Author Topic: Premier League Predictions 21/22  (Read 1392 times)

Premier League Predictions 21/22
« on: August 6, 2021, 06:25:51 pm »
A week to go:

1) Post your league table
2) top scorer
3) most assists
4) young player to make the step up
5) first manager sacked
6) first referee to make a monumental fuck up

Mine:

1)

City
Liverpool
United
Chelsea
Leicester
Arsenal
Spurs
West Ham
Villa
Everton
Wolves
Leeds
Southampton
Newcastle
Brighton
Brentford
Burnley
Palace
Watford
Norwich

2) Salah

3) KDB

4) Elliot

5) Rafa Benitez

6) Craig Pawson


Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #1 on: August 6, 2021, 06:31:17 pm »
Chelsea
Man City
Liverpool
Man Utd
Leicester
Arsenal
Spurs
Aston Villa
Everton
Lots of crap teams

Salah top scorer

De Bruyne

Lamptey

Xisco

Whoever referees Brentford v Arsenal
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #2 on: August 6, 2021, 07:26:36 pm »
1.LFC



the rest


2.SALAH
3.TRENT
4.lingaard
5.What Gerry Said
6.What Gerry said
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #3 on: August 6, 2021, 09:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  6, 2021, 06:31:17 pm
Whoever referees Brentford v Arsenal

lol.

Can't be doing the whole league table. I have no idea from about 8th to 15th. So..

Liverpool
City
United
Chelsea
Leicester
Arsenal
Villa
Spurs
--------
Bottom 3
Watford
Palace
Norwich.

Salah
KDB
Not sure what this really means...
Viera
What Gerry said
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #4 on: August 6, 2021, 10:03:09 pm »
Leicester just mandatory in 5th every season from now on.  ;D
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #5 on: August 6, 2021, 10:31:26 pm »
1) Post your league table

Liverpool
City
Chelsea
United
Villa
Leicester
Spurs
Leeds
Everton
Arsenal
Wolves
West Ham
Southampton
Palace
Brighton
Newcastle
Norwich
Brentford
Burnley
Watford

2) top scorer
Salah

3) most assists
Mane

4) young player to make the step up
Foden

5) first manager sacked
Xisco

6) first referee to make a monumental fuck up
Whoever is VARing the first match
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #6 on: August 6, 2021, 10:36:13 pm »
1. Liverpool
2. Manchester City
3. Manchester United
4. Chelsea

Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #7 on: August 7, 2021, 12:17:30 am »
Chelsea
City
Liverpool
United
Arsenal
Meh

Soton
Palace
Norwich
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #8 on: August 7, 2021, 12:26:13 am »
1) Post your league table
2) top scorer
3) most assists
4) young player to make the step up
5) first manager sacked
6) first referee to make a monumental fuck up


1:

   Liverpool
   Man City
   Chelsea
   Spurs
   Leicester
   West Ham
   Wolves
   Leeds
   Villa
   Everton
   Man United
   Arsenal
   Southampton
   Newcastle
   Palace
   Brighton
   Brentford
   Watford
   Burnley
   Norwich


2:    Salah

3:    Elliot

4:   Elliot

5:   Solsjaer :(

6:   Antony Taylor
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #9 on: August 7, 2021, 01:04:26 am »
1)

City
Liverpool
Chelsea
United
Leicester
Villa
Arsenal
West Ham
Leeds
Everton
Spurs
Wolves
Brighton
Burnley
Palace
Southampton
Brentford
Newcastle
Watford
Norwich

2) Kane

3) Sancho

4) Elliot

5) Benitez

6) First VAR ref of a Liverpool game
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #10 on: August 7, 2021, 02:35:47 am »
I know literally nothing except I really like this training camp we just had, shows us healthy happy well rested and getting the old school klopp maniac fitness base in. The other teams im almost clueless.

Id like to see the window shut and even the end of September to submit a whole table geuss but for now i'll hazard

Liverpool
City
Chelsea
Mancs

Leeds
Leicester
West Ham

some Others

G Mo
A Mane

Young player: Saka

Fired: Arteta

Ref: Whoever pulls the Manc-Leeds early Sat game.






Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #11 on: August 7, 2021, 03:37:08 am »


Manchester  City
Liverpool
Chelsea
Manchester UFC
Leicester City
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Leeds United
Everton
Aston Villa
Wolves
Brighton HA
Southampton
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
Burnley
Watford
Norwich City
Brentford


No idea for the rest but West Ham to win the Europa League and FA Cup with David Moyes given a knighthood and the freedom of Liverpool just for shits & giggles 😁
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #12 on: August 7, 2021, 04:19:29 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on August  7, 2021, 03:37:08 am
Brighton HA

Not sure why you're laughing, seems a decent finish for Brighton to me.
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #13 on: August 7, 2021, 04:25:46 am »
Manchester City
Liverpool
Chelsea
Manchester United
Arsenal
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United
Aston Villa
Everton
West Ham United
Brighton and Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley
Newcastle United
Brentford
Southampton
Norwich City
Watford

2) Mo Salah
3) Mason Mount
4) Bukayo Saka
5) Ralph Hassenhuttl
6) Anthony Taylor
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #14 on: August 7, 2021, 05:58:10 am »
Wont give much

LFC and City to be the only ones in the mix to win the title

The new bloke at Palace will be the first to go manager wise

Most goals - Mane
Assists- Sterling

First ref? all of them. Every single game every week, every day. Thats how bad they are
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #15 on: August 7, 2021, 06:48:29 am »
Man City
Chelsea
Liverpool
Man Utd

Don't care after that
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #16 on: August 7, 2021, 06:57:49 am »
I wonder if Watford can beat their record of 3 managers in a season?
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #17 on: August 7, 2021, 12:34:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August  6, 2021, 10:36:13 pm
1. Liverpool
2. Manchester City
3. Manchester United
4. Chelsea


This for me and i also think there will be a big gap between 2nd and 3rd
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #18 on: August 8, 2021, 03:26:23 pm »
Just seen the Top 6 prediction thread on the 'Cafe. A bit of a difference of opinion between the two sets of fans...

 :o
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 am »
Typically, only 3 of the 20 BBC pundits have us finishing in the top 2.
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:16:45 am »
And Jermaine Beckford has us not even Top 4 - beaten out by Leicester.

How do these people get paid for opinions?
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on August  7, 2021, 05:58:10 am
Wont give much

LFC and City to be the only ones in the mix to win the title

The new bloke at Palace will be the first to go manager wise

Most goals - Mane
Assists- Sterling

First ref? all of them. Every single game every week, every day. Thats how bad they are

The unheard of Patrick Vieira? :D
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:48:39 am
Typically, only 3 of the 20 BBC pundits have us finishing in the top 2.
Looks like quite a few of the fans in here agree.

If we finished 3rd with no defence last year I can't see how you can see us finishing below that this year.

Also, did you see the way we manhandled United at Old Trafford at the end of last year? It was men against boys.
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 am »
Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Chelsea
Arsenal
Leeds United
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
Everton
West Ham United
Southampton
Norwich City
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley
Brentford
Watford
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 11:39:36 am
Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Chelsea
Arsenal
Leeds United
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
Everton
West Ham United
Southampton
Norwich City
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley
Brentford
Watford

Mike Ashley will never sell if that ends up happening
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:44:32 pm »
nah. i have no idea

ok

top four are chelsea / Liverpool / city/ mancutd.  Injuries will decide.  City wont be as good as they should be.

then theres the league of europe mediocrity:
leicester, spuds , arse,  evertons
and villa will climb into that if their signings gel

Leeds will be the same wildcards. Improvements in the squad will be cancelled out by other teams wariness and countertactics.

Wolves will revert to the mean and be solid mid table
West Ham will revert to the mean  and be low mid table . Their big signings will be crap  but their underradar buys come good.

Brentford will do a better than predicted, Palace will recover from a slow start, Burnley and Hove City will be unremarkable.


Relegated:

Watford
Newcastle will run out of luck
Southampton are selling up


Top scorer will be aubyemang by default. Other teams will score more goals but theyll be sharing them across front 3s & Kane wont play enough games.
Top assists -  assists are bullshit
young players - Elliot and Guehi 


First manager sacked will be someone surprising, for unfootbally reasons. #Metoo or bungs or something


Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:46:31 pm »
Liverpool
ManC
Chelsea
ManU
Leicester
Brighton
West Ham
Spurs
Arsenal
Villa
Leeds
Everton
Wolves
Burnley
Brentford
Southampton
Norwich
Crystal Palace
Newcastle
Watford

2. Salah

3. KdB

4. I'm pretty sure Sterling is still eligible for YPOTY so this is a hard category.  I'll go with Saka.

5. Xisco

6. Impossible for it to be only one.
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:19:24 am »

Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on August  6, 2021, 07:26:36 pm
1.LFC



the rest


2.SALAH
3.TRENT
4.lingaard
5.What Gerry Said
6.What Gerry said

 ;D

I was thinking of Ben Foster personally
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:23:30 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:21:09 am
The unheard of Patrick Vieira? :D

Thats the chap.

Couldnt remember his name

:)
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:14:29 pm »
1) Post your league table

1) Man City
2) Liverpool
3) Chelsea
4) Man United
5) Leicester Fifth-ty
6) Arsenal
7) Spurs
8) Leeds
9) Everton
10) Aston Villa
11) West Ham
12) Brighton
13) Wolves
14) Newcastle
15) Norwich
16) Southampton
17) Brentford
18) Burnley
19) Crystal Palace
20) Watford

2) top scorer
Salah

3) most assists
Bruno Fernandes

4) young player to make the step up
Billy Gilmour (not us), Elliott (us)

5) first manager sacked
Xisco

6) first referee to make a monumental fuck up
Whoever's reffing the Utd/Leeds game tomorrow.
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  6, 2021, 12:31:27 pm
Week 1 of the Premier League predictions is now open. Sign up here - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0
Predictions here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345977.0
Chat here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349029.0

LFC Prediction League is open and under way https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.0

Skittle's Betcher Bottom Dollar League also now open for 2021/22 season.   https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349009.0

We could do with a few new entrants for the LFC prediction league if anyone is interested
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:32:30 pm »
I think looking at a few predictions here, people are thinking Rafa will still be the Everton manager come the end of the season. I don't.

1  Liverpool
2  Man City
3  Chelsea
4  Leicester
5  Man Utd
6  Spurs
7  Arsenal
8  Leeds
9  Aston Villa
10 Brighton
11 West Ham
12 Wolves
13 Burnley
14 Southampton
15 Norwich
16 Everton
17 Newcastle
18 Crystal Palace
19 Watford
20 Brenford
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm »
1  Liverpool
2  Man City
3  Chelsea
4  Man U
5  Leicester
6  Arsenal
7  Spurs
8  Leeds
9  Aston Villa
10 West Ham
11 Everton
12 Wolves
13 Burnley
14 Brighton
15 Newcastle
16 Brentford
17 Crystal Palace
18 Southampton
19 Norwich
20 Watford

Top Scorer: Salah
Assists: Trent
Young Player: Smith Rowe
Sacked: Xisco
Referee: All of them
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:10:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:45:17 am
Mike Ashley will never sell if that ends up happening
Mate, i'm always going to love and support Newcastle United and will still be there long after Fat Mike is gone.
Re: Premier League Predictions 21/22
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:52:23 pm »
1) Post your league table

City
Liverpool
Chelsea
United
Spurs
Arsenal
Leicester
Villa
Leeds
Brighton
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Newcastle
Wolves
Southampton
Norwich
Palace
Brentford
Watford

2) top scorer
Lukaku

3) most assists
De Bruyne

4) young player to make the step up
Elliot

5) first manager sacked
Vieira

6) first referee to make a monumental fuck up
Jon Moss
