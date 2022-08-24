Hello everyoneFirst of all, thanks RAWK for getting me through boring days at work for more than 10 years.I have a question regarding F&F. I know a STH who lives in Switzerland as well. I'm on his F&F list as I've previously got tickets from him.He has offered me two tickets for a game. So far so good as I'm on his F&F list. But I'd like to bring a friend of mine who's not on his F&F list.Is there any possibility that I can go to the game with him? Or no chance?Another good friend of mine is on the F&F list. How are the checks with the new rules when you enter the stadium? Do they really want to see if the ID matches the name on the ticket?Thanks for any help