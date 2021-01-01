« previous next »
Friends and Family

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:13:33 pm
When you say "downloading the NFC pass" what do you mean exactly? You don't download a new pass for each game.

You do for these current transferred tickets for the first three games. They don't go onto a fan card / membership NFC pass, they are individual NFC passes.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm
So if I transfer my sons (junior) seat to a friends and family for a game and they are an adult they wont pay a fee?
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
You do for these current transferred tickets for the first three games. They don't go onto a fan card / membership NFC pass, they are individual NFC passes.

Yeah for the person they are being transferred to. I read it as their own membership isn't showing the ticket. Suppose it would make sense the ticket has been transferred to them given the thread  :D

Although they've also posted on the members sale thread and reading that post suggests it's their own membership.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Yesterday at 06:42:26 pm
Yes, the Chelsea and Palace game were showing this morning but have since been removed for everyone for some reason unknown.  I'm having problems downloading the NFC pass.  It worked fine for the last home game of last season but now getting a 404 file error.
Are you using Chrome? I am on Android and it didn't work unless I opened the account in Chrome, and made sure I had Google Pay downloaded. Not sure of the Apple equivalent but think it's on the site or someone will tell you
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:54:43 am
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm
So if I transfer my sons (junior) seat to a friends and family for a game and they are an adult they won’t pay a fee?

https://t.co/mwD2aStFNV?amp=1

Just got a link to an FAQ from the support Twitter account.

I have a concessionary match ticket, do I need to pay a price difference when transferring my ticket for a friend or family member using Ticket Distribution?

No, for the first few games of the 2021/22 season, the Club will waive any fee. This will be reviewed throughout the season. Any changes will be published online.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm
A family member has distributed a ticket (season ticket) to me for the Burnley game.

She's had an email saying the ticket has been sent.

On my account she is on my friends & family list but there is no option anywhere to download the NFC pass / Ticket.

Any ideas why?
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 09:09:57 pm
Got to be a fee surely. Naive or lazy from the TO if they dont charge.

Its in the FAQs on the website, the club are waiving the fee for the first 3 games of the season



Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
·
26m
Hi. The purchase history will come back soon. This is due to the tickets being prepared for the Burnley game. - Matt

Also just saw this on Twitter about purchase history.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:03:53 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:47:16 pm
A family member has distributed a ticket (season ticket) to me for the Burnley game.

She's had an email saying the ticket has been sent.

On my account she is on my friends & family list but there is no option anywhere to download the NFC pass / Ticket.

Any ideas why?

The friends and family list is not being used for the first 3 games of the season as per the information the club sent out last week. She'll have needed to have put your name and email address in to transfer the ticket and then you'll receive that to download your pass.
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #48 on: Today at 02:09:56 pm
Has anybody managed to use the distribute button to transfer the Burnley ticket to somebody on their f&f list ?.
When I click distribute it just asks me for a name and email address. I thought it would just display a list of your f&F and you could just pick from that list ?
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:16:43 pm
The answer to your question is literally in the post above yours
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:16:43 pm
The answer to your question is literally in the post above yours

Thanks, I read that question and thought it wasnt same scenario, but same answer still applies, 👍🙂
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm
kin ell, the fuckin hassle trying to get this ticket sorted!...have to say, I much preferred bunking in over the turnstyles...
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #52 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm
My brother falls under the underlying health conditions group and although slowly getting used to normal life again still doesn't fancy sitting with 60k people just yet.

If we use a family friend who doesn't have a Liverpool membership how does that work? He's not going to buy a years membership just for the 1 game we've currently purchased is he
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #53 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 03:23:46 pm
My brother falls under the underlying health conditions group and although slowly getting used to normal life again still doesn't fancy sitting with 60k people just yet.

If we use a family friend who doesn't have a Liverpool membership how does that work? He's not going to buy a years membership just for the 1 game we've currently purchased is he
just put in his name and email in the distribute section
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #54 on: Today at 03:52:10 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 03:23:46 pm
My brother falls under the underlying health conditions group and although slowly getting used to normal life again still doesn't fancy sitting with 60k people just yet.

If we use a family friend who doesn't have a Liverpool membership how does that work? He's not going to buy a years membership just for the 1 game we've currently purchased is he
Supporter ID's are free mate, create an account here.
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/crmcreateaccount.aspx
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #55 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm
When receiving a transferred ticket you'll get an email, ignore the pdf, scroll to the bottom and there'll be NFC Ticket Download in red. If this doesn't appear ask the sender to cancel/recall the message and send it again.

Under the download section there's 2 buttons - add to apple wallet and save to phone. I think on an iPhone you can click either, it still saves in Wallet.
A ticket will appear where ever its saved.
In an android there may be a QR code embedded in the ticket, but on an iPhone under the ticket it says Hold Near Reader. Suggesting you may not need to do anything else. However if you click the 3 buttons on the top right it reveals the QR code.
