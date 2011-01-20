« previous next »
Author Topic: Is music a cult?  (Read 259 times)

Is music a cult?
When I was saying I don't get Bruce Springsteen (Listening to his greatist hits album right now -I love being proven wrong and love getting an exuse to randomly listen to music)

..

Is it an actual cult?

I remember when I used to be pretty into music I'd have my favourites and I'd get quite angry if they were dissed and I 'hated' other artists as that was part of what it was then.


Now obviously quite a lot older and seeing most music as a sideshow, was it a cult then - were you part of a gang? Rockers? Punks? Mods? Dweebs?

Re: Is music a cult?
I see what you mean but I dislike the term "cult band" because it's sort of a marketing term - ohh, not loads of people like it, but it's musically valid! To some!

Over the top fandom annoys me - and especially when it's some act BIG. Like Springsteen needs championing

There is plenteeeeee of great music around now. It's not monoculture anymore, the net spread it across the sea of information... it's there.

I'm... I dunno. Much as I adore the La's and I am wearing a Joy Division climate change shirt right now https://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/joy-division/classic-joy-division-sleeve-reworked-for-climate-change-campaign/

and music is part of my identity, and it's lovely to share it

When it comes right down to it you're listening to it and it does something to you beyond the reach of anything else and it has that personal touch else you are a scenester and not really after the music per se.

Cult meaning - good, not A list, some fans? Fine. Tribalism? I suppose it's like football. Deadly serious but possible to admire it. I mean, I cannot stand the Eagles. I would be murdered somewhere for that possibly I dunno it never comes up. The Who - meh. Does that make me a wanker? Or does it just mean my life hasn't taken me in a way where that music speaks to me - surely the mission?

But again I don't like why you can't just be into a band or act or artist without the label.

Am I into cult band The La's?

From my point of view I'm into music I like and a lot of the baggage is simply that. Doesn't.. bother me. Just never felt necessary to pigeonhole.

I mean, be into unit shifting Bon Jovi all you want! But unless you sit in your room vibing about the profits specifically it's at best trivia and nowt to do with the music entering your ears & soul...
Re: Is music a cult?
Anyway if you'd like to know more about my philosophy I have a teepee at the north side of Sefton Park. Julia and Aaron will show you in, dispose of your wares and finally embrace your destiny. You'll wonder what you did all these years, why exactly you've been wasting your life, but we are here now.

We are a family. A faith, even. Step inside, brothers and sisters, for herein lies the bounty of Britpop.
Re: Is music a cult?
Well, no. Some people do cling to their favourite artists a lot of the time though and don't deal with criticism of them well. Tends to be a trend for younger people though, really, something people grow out of.
Re: Is music a cult?
Are The Cult music?
Re: Is music a cult?
Re: Is music a cult?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:26:43 am
When I was saying I don't get Bruce Springsteen (Listening to his greatist hits album right now -I love being proven wrong and love getting an exuse to randomly listen to music)

..

Is it an actual cult?

I remember when I used to be pretty into music I'd have my favourites and I'd get quite angry if they were dissed and I 'hated' other artists as that was part of what it was then.


Now obviously quite a lot older and seeing most music as a sideshow, was it a cult then - were you part of a gang? Rockers? Punks? Mods? Dweebs?

I think that Suede reached the greatest peaks of the Britpop era (IMHO nothing touches The Wild Ones). But I used to absolutely rip into their lyrics, which were hilariously repetitive in their themes and words. I'd call myself a fan. But I could also see their objective qualities and shortcomings.
