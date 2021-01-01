« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1300 1301 1302 1303 1304 [1305]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2623473 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,841
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52160 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 06:37:59 pm
Unless we get Bellingham to sign some sort of agreement to join us now or in the future, it would be naive of us to forget about signing at least 1 midfielder in this window.
Or do a Keita type deal with Bellingham
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,450
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52161 on: Today at 06:45:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:36:54 pm
There is always the possibility of Keita and Ox leaving in January for a modest fee, and us signing a stronger midfielder on loan until the end of the season ...

We've just got to make the most of Keita while we can. For what we'd get for him it's not worth selling. He should be ahead of Elliott and Hendo at the moment really, maybe once he's deemed fit enough to start he will be. I don't think letting two players who are getting minutes (though Ox's will likely be limited by the introduction of Gakpo) is really what we need now. We need to strengthen not weaken even further.

If we want to replace those two (and Milner) we can do it early (like Diaz for Mané) safe in knowledge they'll be off the books in the summer.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52162 on: Today at 06:48:37 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:45:18 pm
We've just got to make the most of Keita while we can. For what we'd get for him it's not worth selling. He should be ahead of Elliott and Hendo at the moment really, maybe once he's deemed fit enough to start he will be. I don't think letting two players who are getting minutes (though Ox's will likely be limited by the introduction of Gakpo) is really what we need now. We need to strengthen not weaken even further.

If we want to replace those two (and Milner) we can do it early (like Diaz for Mané) safe in knowledge they'll be off the books in the summer.

When Keita is our saving grace, you know how desperate our midfield situation is.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52163 on: Today at 06:50:33 pm »
Chelsea are one step away from signing Enzo Fernández. Fee is around 130m including base fee + add-ons, reports @MatteMoretto.

Weve no chance when youve got Boehly willing to throw insane fees about, and FSG the complete opposite.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,229
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52164 on: Today at 06:52:07 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:45:18 pm
We've just got to make the most of Keita while we can. For what we'd get for him it's not worth selling. He should be ahead of Elliott and Hendo at the moment really, maybe once he's deemed fit enough to start he will be. I don't think letting two players who are getting minutes (though Ox's will likely be limited by the introduction of Gakpo) is really what we need now. We need to strengthen not weaken even further.

If we want to replace those two (and Milner) we can do it early (like Diaz for Mané) safe in knowledge they'll be off the books in the summer.

I'd like for Keita to stay, but I was thinking about getting on loan some midfielder who is struggling for playing time at some of the bigger clubs. The modest fee we could get for Keita and Ox in January would cover for the loan fee, and their wages off the wage bill would cover for the wages of the loaned midfielder. I wouldn't throw in names at this point, but I do have some ideas ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,229
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52165 on: Today at 06:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:50:33 pm
Chelsea are one step away from signing Enzo Fernández. Fee is around 130m including base fee + add-ons, reports @MatteMoretto.

Weve no chance when youve got Boehly willing to throw insane fees about, and FSG the complete opposite.

One of the most ridiculous transfers in recent history, just next to Atletico paying 127 million for Joao Felix ...
Logged

Online dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52166 on: Today at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:50:33 pm
Chelsea are one step away from signing Enzo Fernández. Fee is around 130m including base fee + add-ons, reports @MatteMoretto.

Weve no chance when youve got Boehly willing to throw insane fees about, and FSG the complete opposite.

Fucking crazy money. I'm pretty sure sales wise nobody has done as good as Benfica in the last ten years or so.

Could look like a fool if he had ten great years or so with Chelsea but with how they're run I just can't see it, nobody is guaranteed to be a mainstay in their side when you spend that much money, and naturally I'd still expect them to have some really good years and some really poor ones as has been the case with them in recent times.

Good player but I'm alright missing out at that price. If we're spending silly money on one player I'd like it to be Bellingham who offers you more than him.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,440
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52167 on: Today at 06:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:30:45 pm
Youd hope wed know one way or another, even if we cant announce it/make it legal!

But if its not looking cast iron then at some point you have to move on.

Thats what I learnt at Sporting Director School anyway!

If everything is agreed then both Dortmund and ourselves have nothing to lose by announcing it now.

If everything is not agreed then there is a chance (and it could be a huge chance or a small chance) that we don't sign him.

Therefore seems fairly safe to assume we've not tied it all up yet.

Don't disagree at all with posters who think it's a risk not to bring someone in now, I think it's a big risk as even with our "full complement" of midfielders available we still looked ropey against Villa and Leicester. Just think we might hold fire for now. Maybe (for example) we have £150m or so to spend. That could be Bellingham and Amrabat, or it could be Rice and Caceido. Until we know the answer to whether we're getting Bellingham or not, I can't see us committing significant money on a midfielder. Hope I'm wrong though!
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52168 on: Today at 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 06:37:59 pm
Unless we get Bellingham to sign some sort of agreement to join us now or in the future, it would be naive of us to forget about signing at least 1 midfielder in this window.

I honestly think that the Bellingham deal is going to be done, one way or another, in January.

Wouldnt surprise me at all if weve decided to hold off on other midfield business until near the end of the month when well likely have a much clearer picture on whats happening with Jude.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,673
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52169 on: Today at 07:08:52 pm »
130 million Euros for a lad who's was available for 10 million in this past summer.. Fuck me!
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,951
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52170 on: Today at 07:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 06:37:59 pm
Unless we get Bellingham to sign some sort of agreement to join us now or in the future, it would be naive of us to forget about signing at least 1 midfielder in this window.

If we don't sign what we need then we need to show faith in Bajcetic and hope Keita stays fit (and Fabinho/Thiago). We can't just persist with midfield line ups and tactics that just don't work when we're physically overrun.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52171 on: Today at 07:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:08:52 pm
130 million Euros for a lad who's was available for 10 million in this past summer.. Fuck me!

With a few good games at the world cup, otherwise nothing interesting about him if you ask me
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52172 on: Today at 07:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:08:52 pm
130 million Euros for a lad who's was available for 10 million in this past summer.. Fuck me!
Inflating the market since 2003. The only difference is that they can't keep it up this time. Boehly is treating the cash like a hot potato  ;)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,673
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52173 on: Today at 07:13:14 pm »
I don't doubt Enzo Fernandez is a talent and will be one of the next generation of top tier midfielders but he has not impressed THAT much in six months for his valuation to rise so much that any club pays such a figure for him. This kind of number should be reserved for a proven top player who's had a few good season's under his belt. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,351
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52174 on: Today at 07:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:06:37 pm
I honestly think that the Bellingham deal is going to be done, one way or another, in January.

Wouldn’t surprise me at all if we’ve decided to hold off on other midfield business until near the end of the month when we’ll likely have a much clearer picture on what’s happening with Jude.

Yep. I think its pretty likely that will either look for a cast iron guarantee or move on with an intention to bringing forward a signing to January. Its one thing waiting for a player who probably told us that he definitely wanted to sign for us (Virgil deffo told us in Summer 2017 that it was us), its another thing waiting 6-12 months for a chance to sign someone.

Having said that until we get some real sources about Bellingham signing for Madrid the mystery could continue. We could carry on with what we have but I imagine the club will want to avoid criticism that it waited again for a player and try all they can to bring someone in.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:26 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52175 on: Today at 07:15:26 pm »
Yeah I reckon we'll hear something on Bellingham in a few weeks, it's gonna be a total circus for months otherwise so probably best for Dortmund and the player if they just got it over with, I'm sure he knows what he wants by now, not much is going to dramatically change from now till May.

Dortmund are back on the 2nd apparently.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52176 on: Today at 07:24:03 pm »
we will sign Alexis Macallistar and you lot will find out about it when the deal is pretty much done.
Logged

Offline Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52177 on: Today at 07:24:43 pm »
Boehly playing football manager with a cheat mode. That is an utterly ridiculous price if true and a bad move for Fernandez, the only winners are Benfica, you could probably buy them for that fee.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,841
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52178 on: Today at 07:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:08:52 pm
130 million Euros for a lad who's was available for 10 million in this past summer.. Fuck me!
Yep. That's poker, Samie, not chess.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,951
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52179 on: Today at 07:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:08:52 pm
130 million Euros for a lad who's was available for 10 million in this past summer.. Fuck me!

It's why we backed off when the price went mad, we wanted him last year but decided to see how he got on at Benfica first which was a miscalculation.

Klopp referenced regarding Gakpo that they partly got him now due to fear his price would explode later.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52180 on: Today at 07:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:08:52 pm
130 million Euros for a lad who's was available for 10 million in this past summer.. Fuck me!

 130 million when nobody else has actually bid for him. Let that sink in. Lunatics.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52181 on: Today at 07:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:44:08 pm
130 million when nobody else has actually bid for him. Let that sink in. Lunatics.
They had to get him in January because they knew they wouldn't stand a chance next summer.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,351
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52182 on: Today at 07:46:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:44:55 pm
They had to get him in January because they knew they wouldn't stand a chance next summer.

Regardless, still think it will be an amazing signing. From what I have seen of him he is a really good player and absolutely someone who would walk into our side.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,351
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52183 on: Today at 07:48:30 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:24:03 pm
we will sign Alexis Macallistar and you lot will find out about it when the deal is pretty much done.

I think he could be on the list of Thiago replacements. I think we will want a player who can replicate a lot of what Thiago does for the longer term as a setup for the side. Fernandez would be that person but if we don’t get him then we may go for Mac Allister.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52184 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:44:08 pm
130 million when nobody else has actually bid for him. Let that sink in. Lunatics.

World has gone mad. Based on 6 months of football
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,690
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52185 on: Today at 08:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:44:08 pm
130 million when nobody else has actually bid for him. Let that sink in. Lunatics.
Probably 50-60m above his market price which is fucking wild


Dont really understand chelsea here
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52186 on: Today at 08:05:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:46:14 pm
Regardless, still think it will be an amazing signing. From what I have seen of him he is a really good player and absolutely someone who would walk into our side.
He's very good but 130m is too much for him.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52187 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 08:04:54 pm
Probably 50-60m above his market price which is fucking wild


Dont really understand chelsea here
They had to sign him in the winter window to beat off competition in the summer. Benfica were clear that they wouldn't accept an amount below his exit claise but they paid more out of desperation.  They are building a poor reputation as a team that can be "had" in the transfer market.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,396
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52188 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 08:04:54 pm
Probably 50-60m above his market price which is fucking wild


Dont really understand chelsea here
It's fairly basic. Boehly actually thinks he's making a statement with that ridiculous fee, just not the one he thinks. Oh and it's not actually his money.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52189 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm »
Just watched this video from September: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP7qVASkfPg
Very reassuring, Klopp takes a short and long term view. We are in good hands.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,396
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52190 on: Today at 08:23:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:07:31 pm
They are building a poor reputation as a team that can be "had" in the transfer market.
Remember when they paid £70m for Kepa just six weeks after we bought Alisson, just to brag they had the world's most expensive keeper? Or the Lukaku £90m saga. Always been like this.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52191 on: Today at 08:34:58 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:48:37 pm
When Keita is our saving grace, you know how desperate our midfield situation is.

Keita is a great player. He has had a significant contribution in our last two games.
Shame he keeps breaking down.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,712
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52192 on: Today at 08:47:42 pm »
I think we need a centre-mid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1300 1301 1302 1303 1304 [1305]   Go Up
« previous next »
 