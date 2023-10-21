« previous next »
Re: Friends and Family
October 11, 2023, 09:10:29 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on October 11, 2023, 07:13:12 pm
Can I add someone to my friends and family now or is it only possible at the start of the season?
As an ST holder, for some reason you couldn't add last season but I think you this season.
If you're having difficulties, get the member to add the ST holder as their F&F and they should appear by default on the ST holders F&F list then.
Re: Friends and Family
October 16, 2023, 04:00:09 pm
Anyone had any luck in adding to their friends and family list after the deadline? - Just been on the live chat and been told its not possible, very unhelpful - said it 'defeats the point of the deadline'

But what is the point of the deadline? - Seems unreasonable to ask me to know which friends will be available 9 months ahead of the games, especially with scheduling changes with the TV.

Last season i managed to add someone to the list towards the end of the season ...don't know what the difference is this year.
Re: Friends and Family
October 16, 2023, 04:03:22 pm
Quote from: sirjames on October 16, 2023, 04:00:09 pm
Anyone had any luck in adding to their friends and family list after the deadline? - Just been on the live chat and been told its not possible, very unhelpful - said it 'defeats the point of the deadline'

But what is the point of the deadline? - Seems unreasonable to ask me to know which friends will be available 9 months ahead of the games, especially with scheduling changes with the TV.

Last season i managed to add someone to the list towards the end of the season ...don't know what the difference is this year.
Its been closed for all lowly members since the deadline but had remained open ever since for all seasies...make of that what you will.
Re: Friends and Family
October 16, 2023, 07:44:17 pm
Is Ev available to forward/distribute yet?
Re: Friends and Family
October 16, 2023, 07:49:33 pm
Quote from: AR48 on October 16, 2023, 07:44:17 pm
Is Ev available to forward/distribute yet?
Nope, not even been loaded onto passes yet...
Re: Friends and Family
October 16, 2023, 08:58:21 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October 16, 2023, 04:03:22 pm
Its been closed for all lowly members since the deadline but had remained open ever since for all seasies...make of that what you will.

Im a season ticket holder and didnt seem to bother the girl on chat, she just said no, deadline passed
Re: Friends and Family
October 16, 2023, 09:33:56 pm
Quote from: sirjames on October 16, 2023, 08:58:21 pm
Im a season ticket holder and didnt seem to bother the girl on chat, she just said no, deadline passed
Thats an interesting one as every seasie that I know is still able to add to their f&f, which is the complete opposite to every member.
Re: Friends and Family
October 16, 2023, 10:16:12 pm
Yeah i added 2 day before union game and forwarded tickets on that night and it worked
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 10:43:45 am
Quote from: sirjames on October 16, 2023, 04:00:09 pm
But what is the point of the deadline? - Seems unreasonable to ask me to know which friends will be available 9 months ahead of the games, especially with scheduling changes with the TV.

Supposedly it's to combat touts, as the seller wouldn't personally know who has bought the ticket and transactions typically take place near the date of the game. Far as I'm aware though the touts have just gone back to doing what they did in basically every other season apart from 21-22, which is handing over their physical ticket (in this case a smartphone) and collecting it after the game. So all's it's really done is make things more inconvenient and difficult for your average supporter who is trying to source a spare from a mate of a mate
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 11:16:56 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 16, 2023, 07:49:33 pm
Nope, not even been loaded onto passes yet...

Really? Options seems to available for me?
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 11:28:31 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 16, 2023, 07:49:33 pm
Nope, not even been loaded onto passes yet...

My pass is now showing everton as normal
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 12:02:15 pm
Quote from: LFCagro77 on October 17, 2023, 11:28:31 am
My pass is now showing everton as normal
Mine still shows USG even after a hard refresh and on the account screen, says "not printed"

Quote from: sambhi92 on October 17, 2023, 11:16:56 am
Really? Options seems to available for me?
Distribute is still greyed out and Forward doesn't actually let you yet
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 12:07:28 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 17, 2023, 12:02:15 pm
Mine still shows USG even after a hard refresh and on the account screen, says "not printed"
Distribute is still greyed out and Forward doesn't actually let you yet

The distribute option isnt greyed out for me. Must be something odd going on!
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 12:42:36 pm
I cant go this weekend annoyingly and need to forward from my season ticket to my mate who is on my list.
I also cant use the forward option yet. Can click on the Everton game check box and click the first forward button, but then after that I cant click the next forward button to progress.
So crap with only a few days before the game. My mate not sure whether to make travel plans cos he doesnt know if hes actually getting a ticket.
Absolute shambles as usual, different and random experience for everyone it seems, and poor communication.
They basically want everyone to sell their ticket back to the club because of the Annie Road situation and not forward to mates, but they wont admit that obviously.
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 03:25:53 pm
Anyone got any clue why the Everton game tickets cant be forwarded? Gone in to my account and selected the ticket but then the forward button is just greyed out.
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 03:30:45 pm
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on October 17, 2023, 03:25:53 pm
Anyone got any clue why the Everton game tickets cant be forwarded? Gone in to my account and selected the ticket but then the forward button is just greyed out.

Probably because of the Annie Road stuff.
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 04:29:49 pm
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on October 17, 2023, 03:25:53 pm
Anyone got any clue why the Everton game tickets cant be forwarded? Gone in to my account and selected the ticket but then the forward button is just greyed out.
Mine is showing as "not printed" so assuming when that changes, you can forward
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 04:57:33 pm
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on October 17, 2023, 03:25:53 pm
Anyone got any clue why the Everton game tickets cant be forwarded? Gone in to my account and selected the ticket but then the forward button is just greyed out.

I assuming that until they cancel the tickets of all those affected  in the AU ( on the ticketing system),they cant enable Ticket Forwarding , or even push the games out to NFC passes.

Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 04:58:48 pm
Ticket forwarding is enabled now for Everton
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 05:00:05 pm
Quote from: mrcraigbutler on October 17, 2023, 04:58:48 pm
Ticket forwarding is enabled now for Everton
Only to 4+ accounts I think
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 08:17:05 pm
Can confirm this is now working for season tickets as well. Just forwarded mine for Saturday to a mate.
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 08:22:27 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on October 17, 2023, 05:00:05 pm
Only to 4+ accounts I think

Whats 4+? Im having an issue forwarding mine and i suspect its this. The error im getting is:


 The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr ********.
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Everton 21/10/2023 12:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.
Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 08:29:06 pm
Think it sometimes says this error message when the person youre trying to send it to either hasnt downloaded the NFC pass or it has expired in their wallet.

Quote from: JimmyGrunt on October 17, 2023, 08:22:27 pm
Whats 4+? Im having an issue forwarding mine and i suspect its this. The error im getting is:


 The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr ********.
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Everton 21/10/2023 12:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Re: Friends and Family
October 17, 2023, 08:39:53 pm
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on October 17, 2023, 08:22:27 pm
Whats 4+? Im having an issue forwarding mine and i suspect its this. The error im getting is:


 The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr ********.
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Everton 21/10/2023 12:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

That was an issue earlier, you could only forward to people who had tickets cancelled but they fixed it all working now
Re: Friends and Family
October 22, 2023, 07:49:49 pm
When will ticket forwarding be available for the Nottingham Forest game ?
Re: Friends and Family
October 23, 2023, 11:28:24 am
forwarded one of our tickets. they have a GA pass and it was 'loaded' onto that when we forwarded. still a blank pass on her phone though. it's in her account (i know it doesn't matter if it's in her account, but she's just a bit worried)

my personal ticket is updated. not sure if GA ones take longer or are still pending?
Re: Friends and Family
October 24, 2023, 01:12:44 pm
Quote from: sidneyroughdiamond on October 22, 2023, 07:49:49 pm
When will ticket forwarding be available for the Nottingham Forest game ?

Showing available on mine now
Re: Friends and Family
October 24, 2023, 07:13:41 pm
Random question, but is there a cut-off for registering a new account and using it to go to the match on a transfered ticket? I'm after a spare for Thursday night for one of my brother's colleagues. He's never been before and will never get the chance to go again (he's Egyptian and over for the week for work). So I'm hoping something's going to come up over the next 36 hours or so, but then I'll obviously need to get him to set up an account, download the fancard etc. Is there like a cut-off where he won't be able to do that in time to get in the ground?

Cheers.
Re: Friends and Family
October 24, 2023, 07:24:02 pm
Quote from: Rhi on October 24, 2023, 07:13:41 pm
Random question, but is there a cut-off for registering a new account and using it to go to the match on a transfered ticket? I'm after a spare for Thursday night for one of my brother's colleagues. He's never been before and will never get the chance to go again (he's Egyptian and over for the week for work). So I'm hoping something's going to come up over the next 36 hours or so, but then I'll obviously need to get him to set up an account, download the fancard etc. Is there like a cut-off where he won't be able to do that in time to get in the ground?

Cheers.
not sure if theres a cut off, but would suggest setting up the account anyway so its ready? Sure therell be some spares Ive seen a few already
Re: Friends and Family
Today at 07:59:03 pm
Can my lad transfer his ticket to my phone( both season ticket holders)? Wanna take grandson .
