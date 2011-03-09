« previous next »
Author Topic: Rats - Rattus norvegicus  (Read 561 times)

Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 am »
Rats. I hate them (four-legged variety)

My road has them and sure enough Ive seen one or two in my back garden recently, including one at 10.00am on a sunny midweek morning as Im working from home!

Local council charged me £25 for the privilege of a pest control man to come out last week who gleefully pointed out where they had been and left some poison for them, saying hes coming back in a weeks time.

Last night Im in the process of putting the bin out when the next-door neighbour and his young son pull up. Just as Im exchanging pleasantries with him and move my bin, one of the bastards scurries out! In a scene of pure comedy gold, I let out the most high-pitched, blood curdling screech ever and begin dancing from foot-to-foot. It literally ran through my legs and towards my wide-open front door, but thankfully shot down the entry!

My neighbour was like, are you ok And, what was that?, me, in shock replied a fookin big rat!. Neighbours son is wide eyed in panic now.
Im not (wasnt) especially scared of them, but the suddenness of that gave me a nasty shock.

They are obviously around because someone is/was a scruffy bastard and left stuff out, but now I cant have my mates round in the garden, cant work with the door open and now seemingly need to be careful moving the bins.

The urban myths can do one too, 'they are more scared of you', 'they are harmless' - bollocks!
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm »
Haha I do love your tales Alpha!

More rats than there is humans!
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:57 pm »
Years ago we had an old run down storage garage at the back of Birkenhead Town Hall which gradually fell out if use. As usual there was a great manhunt for an old but effective piece of technical equipment which a wise old officer swore blind was in the garage.

The lad who went round noticed that there was a small hole in the bottom of the ancient wooden door. Thought nothing of it and fumbled around to find the light switch. He saw what he thought was a small carpet but when he switched the light on the large crowd of rats congregating there ran all over. Needless to say he slammed the door shut and did a runner.

When the rat specialists came out they pointed out the holes behind the garage which lead to an old sewer. The rats, all from Birkenhead Docks lineage, had poured out the sewer, nibbled a hole in the door and used it as a winter refuge.

Horrible.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:32:30 pm »
See a few in the park near us down by the river. Dont mind that so much but did see one strolling up a residential street nearby in the middle of the day and thats a bit grim.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm »
I see them in Costco carpark all the time when I'm walking back from town at night. Usually the size of a cat and trying to drag half a costco pizza back to wherever it lives.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
I see them in Costco carpark all the time when I'm walking back from town at night. Usually the size of a cat and trying to drag half a costco pizza back to wherever it lives.

Probably bringing it back for his turtle mates.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm »
Bins and Bird tables are the biggest attractors for rats.

Don't let bins over flow and have a closeable  lid. Bird feeders - if you can't catch the throw away of birds on a floor tray and clean regularly, then you're going to run the  risk of enticing rats in.

Poisons are too prone to taking out potentially other animals, I prefer to shoot them, though we don't have many left now, a bit like magpies, who are sky rats.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm
Probably bringing it back for his turtle mates.

That was the joke I made to my gf at the time. She didnt get the reference  :(
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
That was the joke I made to my gf at the time. She didnt get the reference  :(

This country.

I saw the official Spurs Twitter announced Romero with a bad So Solid Crew reference and no fucker knew what they were going on about. Ive never felt so old. :D
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm »
Mate, you should read 1984

Yeah,  by mate i mean fellow red and white kopite.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:37:01 am »
There's lots of rats here, and they're there all the time. I know because the cat brings them in quite often. Usually young ones, just out of baby age. The older ones are probably too careful, there's lots of cats here too! I'm pretty sure they are rats, I only got a mouse brought in once.

The only time I've seen a big adult rat during the day was when it had been poisened. Poor thing tried to drink all the water from a drain in my yard and ate the moss on the concrete, signs of poisoning.

I think they are quite cute to be honest. :-\
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:44:13 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:37:01 am
There's lots of rats here, and they're there all the time. I know because the cat brings them in quite often. Usually young ones, just out of baby age. The older ones are probably too careful, there's lots of cats here too! I'm pretty sure they are rats, I only got a mouse brought in once.

The only time I've seen a big adult rat during the day was when it had been poisened. Poor thing tried to drink all the water from a drain in my yard and ate the moss on the concrete, signs of poisoning.

I think they are quite cute to be honest. :-\

Most of the rats we see are hanging out of next door's cat's mouth,some of them are almost as big as her.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:42:01 am »
The thread title piqued my interest, "got to have a squint at that". 

Then it wasn't about the Stranglers first album, it was about people's encounters with big mice.  How disappointed was I?
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:37:01 am
There's lots of rats here, and they're there all the time. I know because the cat brings them in quite often. Usually young ones, just out of baby age. The older ones are probably too careful, there's lots of cats here too! I'm pretty sure they are rats, I only got a mouse brought in once.

The only time I've seen a big adult rat during the day was when it had been poisened. Poor thing tried to drink all the water from a drain in my yard and ate the moss on the concrete, signs of poisoning.

I think they are quite cute to be honest. :-\

Mate of mine used to have pet rats and they were lovely things.

However, my mate used to work in an engineering firm in one of the old 3 storey warehouses on Sefton Street and he walked into the canteen one morning at 7am to be confronted by a wharf rat, he said it was fucking huge, as big as a cat and just sat looking at him. He lobbed a spanner at it and it just sneered before ambling away. It then climbed into the cooker and when he pulled the door open, the back was gone and there was a hole in the wall the fuckers had made.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:11:45 pm »
Are they Hanging Around?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tw2apT8MWVQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tw2apT8MWVQ</a>

Rattus Rattus is the other common species but whichever you get they are nasty fuckers if they get into your house. We had the telltale rat droppings last year and you need to be really carefull cleaning up. Their shit can contain some horrible diseases. Had pest control in who thought they probably got in through the drains and up through the toilet bowl. Had the waterboard check the interceptors and also closed up any holes.

Had a mouse pop up through a hole in a concrete floor so put traps down.

All been clear for a while now.

Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:13:36 pm »
How can you tell the difference in species Alan? The ones I see by the river are brown and about the size of my foot (not counting the tail).

You see the odd dead one by the canal from time to time which is a bit grim.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:35:47 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
Bins and Bird tables are the biggest attractors for rats.

Don't let bins over flow and have a closeable  lid. Bird feeders - if you can't catch the throw away of birds on a floor tray and clean regularly, then you're going to run the  risk of enticing rats in.

Poisons are too prone to taking out potentially other animals, I prefer to shoot them, though we don't have many left now, a bit like magpies, who are sky rats.


That really cold & snowy winter in 09/10 I put a bird feeder out hanging from a tree branch cos the snow was thick on the ground and everything was frozen. Wasn't a very good one, as the nuts and seeds used to just spill out onto the tray then onto the floor below.

A couple days later I saw squirrel tracks in the snow leading from the back of the garden to below the feeder then back again. There were more tracks the next day. Then I saw the squirrel making its scampering way across the snow and it wasn't a squirrel. The feeder went in the bin.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:57:12 pm »
My bosses office looks out on our car park and one day he just shouted 'little bastard', and he'd seen a rat outside just run up his car tyre. When he went home later he slammed the door first....and it shot out and off like a rocket! About a week later he was having issues with the electrics on his car, took it to a local garage who told him said rat had gnawed through a load of wires and it was gonna cost him £200 to fix. He started parking in another businesses car park purely to avoid this fucking rat feasting on his car..... few weeks later started having the same issues, took it garage again and the rats only followed him to the new car park and started chewing on his wires again!
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:01:00 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:57:12 pm
My bosses office looks out on our car park and one day he just shouted 'little bastard', and he'd seen a rat outside just run up his car tyre. When he went home later he slammed the door first....and it shot out and off like a rocket! About a week later he was having issues with the electrics on his car, took it to a local garage who told him said rat had gnawed through a load of wires and it was gonna cost him £200 to fix. He started parking in another businesses car park purely to avoid this fucking rat feasting on his car..... few weeks later started having the same issues, took it garage again and the rats only followed him to the new car park and started chewing on his wires again!

Plenty of cars on our road have had their wires chewed etc, when the rats get into the warm engine bay I guess.

Horrendous for them round here, walk around in broad daylight and the council do sweet FA
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 04:01:00 pm
Plenty of cars on our road have had their wires chewed etc, when the rats get into the warm engine bay I guess.

Horrendous for them round here, walk around in broad daylight and the council do sweet FA


I know there's the 'law of unintended consequences' but if I had a 'eradicate the entire species' button, it'd be close between these and mosquitos/midges
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:10:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:13:36 pm
How can you tell the difference in species Alan? The ones I see by the river are brown and about the size of my foot (not counting the tail).

You see the odd dead one by the canal from time to time which is a bit grim.

Your foot has a tail?  :o
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 05:10:35 pm
Your foot has a tail?  :o

Just cant tie my laces.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:42:27 pm
Mate of mine used to have pet rats and they were lovely things.

However, my mate used to work in an engineering firm in one of the old 3 storey warehouses on Sefton Street and he walked into the canteen one morning at 7am to be confronted by a wharf rat, he said it was fucking huge, as big as a cat and just sat looking at him. He lobbed a spanner at it and it just sneered before ambling away. It then climbed into the cooker and when he pulled the door open, the back was gone and there was a hole in the wall the fuckers had made.

Ha. My Uncle John was a storeman in Dysons in Grafton Street. In the late 70s their ratter gave birth to a litter and he gave my dad a little black kitten. Within weeks it was out and about killing everything in sight leading to him being belatedly christened Sid, after Sid Vicious. He'd often claw at the backdoor with some hald dead creature in his jaws leading to my mum chasing him away with the yard brush.

He was a right bastard of a cat.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:34:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:21:28 pm
Ha. My Uncle John was a storeman in Dysons in Grafton Street. In the late 70s their ratter gave birth to a litter and he gave my dad a little black kitten. Within weeks it was out and about killing everything in sight leading to him being belatedly christened Sid, after Sid Vicious. He'd often claw at the backdoor with some hald dead creature in his jaws leading to my mum chasing him away with the yard brush.

He was a right bastard of a cat.

That's just remined me of a story my Ma told me about their cat they had when she lived in Everton. This cat killed everything in sight until one day this huge rat was on the cellar steps and the cat shit itself and legged it. Think one of my uncles managed to kill the rat.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:57:47 pm »
Rob's Father : Well, aren't you crackers just cute as the dickens?

RAWK : You're Rob's parents?

Rob's Mother : Yes, all his life.

Rob's  Father : Say, would you crackers like to hear about the time we met Roland Rat?

RAWK : [impatiently]  No, that's okay.

Rob's  Father : Ooh, it must have been about seven, eight years ago. Me and the little lady was out on this boat, you see, all alone at night, when all of the sudden this huge creature, this giant Rat from the 1980s Kids Television Era, comes out of the water.

Rob's  Mother : We was so scared, Lord have mercy, I jumped up in the boat, and I said, "Thomas, Thomas, what on earth is that creature?"

Rob's Father : It stood above us looking down with these big red eyes...

Rob's  Mother : Oh, it was so scary!

Rob's Father : ...and I yelled, I said, "What do you want from us, Roland?" And the monster bent down, and said, "I need about tree-fiddy."

[long pause]

RAWK : What's tree-fiddy?

Rob's  Father : Three dollars, and fifty cents.

Rob's  Mother : Tree-fiddy.

RAWK : He wanted money?

Rob's  Father : That's right. I said, "I ain't givin' you no tree-fiddy, you goddamn Rat! Get your own goddamn money!"

Rob's Mother : I gave him a dollar.

Rob's Father : She gave him a dollar.

Rob's Mother : I thought he'd go away if I gave him a dollar.

Rob's Father : Well, of course he's not gonna go away, Mary! You give him a dollar, he's gonna assume you got more
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:16:26 pm »
Capon, you're a fucking loon :lmao
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:16:26 pm
Capon, you're a fucking loon :lmao
haha its from South Park ;D
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm »
Rats are so cute :)






Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:53:19 pm »
We had pet rats when I was a kid. They are great pets, infinitely better than hamsters or guinea pigs. I had a coupleof degus as an adult, and they are nice but you can't train them tricks and aren't as tame as rats.

Always think about getting some but have never got round to it.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:57:13 pm »
Rats are the lowliest and most despised of all creatures. If they have a purpose, so do we.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 10:42:01 am
The thread title piqued my interest, "got to have a squint at that". 

Then it wasn't about the Stranglers first album, it was about people's encounters with big mice.  How disappointed was I?
me too brilliant album theres lots of rats down here you can see the whites of there
eyes they got sharp teeth deep breath and lots of diseasesssssssss
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:50:31 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 06:57:13 pm
Rats are the lowliest and most despised of all creatures. If they have a purpose, so do we.


Below even Mancs?
