Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #600 on: August 24, 2022, 10:58:14 am »
Can you sell tickets back to club as well? For example I know now that I can't attend the Bournemouth game and also none of my friends and family can do so.. trying to read articles on LFC webpage on what to do, but there seems to be no option to sell back to club.. Am I missing something?
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #601 on: August 24, 2022, 10:59:41 am »
Quote from: EstonianRed on August 24, 2022, 10:58:14 am
Can you sell tickets back to club as well? For example I know now that I can't attend the Bournemouth game and also none of my friends and family can do so.. trying to read articles on LFC webpage on what to do, but there seems to be no option to sell back to club.. Am I missing something?

From you account page there should be a popup on the right hand side (Unable to attend? Click here) or similar. Click that and follow the instructions.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #602 on: August 24, 2022, 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: swoopy on August 24, 2022, 10:59:41 am
From you account page there should be a popup on the right hand side (Unable to attend? Click here) or similar. Click that and follow the instructions.

found it, cheers  :wave
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #603 on: August 24, 2022, 11:44:47 am »
Quote from: EstonianRed on August 24, 2022, 11:33:18 am
found it, cheers  :wave

Is it working for you? On vacation and its letting me select to sell but then nothing. The page doesnt move on!
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #604 on: August 24, 2022, 04:21:00 pm »
Hello everyone

First of all, thanks RAWK for getting me through boring days at work for more than 10 years.

I have a question regarding F&F. I know a STH who lives in Switzerland as well. I'm on his F&F list as I've previously got tickets from him.
He has offered me two tickets for a game. So far so good as I'm on his F&F list. But I'd like to bring a friend of mine who's not on his F&F list.

Is there any possibility that I can go to the game with him? Or no chance?
Another good friend of mine is on the F&F list. How are the checks with the new rules when you enter the stadium? Do they really want to see if the ID matches the name on the ticket?

Thanks for any help  :wave
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #605 on: August 24, 2022, 04:23:07 pm »
Quote from: swiss_red on August 24, 2022, 04:21:00 pm
Hello everyone

First of all, thanks RAWK for getting me through boring days at work for more than 10 years.

I have a question regarding F&F. I know a STH who lives in Switzerland as well. I'm on his F&F list as I've previously got tickets from him.
He has offered me two tickets for a game. So far so good as I'm on his F&F list. But I'd like to bring a friend of mine who's not on his F&F list.

Is there any possibility that I can go to the game with him? Or no chance?
Another good friend of mine is on the F&F list. How are the checks with the new rules when you enter the stadium? Do they really want to see if the ID matches the name on the ticket?

Thanks for any help  :wave

Is the other ticket with someone who is on your F&F list? If so, they could distribute to you and then you to the 3rd friend.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #606 on: August 24, 2022, 04:26:16 pm »
Quote from: gregor on August 24, 2022, 04:23:07 pm
Is the other ticket with someone who is on your F&F list? If so, they could distribute to you and then you to the 3rd friend.

Unfortunately no. I don't have anyone on my list as I've only received tickets so far.
Or could I buy the membership and add him to my list to do it that way? (I've read you can add people to the F&F list for 2 weeks after you buy a membership)
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #607 on: August 24, 2022, 04:39:26 pm »
Quote from: swiss_red on August 24, 2022, 04:26:16 pm
Unfortunately no. I don't have anyone on my list as I've only received tickets so far.
Or could I buy the membership and add him to my list to do it that way? (I've read you can add people to the F&F list for 2 weeks after you buy a membership)

Yeah, that would work I think.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #608 on: August 24, 2022, 04:44:34 pm »
Quote from: gregor on August 24, 2022, 04:39:26 pm
Yeah, that would work I think.

Is it 2 weeks after you buy the membership, or 2 weeks after you create the account ?
In which case that may not work.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #609 on: August 24, 2022, 05:15:46 pm »
Sorry, I haven't read that properly. I thought you meant buy a completely new membership for your friend.

Have to be honest though and say that ticket checks are rare if they happen at all - I've never been checked at any point since they introduced cards. If your friend just created a new account with a new email, I'm sure nobody would actually check.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #610 on: August 24, 2022, 05:20:46 pm »
I mean yeh,that's an option. Create your friend a new account. Add the STH to that account. Forward the ticket there.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #611 on: August 24, 2022, 07:33:00 pm »
My lad's having a problem forwarding his ticket to a mate. System says his mate has exceeded the 'maximum quantity' even though he has downloaded the NFC pass and has no ticket on it. Obviously one for the online chat but posted on the off chance anyone else had encountered this.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #612 on: August 24, 2022, 08:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Belmont butty on August 24, 2022, 07:33:00 pm
My lad's having a problem forwarding his ticket to a mate. System says his mate has exceeded the 'maximum quantity' even though he has downloaded the NFC pass and has no ticket on it. Obviously one for the online chat but posted on the off chance anyone else had encountered this.

I'm having this same problem. I'm trying to send a mates ST to my friends members account and it says the same thing. I'm wondering if it's because my mate already had a Bournemouth ticket on his members card but he's forwarded that to someone so he can use my friends ST which is next to me but now it says the same as your getting
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #613 on: August 24, 2022, 08:50:51 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on August 24, 2022, 08:46:41 pm
I'm having this same problem. I'm trying to send a mates ST to my friends members account and it says the same thing. I'm wondering if it's because my mate already had a Bournemouth ticket on his members card but he's forwarded that to someone so he can use my friends ST which is next to me but now it says the same as your getting

Did he forward it on or distribute it ?
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #614 on: August 24, 2022, 09:12:28 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on August 24, 2022, 08:46:41 pm
I'm having this same problem. I'm trying to send a mates ST to my friends members account and it says the same thing. I'm wondering if it's because my mate already had a Bournemouth ticket on his members card but he's forwarded that to someone so he can use my friends ST which is next to me but now it says the same as your getting

I'll hit the online chat in the morning and see what they say, and let you know. Of course, my lad could do it, but lazy arse won't be out of bed till the sun goes down.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #615 on: August 24, 2022, 09:19:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August 24, 2022, 08:50:51 pm
Did he forward it on or distribute it ?

Forwarded it from his members account to his friends and now I'm trying to send him a ST from My friends account to his but it says he's exceeded is limit
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 09:09:11 am »
Quote from: gregor on August 24, 2022, 05:15:46 pm
Sorry, I haven't read that properly. I thought you meant buy a completely new membership for your friend.

Have to be honest though and say that ticket checks are rare if they happen at all - I've never been checked at any point since they introduced cards. If your friend just created a new account with a new email, I'm sure nobody would actually check.

Thanks for the replies!

I read somewhere that the ticket checks will be more stringent.. Which makes sense to me if you introduce a new ticketing system. But as there was only one home game so far I maybe have to wait to find out if this really is the case.

For the "more safe" way: Has anyone experience in buying a new membership (new account as he's never been to Anfield), can you add a STH to your F&F so he can send you a ticket? Not that we waste the money and can't go anyway..

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 am »
Quote from: goodie106 on August 22, 2022, 05:20:42 pm
Can anyone advise when i can transfer my Newcastle tickets to my F&F???

It's available now
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 03:15:45 pm »
I have my member NFC downloaded on my phone. My cousin will be distributing his Bournemouth ticket to my 12 year old son (not bothered about moving seat from adult to junior) but I am having issues with downloading the ticket to my son's phone due to the age restrictions with his Google account so he cannot use Google Pay.

Is it possible for me to login to his email on my phone and download the distributed ticket to my phone. Meaning I will have my permanent members card on my phone and then his distributed, one-off, ticket on the same phone?
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 04:22:02 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Yesterday at 03:15:45 pm
I have my member NFC downloaded on my phone. My cousin will be distributing his Bournemouth ticket to my 12 year old son (not bothered about moving seat from adult to junior) but I am having issues with downloading the ticket to my son's phone due to the age restrictions with his Google account so he cannot use Google Pay.

Is it possible for me to login to his email on my phone and download the distributed ticket to my phone. Meaning I will have my permanent members card on my phone and then his distributed, one-off, ticket on the same phone?

You can just download his pass to your phone. Log in to his LFC account on your phone and download it there. No issues having 2 NFC passes on 1 phone.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 04:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:22:02 pm
You can just download his pass to your phone. Log in to his LFC account on your phone and download it there. No issues having 2 NFC passes on 1 phone.

Nice one Barney!
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #621 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
I cant make Bournemouth game so I tried transferring them to my friend (who isnt a member) whos on my friends and family list and it says

© The maximum quantity has been exceeded
by *NAME*
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional
items to eligible Friends and Family or remove
them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to
event Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
27/08/2022 15:00.
Sales to this event are limited to O tickets per
event per history per item owner.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #622 on: Today at 03:10:11 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:41:49 pm
I cant make Bournemouth game so I tried transferring them to my friend (who isnt a member) whos on my friends and family list and it says

© The maximum quantity has been exceeded
by *NAME*
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional
items to eligible Friends and Family or remove
them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to
event Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
27/08/2022 15:00.
Sales to this event are limited to O tickets per
event per history per item owner.

Has your mate logged in first and downloaded the General NFC Pass?

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/memberships/general%20admission%20nfc%20pass
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #623 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 03:10:11 pm
Has your mate logged in first and downloaded the General NFC Pass?

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/memberships/general%20admission%20nfc%20pass

He hasnt!

Il tell him to download that now thanks
