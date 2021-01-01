« previous next »
Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open  (Read 15889 times)

Offline Carllfc

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 04:35:13 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (3-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 08:55:17 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (2-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-2)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (2-0)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 02:15:39 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (99-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (0-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-99)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-2)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (2-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (1-1)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-3)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Offline Prof

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (0-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-1)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-1)
Offline GreatEx

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 07:56:48 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (6-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Everton (3-5)
Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Offline SKITTLE

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (301)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-2)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #886 on: Today at 05:03:16 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
