. The staff on live chat don't have full knowledge needed to do their jobs.
Beyond a joke really!!
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
August 23, 2024, 12:51:11 pm
They fixed ballot ticket forwarding for anyone blocked from doing it.
Must have had so many complaints over it.

I have my ideas as to why some are blocked and not others. shows they are tightening things up
Offline ZiiPopz

Re: Friends and Family
August 23, 2024, 12:55:22 pm
Quote from: Ab125 on March  6, 2024, 11:52:53 pm
Do they have 4+

Hi has anyone had any issue at all with getting a ticket?. Ive been trying to get a Brentford ticket but saying my account has exceeded. I have registered for the game aswell.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Friends and Family
August 23, 2024, 04:49:42 pm
Can you still add people?
Offline Danyaals Kop

Re: Friends and Family
August 23, 2024, 05:24:06 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on August 23, 2024, 04:49:42 pm
Can you still add people?

Yes till 31st August, I believe.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Friends and Family
August 23, 2024, 07:53:41 pm
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on August 23, 2024, 05:24:06 pm
Yes till 31st August, I believe.

Thanks
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Friends and Family
August 30, 2024, 03:27:12 pm
September 10th 2024

New deadline to add to Friends and Family

Just had an email
Offline andy7616

Re: Friends and Family
August 30, 2024, 04:20:09 pm
quick question - for any new account made after the deadline, do they still have the 2 additional weeks to add f&f? has that been mentioned anywhere for this season?
Offline jdirckze

Re: Friends and Family
August 30, 2024, 04:41:35 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 30, 2024, 03:27:12 pm
September 10th 2024

New deadline to add to Friends and Family

Just had an email
had the same email but up until now it has been possible to add f+f to a season ticket account ( but nit a memdeship)at anytime even though there was a similar cut off point last year . Whether this was a glitch in the system or deliberate policy I don't know but I know of ST holders who were able to add f+f late last season (existing members not new NFC passholders)
Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
August 30, 2024, 05:53:11 pm
Quote from: jdirckze on August 30, 2024, 04:41:35 pm
had the same email but up until now it has been possible to add f+f to a season ticket account ( but nit a memdeship)at anytime even though there was a similar cut off point last year . Whether this was a glitch in the system or deliberate policy I don't know but I know of ST holders who were able to add f+f late last season (existing members not new NFC passholders)
The ability for a seasie to add to f&f their never closed, they could do it at any point in the season, not anymore though as the cut off for a seasie is now the same as for members, finally.
Offline John C

Re: Friends and Family
September 11, 2024, 09:56:22 pm
In the past my recollection is that ST holders could either distribute or forward (there wasn't an option of either). It seems there is an option now.
As ST holder want the ST holder to retain the ticket, forwarding seems the appropriate option but it says you can't recall once forwarded - this might be a problem because the recipient has a new iPhone and his old NFC pass doesn't appear in his wallet.
(he deleted it from his old phone based on old, perhaps inaccurate advice on here)
1/ should I forward.
2/ will the ticket appear & effectively wake up his NFC pass on receipt?

Ta
Online Pata

Re: Friends and Family
September 11, 2024, 10:57:28 pm
Quote from: ABJ on August 30, 2024, 05:53:11 pm
The ability for a seasie to add to f&f their never closed, they could do it at any point in the season, not anymore though as the cut off for a seasie is now the same as for members, finally.
Had one added today for the Milan sale.
Offline ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
September 11, 2024, 11:34:52 pm
Quote from: Pata on September 11, 2024, 10:57:28 pm
Had one added today for the Milan sale.
Yes because despite implying that they'd close it at 1700 yesterday for everyone, they didn't!
Online SuperStevieNicol

Re: Friends and Family
Today at 09:31:48 am
Anyone tried to distribute a ticket for the Bournemouth game? I want to transfer to my son's NFC pass and it is telling me the next game is West Ham! Why would the Bournemouth game not be showing? Any help appreciated.
