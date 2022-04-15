They haven't got my login details. I've changed my password since the first time to make sure. I assume they get tickets in the basket then add the supporter IDs then.



i know of someone else that had similar. seemed like their membership number got used once (with permission) and then somehow ended up with a third person. pretty easy to do really - i have about 10 peoples' logins that have asked me for help over the years and each one of those probably has 10+ F&Fs with their full names and membership numbers on view. theoretically you could probably find people with the required credits and sneakily purchase using those memberships.i think they should probably require some sort of active permissioning so that you can approve or reject new F&F requests. Maybe also a 'safe' list for F&Fs you'd be comfortable your tickets being sent to.