Friends and Family

September 13, 2021, 10:49:58 pm
Can you click "add to Apple wallet", if so and if its not there click edit passes and it will be there as a recently added ticket.
September 13, 2021, 11:36:23 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on September 13, 2021, 06:22:46 pm
Mate is having same issue. PDF doesn't seem to have been attached to the email. Did anyone else have this and resolve?

Mate of mine had this issue for Chelsea, the ticket had to be recalled by the owner and then distributed back to him again.
September 14, 2021, 07:15:21 am
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on September 13, 2021, 11:36:23 pm
Mate of mine had this issue for Chelsea, the ticket had to be recalled by the owner and then distributed back to him again.
Recalling and reissuing has meant he now gets an email attachment, but "add to Apple wallet" throws code at him. He's in Germany until tonight, so hopefully that is causing some of the issues
Yesterday at 10:39:31 am
For palace can you only transfer to f and f now or is it still email
Yesterday at 10:41:59 am
still e-mail !
Yesterday at 10:42:23 am
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 10:39:31 am
For palace can you only transfer to f and f now or is it still email
Still email
Today at 11:38:22 am
Hey

have they said if you're able to distribute tickets outside your F&F for the rest of the season (or some other defined time?)
Today at 11:42:36 am
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 11:38:22 am
Hey

have they said if you're able to distribute tickets outside your F&F for the rest of the season (or some other defined time?)
Only up to and including Palace so far
