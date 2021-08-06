nah. i have no idea



ok



top four are chelsea / Liverpool / city/ mancutd. Injuries will decide. City wont be as good as they should be.



then theres the league of europe mediocrity:

leicester, spuds , arse, evertons

and villa will climb into that if their signings gel



Leeds will be the same wildcards. Improvements in the squad will be cancelled out by other teams wariness and countertactics.



Wolves will revert to the mean and be solid mid table

West Ham will revert to the mean and be low mid table . Their big signings will be crap but their underradar buys come good.



Brentford will do a better than predicted, Palace will recover from a slow start, Burnley and Hove City will be unremarkable.





Relegated:



Watford

Newcastle will run out of luck

Southampton are selling up





Top scorer will be aubyemang by default. Other teams will score more goals but theyll be sharing them across front 3s & Kane wont play enough games.

Top assists - assists are bullshit

young players - Elliot and Guehi





First manager sacked will be someone surprising, for unfootbally reasons. #Metoo or bungs or something





