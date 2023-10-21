I cant go this weekend annoyingly and need to forward from my season ticket to my mate who is on my list.

I also cant use the forward option yet. Can click on the Everton game check box and click the first forward button, but then after that I cant click the next forward button to progress.

So crap with only a few days before the game. My mate not sure whether to make travel plans cos he doesnt know if hes actually getting a ticket.

Absolute shambles as usual, different and random experience for everyone it seems, and poor communication.

They basically want everyone to sell their ticket back to the club because of the Annie Road situation and not forward to mates, but they wont admit that obviously.