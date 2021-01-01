When receiving a transferred ticket you'll get an email, ignore the pdf, scroll to the bottom and there'll be NFC Ticket Download in red. If this doesn't appear ask the sender to cancel/recall the message and send it again.



Under the download section there's 2 buttons - add to apple wallet and save to phone. I think on an iPhone you can click either, it still saves in Wallet.

A ticket will appear where ever its saved.

In an android there may be a QR code embedded in the ticket, but on an iPhone under the ticket it says Hold Near Reader. Suggesting you may not need to do anything else. However if you click the 3 buttons on the top right it reveals the QR code.

