So.. to kick us off. I was doing Karate at the time with a very well known master.



Traditional but also worked at street fighting due to form and precision. But we were trained to be nice. And we were.





Lethal Weapon got slated by my club, but I found it interesting - was one of the few things that showed close up stuff (I did Shotokan at the time which is very distanced) - but I found the idea fascinating.



Then I saw the films by Stephan Seagal and the idea of Aikido seemed mad - it couldn't work could it? But it did. I trained with a master (I was admitted due to a good friend) and although I'm still very much of a novice at that, it's ridiculous how much control of a situation you can control. His later films are fascinating.