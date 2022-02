SATURDAY 19TH FEBRUARY West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-1) Arsenal V Brentford (1-0) Aston Villa V Watford (1-0) Brighton & Hove Albion V Burnley (0-0) Crystal Palace V Chelsea (1-2) Liverpool V Norwich City (3-0) Southampton V Everton (3-1) Manchester City V Tottenham Hotspur (3-1) SUNDAY 20TH FEBRUARY Leeds United V Manchester United (2-6) Wolverhampton Wanderers V Leicester City (1-0)[/b] Not counting the midweek games? I'll throw them in anyway just in case and I miss it Burnley 1-2 Spurs Watford 1-3 C Palace Liverpool 3-1 Leeds Arsenal 0-1 Wolves

Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.