Wasn't sure where else to put this, but I see Bam Margera is suing Jonny Knoxville, Paramount etc. after being cut from the latest film (out October 2021)https://variety.com/2021/film/news/bam-margera-sues-jackass-johnny-knoxville-1235037437/
From the little I've been following this it seems like Bam's been through some rough times with the old substance abuse in recent years, whereas most of the others have cleaned up their act. Kinda bleak seeing it come to this. Bam is clearly unwell so I don't want to shit on him too much, but my memory of him in the TV show was that he was fairly spoilt compared to the others, he was basically a rock star for the time, and he was always the most eager to dish it out but struggled to take it.
Jackass generally is something I'd forgotten about for many years but it re-entered my consciousness recently with news of the film. I've been going through some of the old TV stuff on Youtube and forgotten how much I loved it when I was young. Dumb, low-stakes fucking around like the big ramp they had on the lake (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFFMYMDzTAg&ab_channel=MTVVault
) - most of the stuff they were getting up to was the dream for me as a 12-15 year old, and you can clearly see they were having genuine fun with it.
Can't say I followed any of the more recent films, though shit like the Hand (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMS4ESFlfDk&ab_channel=Movieclips
) is always gonna be funny.
Probably deserves a longer OP but can't really be arsed at the moment, cheers.