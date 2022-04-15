« previous next »
Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 34557 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #360 on: April 15, 2022, 05:39:45 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on April 15, 2022, 05:01:38 pm
you should have received the ticket by email straight away

I find it perplexing that this late into the season that distributing to a friend isn't a flawless process. I've distributed twice and had one distributed to me this season and each time it took a while to figure out why it didn't just transfer with no issues.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Smudge

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #361 on: May 12, 2022, 01:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on January 19, 2022, 02:24:48 pm
Thanks, I've tried that. The name who says the ticket was purchased by has never been on my FF. Can only assume the lad who I allowed to add me has passed my details on to others.
Update to this, noticed that another new name was linked to my account and bought one for Newcastle away on my ST. Contacted the club, been forwarded on to the ticketing investigating team.

Just looked now after Southampton sale and again another new name has bought one on my ST. More evidence I can forward on to them.

Seems as if someone is stockpiling Supporter IDs and using them during sales.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #362 on: May 12, 2022, 01:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on May 12, 2022, 01:37:29 pm
Update to this, noticed that another new name was linked to my account and bought one for Newcastle away on my ST. Contacted the club, been forwarded on to the ticketing investigating team.

Just looked now after Southampton sale and again another new name has bought one on my ST. More evidence I can forward on to them.

Seems as if someone is stockpiling Supporter IDs and using them during sales.
How are they buying them? Have they got your account log in details to distribute to these new IDs?
Offline Smudge

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #363 on: May 12, 2022, 01:44:47 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 01:40:01 pm
How are they buying them? Have they got your account log in details to distribute to these new IDs?
They haven't got my login details. I've changed my password since the first time to make sure. I assume they get tickets in the basket then add the supporter IDs then.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #364 on: May 12, 2022, 01:48:30 pm »
Surely that's not a difficult task for them to sort out?

If the tickets are being bought on your season ticket, how are the people that are buying them then getting them so they can use it?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #365 on: May 12, 2022, 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on May 12, 2022, 01:44:47 pm
They haven't got my login details. I've changed my password since the first time to make sure. I assume they get tickets in the basket then add the supporter IDs then.
You can only buy if you are eligible and a paid member. Like you can buy for someone elses membership on your account but they get the ticket etc and its not a distributed ticket. This sounds like they're buying on their accounts and assigning to your ID to them as you would be eligible. The issue therefore is who has your NFC pass? this is what's getting them into the games under your membership
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #366 on: May 12, 2022, 01:56:31 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 01:50:15 pm
You can only buy if you are eligible and a paid member. Like you can buy for someone elses membership on your account but they get the ticket etc and its not a distributed ticket. This sounds like they're buying on their accounts and assigning to your ID to them as you would be eligible. The issue therefore is who has your NFC pass? this is what's getting them into the games under your membership

Theyre away tickets. Posted to lead booker. Nothing to do with NFC.
Offline Smudge

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #367 on: May 12, 2022, 02:05:46 pm »
I am hoping they can issue me a new Supporter ID and transfer my details over, purchase history etc. I'll report back with what happens.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #368 on: May 12, 2022, 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on May 12, 2022, 01:56:31 pm
Theyre away tickets. Posted to lead booker. Nothing to do with NFC.
So away tickets aren't posted to the address your account is registered to? Any wonder they are touted to fuck
Offline Rhi

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #369 on: May 12, 2022, 02:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on May 12, 2022, 01:37:29 pm
Update to this, noticed that another new name was linked to my account and bought one for Newcastle away on my ST. Contacted the club, been forwarded on to the ticketing investigating team.

Just looked now after Southampton sale and again another new name has bought one on my ST. More evidence I can forward on to them.

Seems as if someone is stockpiling Supporter IDs and using them during sales.

That's awful. Hope you get it sorted soon.

Just thought, do you need a post code to add F&F? You always used to, but can't remember if you still do. Might be worth changing your address to a mate's house for a bit as that should stop anyone else being able to add you as F&F if it's still the same?
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #370 on: May 12, 2022, 02:12:44 pm »
That's awful. Are they not anyone on your F&F list then? If there is anyone on there you dont know, you can delete them and that should help, but if the club can investigate the fraud, even better?
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #371 on: May 12, 2022, 02:13:34 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 02:10:44 pm
So away tickets aren't posted to the address your account is registered to? Any wonder they are touted to fuck

10 envelopes for one transaction would be a bit daft wouldnt it.
Offline Smudge

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #372 on: May 12, 2022, 02:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on May 12, 2022, 02:12:44 pm
That's awful. Are they not anyone on your F&F list then? If there is anyone on there you dont know, you can delete them and that should help, but if the club can investigate the fraud, even better?
Quote from: Rhi on May 12, 2022, 02:12:36 pm
That's awful. Hope you get it sorted soon.

Thanks, I'm sure it will work out. No they are not on my list anymore. The only people on it are people I know and have added myself.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #373 on: May 12, 2022, 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on May 12, 2022, 02:13:34 pm
10 envelopes for one transaction would be a bit daft wouldnt it.
When the touting of aways is as rife as it is then no its not daft. One thing letting one lead booker buy, but posting them all to that same lead booker makes it ridiculous
Offline Rhi

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #374 on: May 12, 2022, 02:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on May 12, 2022, 02:16:00 pm
Thanks, I'm sure it will work out. No they are not on my list anymore. The only people on it are people I know and have added myself.

I've just checked, you do need a post code to add F&F. Might be worth changing your address to a mate's/family's place temporarily (especially if you qualify for final tickets?) because the different post code might stop them being able to add you to another F&F while you get it sorted.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #375 on: May 12, 2022, 02:22:03 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 02:19:27 pm
When the touting of aways is as rife as it is then no its not daft. One thing letting one lead booker buy, but posting them all to that same lead booker makes it ridiculous

10 times the potential for lost post. Additional cost. Everyone has a solution that makes things a lot more difficult for the majority to hurt a few bad eggs.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #376 on: May 12, 2022, 02:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May 12, 2022, 02:19:59 pm
I've just checked, you do need a post code to add F&F. Might be worth changing your address to a mate's/family's place temporarily (especially if you qualify for final tickets?) because the different post code might stop them being able to add you to another F&F while you get it sorted.

You dont. You can leave that box empty. If you look closely it says postcode or surname.
Offline Rhi

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #377 on: May 12, 2022, 02:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on May 12, 2022, 02:22:43 pm
You dont. You can leave that box empty. If you look closely it says postcode or surname.

FFS.

Ignore me then!

Good luck Smudge.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #378 on: May 12, 2022, 02:25:52 pm »
The only time away tickets will be sorted is when it goes full digital like home ones, when it's still paper it'll be a free for all
Offline James_1906

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #379 on: May 12, 2022, 06:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May 12, 2022, 02:23:29 pm
FFS.

Ignore me then!

Good luck Smudge.
They only changed that this season though, used to always be postcode and it should be changed back to post code... if you dont trust someone with your post code they shouldnt be on your F&F list!
Offline ldsn

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #380 on: May 16, 2022, 03:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on May 12, 2022, 02:16:00 pm
Thanks, I'm sure it will work out. No they are not on my list anymore. The only people on it are people I know and have added myself.

How have you been managing to get to those games where the ticket has already been bought on your card and sent elsewhere? Or have they luckily not been for games you were planning to go to anyway?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #381 on: June 7, 2022, 12:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on May 12, 2022, 01:44:47 pm
They haven't got my login details. I've changed my password since the first time to make sure. I assume they get tickets in the basket then add the supporter IDs then.

i know of someone else that had similar. seemed like their membership number got used once (with permission) and then somehow ended up with a third person. pretty easy to do really - i have about 10 peoples' logins that have asked me for help over the years and each one of those probably has 10+ F&Fs with their full names and membership numbers on view. theoretically you could probably find people with the required credits and sneakily purchase using those memberships.

i think they should probably require some sort of active permissioning so that you can approve or reject new F&F requests. Maybe also a 'safe' list for F&Fs you'd be comfortable your tickets being sent to.
Offline James_1906

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #382 on: June 7, 2022, 01:51:58 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June  7, 2022, 12:30:06 pm
i know of someone else that had similar. seemed like their membership number got used once (with permission) and then somehow ended up with a third person. pretty easy to do really - i have about 10 peoples' logins that have asked me for help over the years and each one of those probably has 10+ F&Fs with their full names and membership numbers on view. theoretically you could probably find people with the required credits and sneakily purchase using those memberships.

i think they should probably require some sort of active permissioning so that you can approve or reject new F&F requests. Maybe also a 'safe' list for F&Fs you'd be comfortable your tickets being sent to.
Or just change it back to post codes? Someone on your friends and family should be trusted with your post code.
Offline Teigen

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #383 on: June 16, 2022, 06:36:52 pm »
Hope Im able to go to a match this season, havent been to a game since before covid.. Is there any changes to this new system from last season? Like, do friends still have to register before the season starts for me to be able to buy tickets for them? And is it only max limit of 20 people still?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #384 on: June 16, 2022, 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on June  7, 2022, 01:51:58 pm
Or just change it back to post codes? Someone on your friends and family should be trusted with your post code.

yeah, that actually would solve it ;D
Online keano7

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #385 on: June 16, 2022, 07:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Teigen on June 16, 2022, 06:36:52 pm
Hope Im able to go to a match this season, havent been to a game since before covid.. Is there any changes to this new system from last season? Like, do friends still have to register before the season starts for me to be able to buy tickets for them? And is it only max limit of 20 people still?
Its currently unlimited but I think they will announce max 20 before the bulk sale. They should have a deadline before the first game of the season of who you can add for the season and then thats it. Wont really deter touting though.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #386 on: June 16, 2022, 07:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Teigen on June 16, 2022, 06:36:52 pm
Hope Im able to go to a match this season, havent been to a game since before covid.. Is there any changes to this new system from last season? Like, do friends still have to register before the season starts for me to be able to buy tickets for them? And is it only max limit of 20 people still?

Last seasons system didn't need you to be registered as a friend or family. You just needed a name, email address and a suitable smart phone.

I hope they keep the same system for the new season
Offline swoopy

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #387 on: June 16, 2022, 08:20:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 16, 2022, 07:29:51 pm
Last seasons system didn't need you to be registered as a friend or family. You just needed a name, email address and a suitable smart phone.

I hope they keep the same system for the new season

I don't. Touts paradise.
Offline cmred

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #388 on: June 16, 2022, 08:51:12 pm »
Contacted lfc earlier, no call made as yet wether family and friends need to have purchased membership prior to you being able to transfer tks to them
Offline Hij

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #389 on: June 20, 2022, 11:41:01 am »
Quote from: swoopy on June 16, 2022, 08:20:48 pm
I don't. Touts paradise.

As much as it's great to sort random people out etc, it would make more sense in future if tickets were directed back to the club in future (if your list of 'x' friends and family can't attend) so people can just purchase through the club instead.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #390 on: July 13, 2022, 01:23:07 pm »
New system coming in

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ticketing-update-ahead-2022-23-season

New Ticket Forwarding Scheme allows you to forward on your ticket to anyone on your friends and family list

Fans can register unlimited number of friends and family to their supporter ID account (though they will need to go through the clubs Fan Update (ID) first)

All Friends and Family must be registered before the start of the 2022-23 season  supporters will be unable to make changes to their Friends and Family list after August 5, 2022 for the remainder of the season

Supporters are advised that once a ticket has been forwarded to someone on the assigned Friends and Family list, it cannot be recalled

Tickets purchased in the local members sale, late availability sales or general £9 sale will be non-transferable.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #391 on: July 13, 2022, 01:27:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 13, 2022, 01:23:07 pm
New system coming in

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ticketing-update-ahead-2022-23-season

New Ticket Forwarding Scheme allows you to forward on your ticket to anyone on your friends and family list

Fans can register unlimited number of friends and family to their supporter ID account (though they will need to go through the clubs Fan Update (ID) first)

All Friends and Family must be registered before the start of the 2022-23 season  supporters will be unable to make changes to their Friends and Family list after August 5, 2022 for the remainder of the season

Supporters are advised that once a ticket has been forwarded to someone on the assigned Friends and Family list, it cannot be recalled

Tickets purchased in the local members sale, late availability sales or general £9 sale will be non-transferable.

They could do with providing some further info on this. If a person (in my case, my 5 and 16 year old kids) has a supporter ID for me to bring them to a game, what are the club wanting from me/them?

Is everyone with a supporter ID expected to do the same as we had to do a couple of years back and provide a passport/driving licence to prove their identity?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #392 on: July 13, 2022, 01:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 13, 2022, 01:27:12 pm
They could do with providing some further info on this. If a person (in my case, my 5 and 16 year old kids) has a supporter ID for me to bring them to a game, what are the club wanting from me/them?

Is everyone with a supporter ID expected to do the same as we had to do a couple of years back and provide a passport/driving licence to prove their identity?

I think the Fan Update is just what they did when they did it with the Season tickets a couple of years ago.

It is not a centralised ID system that will be used at the match. It is just to prove that the person who is being put down as a Friend or Family is a real person and that their name on their ID matches the one being put down on that list.

Having an unlimited number of friends and family does open it up to have a list like this

TOUT TICKET 1 (fan card number)
TOUT TICKET 2 (fan card number)
.
.
.
.
TOUT TICKET 999999 (fan card number)

I think it is just to stop things like this happening
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #393 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
https://twitter.com/lfcspares/status/1547881933903785985?s=21&t=ErqcFyJGzx7XQDHxIvNpMQ

Surely the club can sift out the people who are adding loads of new F&F to their members list. Unlimited is a stupid idea, a stupid idea having any more than 5 on a list in the first place. A touts haven

Dont you also need someone postcode to be added to an F&F also
Offline AR48

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #394 on: Today at 04:25:29 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:56:27 pm
https://twitter.com/lfcspares/status/1547881933903785985?s=21&t=ErqcFyJGzx7XQDHxIvNpMQ

Surely the club can sift out the people who are adding loads of new F&F to their members list. Unlimited is a stupid idea, a stupid idea having any more than 5 on a list in the first place. A touts haven

Dont you also need someone postcode to be added to an F&F also

More fool the people posting their details underneath that. If we get to a semi final/final with a ballot. Some people who were successful are going to find that tickets have been bought under their name by touts and sold at a 1000% mark up. Whilst they complain to the ticket office that they willingly handed over their personal details.
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #395 on: Today at 04:39:18 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:56:27 pm
https://twitter.com/lfcspares/status/1547881933903785985?s=21&t=ErqcFyJGzx7XQDHxIvNpMQ

Surely the club can sift out the people who are adding loads of new F&F to their members list. Unlimited is a stupid idea, a stupid idea having any more than 5 on a list in the first place. A touts haven

Dont you also need someone postcode to be added to an F&F also
A stupid idea having more than 5? I frequently buy for numerous mates that dont even have access to a computer when tickets go on sale let alone be able to sit at one all day, so how on earth are they supposed to buy tickets if someone else cant do it for them? Log into each individual account and buy singles? Would be great in a limited sale  ::)
Online LFCJayy

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #396 on: Today at 04:45:26 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:39:18 pm
A stupid idea having more than 5? I frequently buy for numerous mates that dont even have access to a computer when tickets go on sale let alone be able to sit at one all day, so how on earth are they supposed to buy tickets if someone else cant do it for them? Log into each individual account and buy singles? Would be great in a limited sale  ::)
The initial idea of 20 is what they should of done.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #397 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:39:18 pm
A stupid idea having more than 5? I frequently buy for numerous mates that dont even have access to a computer when tickets go on sale let alone be able to sit at one all day, so how on earth are they supposed to buy tickets if someone else cant do it for them? Log into each individual account and buy singles? Would be great in a limited sale  ::)
;D

How many F&F would you see as being a reasonable amount?
Online LFCJayy

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #398 on: Today at 05:29:01 pm »
Any chance of the club reversing this?
At first I was hesitant but the amount of people moaning actually makes no sense.
I understand missing a handful, 3 at most but some people must be messing with the excuses they have
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #399 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:48:39 pm
;D

How many F&F would you see as being a reasonable amount?
Bearing in mind that you can buy up to 10 tickets for aways in 1 x transaction, which I regularly do for euro aways, as LFCJayy has mentioned above, 20 is a reasonable amount. 5 is ridiculous.

Or have 2 lists, 1 for those that you can transfer to and 1 for those that you can buy for.
