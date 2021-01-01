Youd hope wed know one way or another, even if we cant announce it/make it legal!



But if its not looking cast iron then at some point you have to move on.



Thats what I learnt at Sporting Director School anyway!



If everything is agreed then both Dortmund and ourselves have nothing to lose by announcing it now.If everything is not agreed then there is a chance (and it could be a huge chance or a small chance) that we don't sign him.Therefore seems fairly safe to assume we've not tied it all up yet.Don't disagree at all with posters who think it's a risk not to bring someone in now, I think it's a big risk as even with our "full complement" of midfielders available we still looked ropey against Villa and Leicester. Just think we might hold fire for now. Maybe (for example) we have £150m or so to spend. That could be Bellingham and Amrabat, or it could be Rice and Caceido. Until we know the answer to whether we're getting Bellingham or not, I can't see us committing significant money on a midfielder. Hope I'm wrong though!