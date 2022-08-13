« previous next »
Friends and Family

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #560 on: Today at 11:19:53 am
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 11:13:56 am
Is it defo the case that newly minted memberships can add to their F&Fs?  Seen some speculation about this but has anyone actually tried it?

A newly created account (membership or not) can add for the first 14 days.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #561 on: Today at 11:27:41 am
thanks mate, will give it a try  :)
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #562 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on August 13, 2022, 10:34:08 pm
Anybody had issues transferring kids ticket for Palace?  Mates getting the following message

You must select adult /over65/young adult and junior ticket to proceed

I had the same issue transferring a child ticket to another child. It is working now though.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #563 on: Today at 12:12:34 pm
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 11:13:56 am
Is it defo the case that newly minted memberships can add to their F&Fs?  Seen some speculation about this but has anyone actually tried it?

A friend of mine took out membership for him and his kids yesterday. I have added friends and family to all three accounts.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #564 on: Today at 12:14:09 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:19:53 am
A newly created account (membership or not) can add for the first 14 days.

Still gives me the option to add people on my lads account that was created last summer. Just a general account though, no membership.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #565 on: Today at 02:53:59 pm
I noticed earlier I can add F&F on my account but my brother who is the season ticket holder can't. I wonder if this means he could forward the ticket to me, I could add someone to my F&F list and forward it again. I've had my account for probably 20 years, so isn't to do with being a new account and getting 14 days.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #566 on: Today at 03:18:07 pm
Just want to check if the below is right because it seems absolutely mad if so.

My wife has a season ticket which she has distributed to me for tonight, however she can now go so I want to let her have the ticket back. Looking at the official ste, it appears season ticket holders cannot recall their own ticket this season, however if I want to I can forward it on to someone on my list? So in theory, I could give the ticket to someone who isn't even on my wife's F&F, but she can't take her own ticket back?

She is on my F&F list so I could try forwarding it back to her but I'm just sceptical it will fuck up and it'll end up with neither of us able to go.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #567 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 03:18:07 pm
Just want to check if the below is right because it seems absolutely mad if so.

My wife has a season ticket which she has distributed to me for tonight, however she can now go so I want to let her have the ticket back. Looking at the official ste, it appears season ticket holders cannot recall their own ticket this season, however if I want to I can forward it on to someone on my list? So in theory, I could give the ticket to someone who isn't even on my wife's F&F, but she can't take her own ticket back?

She is on my F&F list so I could try forwarding it back to her but I'm just sceptical it will fuck up and it'll end up with neither of us able to go.
yes this is correct you can forward it to her. Its fair enough to be honest stops people selling tickets on and then recalling them and scamming people.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #568 on: Today at 03:23:25 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:20:24 pm
yes this is correct you can forward it to her. Its fair enough to be honest stops people selling tickets on and then recalling them and scamming people.

cheers mate.

Yeah I get that could be a reason but just seems a bit mad once it's been forwarded the season ticket holder has no control over who goes anymore, and can't go themselves even if they then wanted to.
