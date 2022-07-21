I'm bringing her to Wolves game. If you've to do it for an earlier one let me know the craic with it



So 4 days before the 1st home match of the season, they have now changed the wording :Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?Original answer :Yes there will be a mechanism to facilitate this.New answer :We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.So basically despite having over 2 months to sort it, they still havent so they have just kicked the can down the road. Therefore my daughter will have to go in on an adult tickets at £42 each and not child tickets at £9 each like she was able to last season, amazing news.