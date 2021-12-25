« previous next »
Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open

Carllfc

  
  
  

December 25, 2021, 04:35:13 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (3-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Cape_Tear

  
  
  
  

December 25, 2021, 08:55:17 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (2-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-2)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (2-0)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)


Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  

December 25, 2021, 02:15:39 pm
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (99-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (0-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-99)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-2)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (2-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (1-1)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-3)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)




Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

December 25, 2021, 05:27:30 pm
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (0-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-1)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-1)
GreatEx

  
  
  
  

December 25, 2021, 07:56:48 pm
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (6-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Everton (3-5)
Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
SKITTLE

  
  
  
  

December 25, 2021, 10:44:18 pm
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (301)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-2)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)


Emerald Red

  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 05:03:16 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
zimmie'5555

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 06:58:37 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (P-P)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (P-P)
Burnley V Everton (P-P)
Manchester City V Leicester City (7-2)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (4-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (0-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 07:26:47 am

WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (1-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-2)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Rhino

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 09:16:15 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (6-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (2-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-4)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-3)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-1)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-3)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-1)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-3)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (2-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Youngest Son Of Skittle

  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 09:51:48 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (1-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-1)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (0-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-2)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (1-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (2-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
sameold

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 10:05:29 am

WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (99-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (13-13)
Burnley V Everton (98-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)
redforlife

  
  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 10:44:59 am
SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (0-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (0-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1))
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3))
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-3)




Grobbelrevell

  
  
  
  
  
    

December 26, 2021, 10:49:49 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (P-P)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (P-P)
Burnley V Everton (P-P)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (1-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (1-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (2-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (1-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)




Garrus

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 10:52:08 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Everton (1-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (0-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-1)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-3)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  
  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 10:52:25 am
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (1-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (3-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (0-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Vishwa Atma

  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 12:00:36 pm
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-0)
Burnley V Everton (1-2)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
CornerFlag

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 12:01:25 pm
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (0-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (0-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (1-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-0)
Leicester City V Liverpool (2-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)





amir87

  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 12:14:14 pm

WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (100-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (20-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (3-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 01:16:29 pm

WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (2-3)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-2)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)



ollyfrom.tv

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 06:01:09 pm
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (3-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (2-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (4-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Leeds United V Burnley (1-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-3)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)


bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  

December 26, 2021, 08:02:55 pm
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (0-0)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-1)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (4-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-5)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-2)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-1)


RJH

  
  
  
  
  

December 27, 2021, 07:50:00 am
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (2-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-2)
Manchester United V Burnley (1-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-4)
Leicester City V Norwich City (1-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (0-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (0-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
sameold

  
  
  
  
  

December 27, 2021, 09:03:25 am

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-1)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (2-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-3)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-1)

LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  

December 27, 2021, 11:06:06 pm
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-1)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-4)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-5)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (0-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-4)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (2-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-0)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (0-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)


BoRed

  
  
  
  
  

December 27, 2021, 11:24:34 pm
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-1)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)
zimmie'5555

  
  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 07:00:50 am
TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (-)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-1)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Watford V West Ham United (4-0)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (-)
Leicester City V Liverpool (2-5)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-1)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-2)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (0-1)


Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  
  
  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 08:19:47 am
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (11)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (3-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-2)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-1)
redforlife

  
  
  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 12:00:21 pm
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (1-1)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-0)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (3-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)




Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 01:01:05 pm
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (2-3)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)



GreatEx

  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 01:19:41 pm

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (5-4)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (2-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (3-6)
Leicester City V Liverpool (2-4)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-1)

amir87

  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 01:23:03 pm

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (5-4)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (2-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (3-6)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)


Emerald Red

  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 01:58:34 pm
WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (2-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (1-0)
SKITTLE

  
  
  
  

December 28, 2021, 10:53:43 pm
WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-1)


bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #914 on: Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm »
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,265
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #915 on: Yesterday at 11:07:50 pm »
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #916 on: Today at 05:14:50 am »
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-1)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #917 on: Today at 06:37:35 am »
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (1-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Leeds United V Burnley (1-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (3-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
