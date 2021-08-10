« previous next »
Author Topic: Jackass  (Read 447 times)

Offline Dench57

Jackass
« on: August 10, 2021, 07:25:10 am »
Wasn't sure where else to put this, but I see Bam Margera is suing Jonny Knoxville, Paramount etc. after being cut from the latest film (out October 2021)

https://variety.com/2021/film/news/bam-margera-sues-jackass-johnny-knoxville-1235037437/

From the little I've been following this it seems like Bam's been through some rough times with the old substance abuse in recent years, whereas most of the others have cleaned up their act. Kinda bleak seeing it come to this. Bam is clearly unwell so I don't want to shit on him too much, but my memory of him in the TV show was that he was fairly spoilt compared to the others, he was basically a rock star for the time, and he was always the most eager to dish it out but struggled to take it.

Jackass generally is something I'd forgotten about for many years but it re-entered my consciousness recently with news of the film. I've been going through some of the old TV stuff on Youtube and forgotten how much I loved it when I was young. Dumb, low-stakes fucking around like the big ramp they had on the lake (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFFMYMDzTAg&ab_channel=MTVVault) - most of the stuff they were getting up to was the dream for me as a 12-15 year old, and you can clearly see they were having genuine fun with it.

Can't say I followed any of the more recent films, though shit like the Hand (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMS4ESFlfDk&ab_channel=Movieclips) is always gonna be funny.

Probably deserves a longer OP but can't really be arsed at the moment, cheers.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jackass
« Reply #1 on: August 10, 2021, 10:06:49 am »
We used to go to a bar in a mediocre Manchester suburb in our teens where they just played Jackass The Movie on repeat on big screens behind the bar. For that reason it'll probably always be my answer to "what film have you seen the most times?"
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Jackass
« Reply #2 on: August 10, 2021, 03:17:32 pm »
From what I've read, Bam was asked to go to rehab and take sobriety tests in order to partake in the movie but he refused and so was cut from the team.

He then took it really badly and started making threats and harrassing one or two of the other guys.

I'll definitely catch the new movie as it brings back a lot of nostalgia from around 2000-2001. I think some of the other films are on netflix - always good for an hour or two of irreverant humour.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jackass
« Reply #3 on: August 10, 2021, 03:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on August 10, 2021, 07:25:10 am
Wasn't sure where else to put this, but I see Bam Margera is suing Jonny Knoxville, Paramount etc. after being cut from the latest film (out October 2021)

https://variety.com/2021/film/news/bam-margera-sues-jackass-johnny-knoxville-1235037437/

From the little I've been following this it seems like Bam's been through some rough times with the old substance abuse in recent years, whereas most of the others have cleaned up their act. Kinda bleak seeing it come to this. Bam is clearly unwell so I don't want to shit on him too much, but my memory of him in the TV show was that he was fairly spoilt compared to the others, he was basically a rock star for the time, and he was always the most eager to dish it out but struggled to take it.

Knoxville was always the most respected, as the most eager to take it, beyond the point of reason. The director was almost always described as the overseer holding his boys in line, but accounts indicate it was the exact opposite: he was the instigator and egger on in chief. Except when it came to Knoxville. Knoxville was the only one where the director vetoed shooting because he was so careless of his own safety.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Jackass
« Reply #4 on: August 10, 2021, 04:00:17 pm »
Yeah Knoxville is a fucking lunatic. They all are to a certain degree but he just gives no fucks, the amount of stunts he's done with big fuck off bulls.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jackass
« Reply #5 on: August 10, 2021, 04:15:10 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 10, 2021, 04:00:17 pm
Yeah Knoxville is a fucking lunatic. They all are to a certain degree but he just gives no fucks, the amount of stunts he's done with big fuck off bulls.

The incident I refer to was a plan to do some shooting on a mountain, which they ascended using a ski lift. There were a number of malfunctions and accidents, which spooked the crew, but Knoxville didn't let that deter him. Eventually Jeff Tremaine vetoed shooting the skit, despite Knoxville wanting to continue.
Offline dalarr

Re: Jackass
« Reply #6 on: August 10, 2021, 06:53:47 pm »
I follow Margera on Instagram and its been grim viewing this last year or so. Hes clearly struggling mentally and with addiction. Someone has cleaned up his account now but until recently it was there for everyone to see. A quick search on YouTube will get you up to date.

I used to adore him, but watching Jackass and Viva La Bam now, as an adult, makes me realize that hes always been a major douchebag. I would even go as far as calling him a bully. Its sad that he wont participate but in his current state I dont think he wouldve been entertaining.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jackass
« Reply #7 on: August 10, 2021, 07:34:27 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on August 10, 2021, 06:53:47 pm
I follow Margera on Instagram and its been grim viewing this last year or so. Hes clearly struggling mentally and with addiction. Someone has cleaned up his account now but until recently it was there for everyone to see. A quick search on YouTube will get you up to date.

I used to adore him, but watching Jackass and Viva La Bam now, as an adult, makes me realize that hes always been a major douchebag. I would even go as far as calling him a bully. Its sad that he wont participate but in his current state I dont think he wouldve been entertaining.

The member least capable of laughing at himself.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Jackass
« Reply #8 on: August 10, 2021, 07:45:41 pm »
Yeah Bam was always a bit of a twat, and he's seemingly spiraled since the show ended and his fame faded.

Loved it when I was younger, inc Bam's spin off, but it got a bit stupid in the end (or maybe I grew up!). Will give the new one a watch but not sure if it's going to be as funny seeing 50yr olds doing stupid shit  ;D
Offline mgs88

Re: Jackass
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:21:30 am »
I think a lot of Bam's issues stem back to Ryan Dunn's death.  Not to say he wasn't abusing substances prior to that but it definitely ramped up after the car crash.
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: Jackass
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:20:23 pm »
Love Jackass, still watch the repeats whenever they're on and still laugh at the stupid stunts. Chris Pontius was probably my favourite, dressing up as Satan and telling people not to believe what was written about him in the Bible  ;D
Offline Sangria

Re: Jackass
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 05:20:23 pm
Love Jackass, still watch the repeats whenever they're on and still laugh at the stupid stunts. Chris Pontius was probably my favourite, dressing up as Satan and telling people not to believe what was written about him in the Bible  ;D

Party boy. Also his Playgirl shoot.
Online Schmidt

Re: Jackass
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:51:07 pm »
Yeah I always liked Pontius, just seemed like a good guy having fun.
