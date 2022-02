Thanks, I've tried that. The name who says the ticket was purchased by has never been on my FF. Can only assume the lad who I allowed to add me has passed my details on to others.



That happened to me years ago but luckily he took noticed when I asked him to stop. If you know who this person is a mate of and take them off your list, then surely he would be able to select your mate from his list when he buys them next time, or maybe he just logs on as your mate?