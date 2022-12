Chelsea are a consortium of investment/hedge fund guys yeah? The type I thought would be expecting to see some kind of profit. Always thought they would throw "some" money around for a window or 2, but these guys are blowing Abramovich out of the water, what's their game?



If enough of the owners in the PL were like minded about a closed shop league without relegation as some previously did with the ESL, the value of clubs would sky rocket in the same way it does for NFL/NBA teams. That's one potential route for return of investment