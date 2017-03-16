Sorry if these questions have been asked before, I can't find the answers.



1) Is it possible for a person to be a member of more than one F&F group? For example, my brother is in my group, can he join one of his colleagues F&F group which I am not a member of?

2) If the above is possible, do I automatically appear in my brother's colleagues F&F group?

3) If I manage to purchase a ticket for my brother and he can't make it to a match, can I on his behalf forward his ticket to someone in my F&F group, or does he need to do it? He does not have visibility of this other person in my group though...



Thanks!



Its not so much a group but just a list of friends really, only one of a pair has to add for both to be on each others list. You also can't see your friends friends1. Yeah, if you add someone but your brother doesn't, he wont see them on his list but you will on yours, and vice versa those he adds will show on his and their friends list bit not yours.2. If you add a new person it will put you both on each others list.3. No, only the ticket owner can forward, and they can only forward to those on their list. Tickets can be forwarded a maximum of three times too, then it is stuck/locked on the account. Easiest solution to what you said is to have your brother add who he may potentially give the ticket too in advance (assuming you have the same ticket, otherwise you can just middle man)