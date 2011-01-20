When I was saying I don't get Bruce Springsteen (Listening to his greatist hits album right now -I love being proven wrong and love getting an exuse to randomly listen to music)



..



Is it an actual cult?



I remember when I used to be pretty into music I'd have my favourites and I'd get quite angry if they were dissed and I 'hated' other artists as that was part of what it was then.





Now obviously quite a lot older and seeing most music as a sideshow, was it a cult then - were you part of a gang? Rockers? Punks? Mods? Dweebs?



