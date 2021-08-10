I follow Margera on Instagram and its been grim viewing this last year or so. Hes clearly struggling mentally and with addiction. Someone has cleaned up his account now but until recently it was there for everyone to see. A quick search on YouTube will get you up to date.



I used to adore him, but watching Jackass and Viva La Bam now, as an adult, makes me realize that hes always been a major douchebag. I would even go as far as calling him a bully. Its sad that he wont participate but in his current state I dont think he wouldve been entertaining.