Author Topic: Friends and Family

TwitterJayy

Re: Friends and Family
January 3, 2023, 12:27:28 am
Quote from: walterwhite on January  2, 2023, 02:06:13 pm
Yeah they can but also ned to download there pass before you can forward
Nice one mate
Red_Irishman

Re: Friends and Family
January 3, 2023, 11:48:06 am
Quote from: Benimar Col on January  1, 2023, 11:58:18 am
Hi, does this system apply for ST holders ? 

Ive just looked at this for Wolves in FA Cup and it only gives a forward option to the FF list
if you return to LFC for them to re-sell do you keep credit ?

Will there be an option to distribute for the FA cup? I can only see forward currently.

My mate owns his ticket but hes bringing his two kids and I want to send my ticket and another to him for Saturday.
Barrowred

Re: Friends and Family
January 3, 2023, 12:17:45 pm
I have forwarded my lads FA cup ticket and I'm not sure if I should have distributed it? Does he keep the credit regardless?
Philipm20

Re: Friends and Family
January 3, 2023, 01:58:38 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on January  3, 2023, 12:17:45 pm
I have forwarded my lads FA cup ticket and I'm not sure if I should have distributed it? Does he keep the credit regardless?

Yes retain credits for cup games
Red_Irishman

Re: Friends and Family
January 3, 2023, 03:28:14 pm
Option to distribute became available just so everyone knows. Distributed to my mate no problem. ACS tickets.
DIOJIM

Re: Friends and Family
January 3, 2023, 03:35:09 pm
My wife is a member and has a ticket to Wolves on Saturday but can no longer make it due to a hen do (priorities eh).

Tried to forward on to my brother in law who was a member last season but stopped going. I got him to delete his old expired membership from his Iphone, sign up to the general NFC pass and download it which seemed to have worked.

But when trying to forward the ticket from the wife's account it's saying maximum quantity reached for my brother in law's account despite knowing for a fact he doesn't have a ticket allocated. So frustrating.

Any ideas? Assuming it's an issue with the general admission NFC pass getting crossed wires with his old membership but his apple wallet looks absolutely fine and he's followed the guide on how to do it...  :butt
Barneylfc

Re: Friends and Family
January 3, 2023, 03:42:23 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January  1, 2023, 05:56:26 pm
you can't give cup tickets back

It's a bit shit that. Clearly people have only bought Wolves for the credit and have no intention of going, yet they won't face the same consequences as people that pass on league games.
Sat on the bar

Re: Friends and Family
January 4, 2023, 09:04:06 pm
Hi all, newbie here. After a bit of advice if anybody can help. Me and the family are away this weekend, and cant go to the match on Sat night. Got 3 tickets sat together and trying to distribute to a friend from work. My son and wife are members and have the distribute and forward options available to them. Im a season ticket holder, but only have the forward option (no distribute) anybody any ideas why please?
walterwhite

Re: Friends and Family
January 4, 2023, 09:18:59 pm
Quote from: Sat on the bar on January  4, 2023, 09:04:06 pm
Hi all, newbie here. After a bit of advice if anybody can help. Me and the family are away this weekend, and cant go to the match on Sat night. Got 3 tickets sat together and trying to distribute to a friend from work. My son and wife are members and have the distribute and forward options available to them. Im a season ticket holder, but only have the forward option (no distribute) anybody any ideas why please?

To be honest its anyones guess, not sure if distribute is available to any ST holders or maybe some, seems to be random who gets it, best get them to create a free account and forward to them
Shanklygates

Re: Friends and Family
January 5, 2023, 08:27:38 am
I'm a STH and only ever have Forward but it works ok.

Someone on here said the other day it is due to the credit and who that goes to?
Sat on the bar

Re: Friends and Family
January 5, 2023, 02:12:12 pm
Thanks for the info chaps. Ill do what you said walterwhite 🙂
liamo3

Re: Friends and Family
January 5, 2023, 07:28:19 pm
Quote from: DIOJIM on January  3, 2023, 03:35:09 pm
My wife is a member and has a ticket to Wolves on Saturday but can no longer make it due to a hen do (priorities eh).

Tried to forward on to my brother in law who was a member last season but stopped going. I got him to delete his old expired membership from his Iphone, sign up to the general NFC pass and download it which seemed to have worked.

But when trying to forward the ticket from the wife's account it's saying maximum quantity reached for my brother in law's account despite knowing for a fact he doesn't have a ticket allocated. So frustrating.

Any ideas? Assuming it's an issue with the general admission NFC pass getting crossed wires with his old membership but his apple wallet looks absolutely fine and he's followed the guide on how to do it...  :butt

Im 99% certain they havent physically downloaded the general nfc pass to their phone. Thats the exact message you get when it hasnt been downloaded to the phone.
'Mondzz'

Re: Friends and Family
January 7, 2023, 11:59:21 am
Trying to forward my ticket to a mate so he can take his lad. Ive already got my mate on friends and family but he has his own ticket already. Any idea if i can forward him this second ticket and hell be able to scan both of them in?
swoopy

Re: Friends and Family
January 7, 2023, 12:55:08 pm
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on January  7, 2023, 11:59:21 am
Trying to forward my ticket to a mate so he can take his lad. Ive already got my mate on friends and family but he has his own ticket already. Any idea if i can forward him this second ticket and hell be able to scan both of them in?

You can't forward a ticket to an account that already has a ticket
TSC

Re: Friends and Family
Today at 07:11:13 am
Anyone know when the option to forward a ticket for Everton is available? Option is still greyed out for me currently (Ive a ST).
Barneylfc

Re: Friends and Family
Today at 07:38:20 am
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on January  7, 2023, 11:59:21 am
Trying to forward my ticket to a mate so he can take his lad. Ive already got my mate on friends and family but he has his own ticket already. Any idea if i can forward him this second ticket and hell be able to scan both of them in?

Just get the kid to create a supporter ID and add you to the friends and family list.
Your mate can the download the NFC pass to his own phone then you can forward the ticket to the new account
